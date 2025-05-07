KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

Cricket
KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Wednesday evening.
KKR vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: With just a little over a 13 percent chance of qualifying, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting the already eliminated and wooden spoon holders, the Chennai Super Kings, in a highly anticipated match at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. A victory against CSK would propel the defending champions to 13 points, putting them on par with the Delhi Capitals. Depending on the margin of victory, they could even secure a fifth-place finish in the points table.
CSK, on the other hand, will be playing for their reputation, using the remaining games of the season as a building block for their next campaign. The team has brought on board Urvil Patel to replace the injured wicket-keeper batter, Vansh Bedi. With promising youngster Ayush Mhatre in their ranks, CSK is looking to give opportunities to their young talent in these upcoming matches.
Despite missing a practice session, MS Dhoni, leading CSK in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, is expected to take the field in the crucial match against KKR.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Quinton de Kock