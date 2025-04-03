Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, check playing XIs

KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders play Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 15.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 03, 2025, 07:10 PM IST

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, check playing XIs
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
KKR vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Pat Cummins' SunRisers Hyderabad and Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders will square off in a pivotal match at the Eden Gardens. There is extra significance to this fixture as it is a rematch of the IPL 2024 final.

Both franchises have encountered difficulties in the tournament's opening phase, still adjusting to the aftermath of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. KKR sits at the table's bottom, having secured just one win against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, while suffering defeats to RCB and Mumbai Indians. The team's batting woes at the top have emerged as a significant concern for Rahane's men, particularly evident in their latest loss in Mumbai.

Despite their audacious plan to chase targets above 200, SRH has been struggling with a string of batting mishaps. Both teams want to improve their batting lineups, but the Orange Army will also have to address the problems brought on by a weak bowling attack.

LIVE BLOG

  • 03 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

  • 03 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl

    Pat Cummins - We will bowl. Looks like a good surface, but I'm terrible at reading it. They outplayed us in the final, but a bit of change in both sides. We've spoken about our batting, we've been at our best while being aggressive, but we can't be reckless. He has been amazing, doesn't get unfazed by any situation. Coordination is the key, but we do have a clear idea.

    Ajinkya Rahane - Looks good, I'm really happy with the pitch, we were also bowling first. It will suit our spinners, at home, you should get what you want, but we'll need to assess the situation quickly with the bat. We sat together, discussed how we can get better, but this is a long tournament and it was one bad day. Moeen Ali comes in place of Spencer Johnson. Regardless of all plans, we'll have to come out and do well in the middle. 

  • 03 Apr 2025, 06:27 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar/Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa

    KKR: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

  • 03 Apr 2025, 06:26 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Pitch report

    The Eden Gardens pitch for tonight's match is likely to be dry and slow, which will benefit spin bowlers like KKR's Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 03 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Head-to-head record

    KKR has won four out of the last five matches against SRH, and has a strong historical record with a 19-9 lead over the years.

  • 03 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

  • 03 Apr 2025, 06:24 PM

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

