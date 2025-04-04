LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

LSG vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in game 16 of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The hosts are looking to bounce back after a defeat to the Punjab Kings in their previous game, while the visitors are riding high on a convincing win against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite a victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Lucknow Super Giants appear to be struggling to find their rhythm. Star players like Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram have yet to make a significant impact with the bat. On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur has been in good form, with the rest of the bowlers providing solid support throughout the tournament.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have always had a strong lineup, and it was only a matter of time before their star players clicked together. In their recent home game, they showcased their full potential and dominated the opposition. If Hardik Pandya's team continues to operate at full capacity, their formidable lineup has the ability to overpower any opponent they face.