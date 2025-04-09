Twitter
WWE icon John Cena's reaction to Virat Kohli's 'you can't see me' pose breaks the internet

Pakistani, Nazi flags in Bangladesh! Islamists siege country

Apoorva Mukhija makes BOLD comeback on YouTube after India's Got Latent controversy: 'Hello, my cute little red flags'

7th Pay Commission: Good news for UP govt employees, dearness allowance hiked by...; check details

SHOCKING incident: Air India Passenger URINATES on fellow traveler on Delhi-Bangkok flight

Cricket

Cricket

GT vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl; check playing XIs

GT vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals play Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in match 23.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 09, 2025, 07:06 PM IST

GT vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl; check playing XIs
GT vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
TRENDING NOW

GT vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The in-form Gujarat Titans will face off against a rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening. Both teams are entering the contest on a winning streak, making it a highly anticipated match. Sanju Samson's men will have a tough challenge ahead of them as they take on a formidable Titans team that has been dominant at home.

Shubman Gill's squad is riding high after securing a victory on the road, especially against a strong batting lineup like the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. Led by the captain's impressive performance, GT claimed a comfortable win, marking their third consecutive victory. Their well-coordinated bowling attack has been a key factor in their success. GT will be looking for their star spinner Rashid Khan to bounce back after a slow start to the season, but Sai Kishore has stepped up in Rashid's absence, supported by the in-form pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

On the other hand, the Royals are coming off a well-deserved win in Mullanpur, where they posted a 200-plus total against the Punjab Kings. Although Captain Sanju Samson is yet to make a big impact with the bat, the strong performance of the Indian top-order bodes well for the Royals. With Jofra Archer finding his form again and the presence of Sandeep Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga, tonight's game promises to be a thrilling battle between two evenly matched teams.

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 Apr 2025, 07:04 PM

    GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Teams

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

  • 09 Apr 2025, 06:32 PM

    GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

    Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl here first because of the conditions. There is going to be dew here. EAch and every game in the IPL is important, we are greatful of the last two games and take the momentum forward. It is great to be back. It is a very new team, new guys in the squad, we retained six guys but it is a new team, we took time to gel together. The wicket looks really good. Hasaranga misses out due to personal reasons Farooqi comes in.

    Shubman Gill: I would have bowled first as well. Looking at the past few matches, dew has come in during the second innings but we have batted first here. We are taking it one game at a time and not keeping track on how many games we have won. If the top 3 or 4 are doing the job then I am happy with that. We have had a really good home run. No changes for us.

  • 09 Apr 2025, 06:30 PM

    GT vs RR Live Score Updates: 

    The match in Ahmedabad will begin in very hot 40 degrees weather, cooling to 34 degrees later. Humidity will be low at 12-15 percent, with clear skies and no rain expected. The dry conditions may impact team strategies for choosing to bat first or second.

  • 09 Apr 2025, 06:27 PM

    GT vs RR Live Score Updates: 

    The Narendra Modi Stadium used two different pitches for the IPL 2025 matches. The red soil pitch led to a high-scoring game, while the black soil pitch favored bowlers with pace variations. A defendable score on black soil is around 180-190, compared to 210-220 on red soil due to smaller boundaries. The pitch type has a significant impact on the game.

  • 09 Apr 2025, 06:26 PM

    GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Squads

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • 09 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM

    GT vs RR Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

