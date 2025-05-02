Twitter
GT vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma in focus as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Gujarat Titans in must-win clash

GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 02, 2025, 06:21 PM IST

GT vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma in focus as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Gujarat Titans in must-win clash
GT vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are set to take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Friday evening. Hyderabad, considered one of the favorites before the season began, now find themselves on the brink of elimination from the IPL playoffs.

As the two teams prepare to face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, their goals couldn't be more different. The Gujarat Titans are aiming to secure a spot in the top two, which would give them a smoother path to the IPL final. Despite a setback in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals, the Titans remain confident in their abilities and are determined to finish strong in what has been an impressive campaign.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's recent victory over the Chennai Super Kings has injected some much-needed motivation into their season. While their playoff hopes hang in the balance, the team is not lacking in talent and has the potential to cause some upsets in the remaining matches of the competition.

Friday's match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams with contrasting fortunes. Will the Gujarat Titans continue their march towards the playoffs, or will Sunrisers Hyderabad pull off a surprise and turn their season around? 

  • 02 May 2025, 06:19 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score Updates: 

    SRH brought in Kamindu Mendis for their last game at Chepauk and he performed well. They now have to decide whether to retain him for the next game in different conditions. It may be difficult to leave him out after his all-round performance. They may opt for Simarjeet Singh over Jaydev Unadkat for a faster option.

  • 02 May 2025, 06:18 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score Updates: Squads

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga

  • 02 May 2025, 06:17 PM

    GT vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

