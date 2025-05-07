KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Operation Sindoor affect Pakistan Super League? PCB breaks silence

Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'

MS Dhoni to miss CSK's IPL 2025 clash vs KKR? Eric Simons provides BIG update

'Desh yuddh mein hai': Kangana Ranaut reacts after Operation Sindoor, says 'we all are very...' - WATCH

UK urges India, Pak to resolve crisis through diplomatic means: 'If this escalates further, nobody wins'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'

Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'

Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami reveals extreme fasting and lifestyle changes behind his weight loss: 'Stopped going out...'

Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami reveals extreme fasting and lifestyle changes behind his weight loss: 'Stopped going out...'

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash likely to move from Dharamshala to Wankhede after Operation Sindoor

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash likely to move from Dharamshala to Wankhede after Operation Sindoor

GDP के हिसाब से दुनिया के 5 सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था वाले देश, भारत नहीं किसी से कम

GDP के हिसाब से दुनिया के 5 सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था वाले देश, भारत नहीं किसी से कम

Operation Sindoor ने मचाया तहलका, भारतीय सेना ने निकाली पाकिस्तान की हवा, इंटरनेट पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

Operation Sindoor ने मचाया तहलका, भारतीय सेना ने निकाली पाकिस्तान की हवा, इंटरनेट पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

India Operation Sindoor: भारतीय सेना के शौर्य और प्रतिशोध से देश का जोश हाई, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही सेना की जय-जयकार

India Operation Sindoor: भारतीय सेना के शौर्य और प्रतिशोध से देश का जोश हाई, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही सेना की जय-जयकार

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Operation Sindoor: 8 powerful air strike films and web series that will fill you with patriotism

Operation Sindoor: 8 powerful air strike films and web series that will fill you with patriotism

From Border, LOC Kargil to Shershaah, Uri: The Surgical Strike: Six Indo-Pak war movies to watch after Operation Sindoor

From Border, LOC Kargil to Shershaah, Uri: The Surgical Strike: Six Indo-Pak war movies to watch after Operation Sindoor

Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, then gave India's first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, has massive net worth of Rs...

Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, then gave India's first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, has massive net worth of Rs...

India Pakistan News: Mock Drill In India on May 7; What Is It, What To Expect From Civil Drill?

India Pakistan News: Mock Drill In India on May 7; What Is It, What To Expect From Civil Drill?

India Attacks Pakistan: Indian Army And Air Force Press Conference On Operation Sindoor | Ind vs Pak

India Attacks Pakistan: Indian Army And Air Force Press Conference On Operation Sindoor | Ind vs Pak

India Attacks Pakistan: Colonel Sofia Qureshi On Operation Sindoor | Ind Vs Pak | Press Conference

India Attacks Pakistan: Colonel Sofia Qureshi On Operation Sindoor | Ind Vs Pak | Press Conference

Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'

Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'

'Desh yuddh mein hai': Kangana Ranaut reacts after Operation Sindoor, says 'we all are very...' - WATCH

'Desh yuddh mein hai': Kangana Ranaut reacts after Operation Sindoor, says 'we all are very...' - WATCH

Operation Sindoor: Amid allegations by Pakistan Army, Raveena Tandon celebrates Indian Armed Forces: 'India targets terror, not civilians'

Operation Sindoor: Amid allegations by Pakistan Army, Raveena Tandon celebrates Indian Armed Forces: 'India targets terror, not civilians'

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Wednesday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 07, 2025, 07:01 PM IST

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

KKR vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: With just a little over a 13 percent chance of qualifying, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting the already eliminated and wooden spoon holders, the Chennai Super Kings, in a highly anticipated match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. A victory against CSK would propel the defending champions to 13 points, putting them on par with the Delhi Capitals. Depending on the margin of victory, they could even secure a fifth-place finish in the points table.

CSK, on the other hand, will be playing for their reputation, using the remaining games of the season as a building block for their next campaign. The team has brought on board Urvil Patel to replace the injured wicket-keeper batter, Vansh Bedi. With promising youngster Ayush Mhatre in their ranks, CSK is looking to give opportunities to their young talent in these upcoming matches.

Despite missing a practice session, MS Dhoni, leading CSK in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, is expected to take the field in the crucial match against KKR.

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 May 2025, 06:42 PM

    KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Quinton de Kock

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 07 May 2025, 06:41 PM

    KKR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 57 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

KL Rahul shares how he convinced wife Athiya Shetty to name their daughter Evaarah: 'She wasn’t sure...'

KL Rahul shares how he convinced wife Athiya Shetty to name their daughter Evaarah: 'She wasn’t sure...'

Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami reveals extreme fasting and lifestyle changes behind his weight loss: 'Stopped going out...'

Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami reveals extreme fasting and lifestyle changes behind his weight loss: 'Stopped going out...'

Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'

Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video, Jaya Bachchan slammed for this reason: 'No basic manners and brains'

'Don't panic': Former Army major Khushboo Patani urges support for Operation Sindoor, calls for mock drills after India’s strikes

'Don't panic': Former Army major Khushboo Patani urges support for Operation Sindoor, calls for mock drills after India’s strikes

Rahul Vaidya takes a jibe at Virat Kohli, calls his fans ‘2 kaudi ke joker’ after cricketer likes Avneet Kaur's picture: ‘I think vo bhi…’

Rahul Vaidya takes a jibe at Virat Kohli, calls his fans ‘2 kaudi ke joker’ after cricketer likes Avneet Kaur's picture: ‘I think vo bhi…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Operation Sindoor: 8 powerful air strike films and web series that will fill you with patriotism

Operation Sindoor: 8 powerful air strike films and web series that will fill you with patriotism

From Border, LOC Kargil to Shershaah, Uri: The Surgical Strike: Six Indo-Pak war movies to watch after Operation Sindoor

From Border, LOC Kargil to Shershaah, Uri: The Surgical Strike: Six Indo-Pak war movies to watch after Operation Sindoor

Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, then gave India's first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, has massive net worth of Rs...

Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, then gave India's first Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, has massive net worth of Rs...

From Diljit Dosanjh Cartier necklace to Priyanka Chopra Bulgari Neckpiece: 5 Indian celebs' whose jewellery stole the show at Met Gala 2025

From Diljit Dosanjh Cartier necklace to Priyanka Chopra Bulgari Neckpiece: 5 Indian celebs' whose jewellery stole the show at Met Gala 2025

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh mesmerise everyone with their stylish looks at fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh mesmerise everyone with their stylish looks at fashion's biggest night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement