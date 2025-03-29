Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl first; check playing XIs

GT vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 29, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl first; check playing XIs
GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
GT vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are gearing up to clash with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match 9 of the IPL 2025, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Both teams faced tough losses in their opening matches against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

The Titans had their moments during the chase against Punjab, but they stumbled in the final overs. Their bowling remains a bit of a worry as they get ready to face Mumbai, who have a lineup packed with formidable batters.

On the other hand, Mumbai's batting struggled in their first outing against CSK, falling prey to the clever Chennai spinners. However, their bowling unit held its ground. With Hardik Pandya back in charge, Mumbai is expected to step up their game in this next matchup.

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Mar 2025, 07:47 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: GT 46/0 in 5 overs

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman is bowling and Sudharsan hits a four and a six off his first two balls. In the next ball, Sudharsan only manages to get a single.

  • 29 Mar 2025, 07:41 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: GT 26/0 in 3 overs

    Sudharsan hits three fours and a couple in a quick over by Boult. Gill finishes with a single.

  • 29 Mar 2025, 07:36 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: GT 14/0 in 2 overs

    Deepak Chahar bowled a mix of short and full balls. Sudharsan and Gill hit singles and fours with well-timed shots. Gill also defended well and managed to score a couple through square-leg.

  • 29 Mar 2025, 07:09 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: GT 7/0 in 1 over

    Sudharsan faced two dots, then got a single to get off the mark. Gill defended a full ball and then hit a couple of runs to deep square-leg. He followed that up with a boundary by hitting a shot over covers.

  • 29 Mar 2025, 07:05 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju

  • 29 Mar 2025, 06:40 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

    Hardik Pandya: We'll bowl first. The simple reason is we don't know how the pitch will play, plus the dew factor. Only last year we played on black soil, otherwise we have been playing on red soil. Last year, we had the game under wraps but couldn't finish it. The prep has been fantastic, the boys are excited and we back each other, be there for each other. Very happy stage. I come back, and the others we are keeping the options open. Always about playing good cricket, planning right and enjoying the game.

    Shubman Gill: Batted first plenty of times here, so nothing changes for us. It is all about assessing the conditions and seeing what target we can set, and if we are chasing it is about how to get to that target. We have got the same team, might see one change with the impact sub. We want to have a lefty - righty combination, and Jos has been playing at 3 for England, so nothing changes for him.

  • 29 Mar 2025, 06:37 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Robin Minz may be replaced by Hardik Pandya in the upcoming game, while Vignesh Puthur, who performed well in the first game, could be given a chance as an Impact Player. There may not be any other changes in the team, but a surprise selection is possible. Mitchell Santner and Puthur will challenge Buttler and Rutherford, and Trent Boult will be a key player against GT openers Gill and Sai Sudharsan, known for his early breakthroughs.

  • 29 Mar 2025, 06:35 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    GT: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

    Mi: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju Vignesh Puthur

  • 29 Mar 2025, 06:01 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    In the IPL 2024, GT had poor middle-order batting stats and in 2025, they still rely heavily on their top order. Despite a strong partnership in a match against PBKS, GT couldn't continue their momentum and lost the match.

  • 29 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith

  • 29 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

