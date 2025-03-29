GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl first; check playing XIs

GT vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

GT vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are gearing up to clash with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match 9 of the IPL 2025, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Both teams faced tough losses in their opening matches against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

The Titans had their moments during the chase against Punjab, but they stumbled in the final overs. Their bowling remains a bit of a worry as they get ready to face Mumbai, who have a lineup packed with formidable batters.

On the other hand, Mumbai's batting struggled in their first outing against CSK, falling prey to the clever Chennai spinners. However, their bowling unit held its ground. With Hardik Pandya back in charge, Mumbai is expected to step up their game in this next matchup.