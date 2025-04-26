KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat

KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

KKR vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 today, April 26th. The 44th match of this season will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens, with the game set to kick off at 7:30 PM. Currently, KKR, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, finds themselves in 7th place on the points table with only 3 wins out of 8 matches. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings, captained by former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, have secured 5 wins out of their 8 matches and are positioned at number 5.

In their previous encounters, KKR has dominated PBKS, winning 21 out of the 34 IPL matches played between the two teams. Punjab, on the other hand, has emerged victorious in 13 matches against Kolkata.

During their last meeting this season, Punjab was bowled out for 111 runs in the 16th over, with KKR managing to score only 95 runs in response. This upcoming match presents an opportunity for Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team to seek redemption against PBKS, owned by Preity Zinta.