KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat

Cricket
KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday evening.
KKR vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 today, April 26th. The 44th match of this season will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens, with the game set to kick off at 7:30 PM. Currently, KKR, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, finds themselves in 7th place on the points table with only 3 wins out of 8 matches. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings, captained by former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, have secured 5 wins out of their 8 matches and are positioned at number 5.
In their previous encounters, KKR has dominated PBKS, winning 21 out of the 34 IPL matches played between the two teams. Punjab, on the other hand, has emerged victorious in 13 matches against Kolkata.
During their last meeting this season, Punjab was bowled out for 111 runs in the 16th over, with KKR managing to score only 95 runs in response. This upcoming match presents an opportunity for Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team to seek redemption against PBKS, owned by Preity Zinta.
Priyansh is on strike against Vaibhav and he hits a FOUR! Vaibhav bowls over the wicket, sending the ball outwards towards Priyansh. Priyansh leans in and skillfully drives the ball past mid off. The next ball is slightly shorter, but Priyansh stands up and punches it to deep point, earning a single.
Next up is Prabhsimran, who charges down and drives a length ball to mid off, but there is no run. The fourth ball moves in towards the right-hander, a length ball that Prabhsimran defends.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Shreyas Iyer: We are batting first. Since we are playing on the same wicket they played on. Can see a few cracks, will get an idea on how its playing. It's always been great to play in front of this crowd. Another day to come here and embrace. We have been getting brilliant starts. We are talking about a few situations, need to play to our best ability and believe in ourselves. I want the bowlers to take wickets, it changes the momentum. The more wickets we take in the powerplay, gives a chance to the other bowlers. Maxwell and Omarzai come in.
Ajinkya Rahane: It's all about playing good cricket, need to chase down whatever the target is. Our bowling has been bowling really well. They have improved a lot. The boys have disappointed with the bat, but need to be brave in this format. Our batting unit needs to do well in this game. We have been playing good cricket in patches. It's all about living in the moment and be positive. Powell comes in Moeen and Sakariya comes in for Ramandeep.
The pitch at Eden Gardens will once again be under scrutiny, as KKR has expressed their desire for surfaces that favor their slower bowlers. In their previous match against Gujarat Titans, the pitch displayed varying behavior in the two innings. While the KKR spinners found it challenging to grip the surface in the first innings, the GT spinners, led by Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, caused chaos in the second innings. If the pitch leans towards the slower side this Saturday, we can anticipate Yuzvendra Chahal to excel.
Venkatesh Iyer has not made a significant impact in IPL 2025 so far. However, with Rahane's difficulties facing spin bowlers this season, the left-hander is poised to become a key player in the middle order. Additionally, Iyer has a strong track record against Chahal. There is also a compelling argument for Russell to take on Chahal, as he has scored 99 runs off 50 balls against the leg-spinner.
Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Moeen Ali stand out as the most economical bowlers in IPL 2025, having bowled a minimum of 10 overs each. Should the pitch at Eden Gardens favor spin during this upcoming match, players like Shreyas Iyer will be vital to the fortunes of PBKS. Iyer has not been dismissed by spinners this season and boasts an impressive strike rate of nearly 196 against them in IPL 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash