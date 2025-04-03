KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, check playing XIs

KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders play Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 15.

KKR vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Pat Cummins' SunRisers Hyderabad and Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders will square off in a pivotal match at the Eden Gardens. There is extra significance to this fixture as it is a rematch of the IPL 2024 final.

Both franchises have encountered difficulties in the tournament's opening phase, still adjusting to the aftermath of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. KKR sits at the table's bottom, having secured just one win against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, while suffering defeats to RCB and Mumbai Indians. The team's batting woes at the top have emerged as a significant concern for Rahane's men, particularly evident in their latest loss in Mumbai.

Despite their audacious plan to chase targets above 200, SRH has been struggling with a string of batting mishaps. Both teams want to improve their batting lineups, but the Orange Army will also have to address the problems brought on by a weak bowling attack.