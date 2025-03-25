Twitter
Meet Delhi’s Priyansh Arya, six-hitting machine making IPL debut for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans

Will AIADMK join hands with BJP before Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

8th Pay Commission: New report claims govt employees' salaries may increase up to Rs...

ISL: Who is David Catala, Kerala Blasters new head coach from Spain?

ATM transactions set to get costlier from THIS date; Check new rates here

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Score: Priyansh Arya departs for 47, Punjab Kings 2 down

GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face Shreyas Iyer's new team, Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 25, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: After an electrifying match between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam, the IPL 2025 is now heading to Ahmedabad for the Gujarat Titans' season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On Tuesday, the Titans will take on the Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, with both teams eager to start their campaigns on a winning note. 

Shubman Gill and his squad will be looking to leverage their home advantage, a strategy that has worked well for most teams in the tournament—except, of course, for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Last season was a bit of a rollercoaster for the Titans under Shubman Gill's leadership, as it was his first time at the helm. Nonetheless, the franchise has showed trust in him by retaining him as captain, expecting to turn things around this season. The Titans have created a well-rounded squad thanks to some clever acquisitions in the IPL super auction. Their bowling assault is impressive, having Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, South African Gerald Coetzee, and the experienced Ishant Sharma.

LIVE BLOG

  • 25 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS 85/2 in 7 overs

    Rashid Khan started off poorly but managed to get his first wicket by tricking Priyansh with a googly, leading to an easy catch for Sai Sudharsan.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 07:57 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS 73/1 in 6 overs

    Rabada bowls a full delivery that hits Shreyas on the pad, but it was outside the leg stump. The team loses a review on this decision. Later, Rabada bowls another delivery that Priyansh hits for a four through covers, and Shreyas guides one past short third for another four.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 07:49 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS 63/1 in 5 overs

    Priyansh hits the bowlers with consecutive powerful shots, including a four, a six, and another four.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 07:41 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS 42/1 in 4 overs

    Prabhsimran got out by hitting a top edge straight to Arshad at deep third off a Rabada delivery. Skipper Shreyas Iyer comes in and opens his account with a great straight drive for four runs.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 07:35 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS 16/0 in 2 overs

    Rabada bowls to Prabhsimran who scores a single to the leg side. Priyansh then hits a ball over covers for two runs. Rabada bowls a length ball, Priyansh swings at it and the fielders fail to catch it. Prabhsimran ends the over by hitting a four.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 07:05 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: PBKS 8/0 in 1 over

    Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya start the innings for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans. Siraj opens the bowling for Gujarat. Priyansh Arya scores his first runs in the IPL with a four and adds more runs with leg byes off the pads.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 06:52 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Shubman Gill: We will bowl first. It is a good cricketing wet. There is some dew here. Just keeping it in mind. Dew is a big factor here. Big targets can be chased down. Preparation has been amazing. We have our bases covered. The bowling attack is good. Very fortunate to play at the biggest stage of the world.

    Shreyas Iyer: I would have loved to bowl. I am always some one who loves a chase. Take the challenge. there are so many familiar faces around. There is ricky. You need unity and synergy in the team. We have got a lot of all-rounders in the team. We are spoilt for choices. Since we will be batting first, we have only one spinner and three seamers.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 06:19 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 

    The Titans have a strong team with players like Jos Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj. With the addition of Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia, the squad is even stronger. They have a problem of having too many talented players in all areas of the game, making them a formidable team.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 06:17 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Focus on Shubman Gill

    Shubman Gill will face scrutiny this season for his leadership skills after a challenging season as captain of the GT in the IPL. Despite his team finishing in 8th place, Gill has been promoted to vice-captain of India's ODI team, which should boost his confidence.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 06:16 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Predicted XIs

    Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell , Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera/Suryansh Shegde, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

  • 25 Mar 2025, 06:14 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 

    GT has won 17 out of 24 games while chasing in the IPL, with a win percentage of 70.83. This is the second highest win percentage for a team in the history of the tournament, after Gujarat Lions.

    Maxwell had his breakthrough season with Punjab in 2014, but was unable to recreate that success again. In 2020, he struggled to hit a single six while playing for Punjab, who last reached the Play Offs in 2014.

  • 25 Mar 2025, 06:14 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Josh Inglis(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

  • 25 Mar 2025, 06:13 PM

    GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

