GT vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first

GT vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: In Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2025, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face off against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.
The two teams enter this match with distinctly different objectives. The Gujarat Titans, playing on home turf, are eager to secure additional victories as they aim to finish in the top two of the league standings. In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants are looking to provide valuable opportunities for their younger players in preparation for the upcoming season, particularly in both their batting and bowling lineups.
One area of concern for Lucknow is the performance of their captain, Rishabh Pant. His recent struggles with form have had a noticeable impact on both his leadership and the overall fortunes of the Super Giants this season. For the Gujarat Titans, this match presents an opportunity to assess the resilience of their middle-order batting, particularly in scenarios where their top three batsmen may falter.
Arshad Khan started bowling but slipped and fell while landing, though he was okay to continue. He bowled a wide, which had to be redone. Markram hit a four through covers and then took a single with a drive. Marsh hit a six over covers after identifying the length early.
Markram is batting against Siraj. He hits a boundary through covers with a well-placed shot after receiving a ball outside off. Siraj then delivers a bouncer, which Markram defends. Markram later taps another ball through mid-on for a single.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Shubman Gill: We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Will be good to have a target on the board. We want momentum heading into the qualifiers, these two games are going to be equally important. The way we compliment each other is great, we don't have conversations on who will take down the bowlers. No changes.
Rishabh Pant: Would have bowled first, looks a good wicket. There is a challenge when you are already eliminated, but we take pride in playing cricket. As a team, we are trying different options that give ourselves the best chance of winning. Akash Deep comes in, and a few more changes for us.
The pitches in Ahmedabad have consistently provided a favorable environment for batters, characterized by their excellent pace and bounce. However, this same quality has also allowed fast bowlers to showcase their skills effectively. Bowlers who adopt a hit-the-deck approach, such as Krishna, have experienced notable success. Overall, Ahmedabad remains a promising venue for batsmen. Anticipate a continuation of this trend in upcoming matches.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni