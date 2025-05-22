GT vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first

GT vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: In Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2025, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face off against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

The two teams enter this match with distinctly different objectives. The Gujarat Titans, playing on home turf, are eager to secure additional victories as they aim to finish in the top two of the league standings. In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants are looking to provide valuable opportunities for their younger players in preparation for the upcoming season, particularly in both their batting and bowling lineups.

One area of concern for Lucknow is the performance of their captain, Rishabh Pant. His recent struggles with form have had a noticeable impact on both his leadership and the overall fortunes of the Super Giants this season. For the Gujarat Titans, this match presents an opportunity to assess the resilience of their middle-order batting, particularly in scenarios where their top three batsmen may falter.