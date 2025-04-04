Twitter
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rishbah Pant's Lucknow Super Giants play Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match 16.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LSG vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
LSG vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in game 16 of the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The hosts are looking to bounce back after a defeat to the Punjab Kings in their previous game, while the visitors are riding high on a convincing win against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite a victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Lucknow Super Giants appear to be struggling to find their rhythm. Star players like Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram have yet to make a significant impact with the bat. On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur has been in good form, with the rest of the bowlers providing solid support throughout the tournament.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have always had a strong lineup, and it was only a matter of time before their star players clicked together. In their recent home game, they showcased their full potential and dominated the opposition. If Hardik Pandya's team continues to operate at full capacity, their formidable lineup has the ability to overpower any opponent they face.

  • 04 Apr 2025, 07:09 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

  • 04 Apr 2025, 06:19 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

    Hardik Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it is going to play. Looks a decent track. Dew might come in later. Thought better to chase. I think we in a group have spoken that we don't want to talk about the wickets. We are here to play good cricket. That's the talk we have. Let's not talk about the surfaces. I think adaptation. Sticking to right plans and being smart. Lot of runs are being scored. Cricket is situation based. Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out. Jasprit should be back soon.

    Rishabh Pant: I think we are pretty confident as a batting unit. A very strong unit. Few of our players haven't come off including me. We had talked to play in this fashion throughout the tournament. The general discussion is to go our there and express yourself. We haven't talked about target we want to achieve. Just play the ball and watch the ball and react. I think we are pretty confident. The way I have set up myself. Once we get a start, we will capitalize. Just one change for us. Akash Deep comes in for Siddharth.

  • 04 Apr 2025, 06:18 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Lucknow typically does not see high scoring games in IPL matches due to its slow pitches and large boundaries. There has only been one total above 200 in IPL history at this venue. The disappointment in a recent match was not necessarily due to the pitch itself, but more so how it was perceived leading up to the game. LSG chose to play fewer pacers and more spinners, while PBKS opted for more pace bowlers, which proved to be effective.

  • 04 Apr 2025, 06:17 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Pitch report

    The pitch for the upcoming match is black soil, with one side being shorter than usual. The team batting second has won five out of the last six matches at this venue. There is no expected dew on match day. Scores have increased on this ground since it was relayed for the 2023 World Cup, but they are still lower compared to other IPL venues due to the Impact Rule. The large ground dimensions make it difficult to hit boundaries after a slow start. LSG struggled in the powerplay in their last match, making it crucial to improve in the upcoming game.

  • 04 Apr 2025, 06:17 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    MI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju

    LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav/Akash Deep

  • 04 Apr 2025, 06:15 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Bowling spin to Rishabh Pant is a good choice as he has struggled against it so far this year. He has only scored 17 runs in three matches at a slow strike-rate of 65.38, and against spin, he has only managed 6 runs off 13 balls with 2 dismissals.

  • 04 Apr 2025, 06:15 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

  • 04 Apr 2025, 06:14 PM

    LSG vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match from Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

