KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Wednesday evening.

KKR vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: With just a little over a 13 percent chance of qualifying, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting the already eliminated and wooden spoon holders, the Chennai Super Kings, in a highly anticipated match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. A victory against CSK would propel the defending champions to 13 points, putting them on par with the Delhi Capitals. Depending on the margin of victory, they could even secure a fifth-place finish in the points table.

CSK, on the other hand, will be playing for their reputation, using the remaining games of the season as a building block for their next campaign. The team has brought on board Urvil Patel to replace the injured wicket-keeper batter, Vansh Bedi. With promising youngster Ayush Mhatre in their ranks, CSK is looking to give opportunities to their young talent in these upcoming matches.

Despite missing a practice session, MS Dhoni, leading CSK in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, is expected to take the field in the crucial match against KKR.