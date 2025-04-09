GT vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl; check playing XIs

GT vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals play Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in match 23.

GT vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The in-form Gujarat Titans will face off against a rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening. Both teams are entering the contest on a winning streak, making it a highly anticipated match. Sanju Samson's men will have a tough challenge ahead of them as they take on a formidable Titans team that has been dominant at home.

Shubman Gill's squad is riding high after securing a victory on the road, especially against a strong batting lineup like the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. Led by the captain's impressive performance, GT claimed a comfortable win, marking their third consecutive victory. Their well-coordinated bowling attack has been a key factor in their success. GT will be looking for their star spinner Rashid Khan to bounce back after a slow start to the season, but Sai Kishore has stepped up in Rashid's absence, supported by the in-form pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

On the other hand, the Royals are coming off a well-deserved win in Mullanpur, where they posted a 200-plus total against the Punjab Kings. Although Captain Sanju Samson is yet to make a big impact with the bat, the strong performance of the Indian top-order bodes well for the Royals. With Jofra Archer finding his form again and the presence of Sandeep Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga, tonight's game promises to be a thrilling battle between two evenly matched teams.