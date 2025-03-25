GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Score: Priyansh Arya departs for 47, Punjab Kings 2 down

GT vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face Shreyas Iyer's new team, Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: After an electrifying match between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam, the IPL 2025 is now heading to Ahmedabad for the Gujarat Titans' season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On Tuesday, the Titans will take on the Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, with both teams eager to start their campaigns on a winning note.

Shubman Gill and his squad will be looking to leverage their home advantage, a strategy that has worked well for most teams in the tournament—except, of course, for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Last season was a bit of a rollercoaster for the Titans under Shubman Gill's leadership, as it was his first time at the helm. Nonetheless, the franchise has showed trust in him by retaining him as captain, expecting to turn things around this season. The Titans have created a well-rounded squad thanks to some clever acquisitions in the IPL super auction. Their bowling assault is impressive, having Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, South African Gerald Coetzee, and the experienced Ishant Sharma.