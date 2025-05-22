GT vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who were Israeli Jews killed in Washington in name of 'Free Palestine'?

Will India deport thousands of illegal Bangladeshi migrants? MEA asks Muhammad Yunus govt to...

Meet man who has gifted Rs 6016 crore, still a billionaire, his net worth is Rs...

Can India cut two 'Chicken Necks' of Bangladesh? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to...

Meet Rocky Flintoff, 17-year-old son of former cricketer Andrew Flintoff named in 14-member England Lions squad to face India A

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who were Israeli Jews killed in Washington in name of 'Free Palestine'?

Who were Israeli Jews killed in Washington in name of 'Free Palestine'?

Will India deport thousands of illegal Bangladeshi migrants? MEA asks Muhammad Yunus govt to...

Will India deport thousands of illegal Bangladeshi migrants? MEA asks Muhammad Yunus govt to...

Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

दुनिया की 5 सबसे ऊंची इमारतें, जानें किस नंबर पर बुर्ज खलीफा

दुनिया की 5 सबसे ऊंची इमारतें, जानें किस नंबर पर बुर्ज खलीफा

विशाल मेगा मार्ट में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की नौकरी पर क्यों हो रही इतनी चर्चा, जानिए कैसे हुई Viral Memes की शुरूआत

विशाल मेगा मार्ट में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की नौकरी पर क्यों हो रही इतनी चर्चा, जानिए कैसे हुई Viral Memes की शुरूआत

ये हैं दुनिया की 5 सबसे ऊंची मूर्तियां, जानें किसे कब बनाया गया और कितना हुआ खर्चा

ये हैं दुनिया की 5 सबसे ऊंची मूर्तियां, जानें किसे कब बनाया गया और कितना हुआ खर्चा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

This star actress was 'madly in love' with married director, didn't want to become 'Souten', decided to stay single for life, she's 82 years old, her name is...

This star actress was 'madly in love' with married director, didn't want to become 'Souten', decided to stay single for life, she's 82 years old, her name is...

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 6 Indian actresses who flaunted Sindoor look on Red Carpet

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 6 Indian actresses who flaunted Sindoor look on Red Carpet

Pakistan Spy News: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Leaked These Sensitive Details To Pak; Ind Pak News

Pakistan Spy News: 'Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Leaked These Sensitive Details To Pak; Ind Pak News

Pakistan Sindh Protest: Highway Blocked, Minister's House Torched, Two Dead At Indus Canal Protests

Pakistan Sindh Protest: Highway Blocked, Minister's House Torched, Two Dead At Indus Canal Protests

Pakistan Spy News: Haryana Home Secretary On The Arrest Of Some Pak Operatives In State

Pakistan Spy News: Haryana Home Secretary On The Arrest Of Some Pak Operatives In State

Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

This star actress was 'madly in love' with married director, didn't want to become 'Souten', decided to stay single for life, she's 82 years old, her name is...

This star actress was 'madly in love' with married director, didn't want to become 'Souten', decided to stay single for life, she's 82 years old, her name is...

Meet superstar Mumtaz's sister who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Ashok Kumar, did 40 films, married Dara Singh's..., her name is..

Meet superstar Mumtaz's sister who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Ashok Kumar, did 40 films, married Dara Singh's..., her name is..

HomeCricket

Cricket

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first

GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans host Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2025, 07:47 PM IST

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

GT vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: In Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2025, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face off against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

The two teams enter this match with distinctly different objectives. The Gujarat Titans, playing on home turf, are eager to secure additional victories as they aim to finish in the top two of the league standings. In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants are looking to provide valuable opportunities for their younger players in preparation for the upcoming season, particularly in both their batting and bowling lineups.

One area of concern for Lucknow is the performance of their captain, Rishabh Pant. His recent struggles with form have had a noticeable impact on both his leadership and the overall fortunes of the Super Giants this season. For the Gujarat Titans, this match presents an opportunity to assess the resilience of their middle-order batting, particularly in scenarios where their top three batsmen may falter.

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 May 2025, 07:39 PM

    GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: LSG 22/0 in 2 overs

    Arshad Khan started bowling but slipped and fell while landing, though he was okay to continue. He bowled a wide, which had to be redone. Markram hit a four through covers and then took a single with a drive. Marsh hit a six over covers after identifying the length early.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 22 May 2025, 07:10 PM

    GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: LSG 8/0 in 1 over

    Markram is batting against Siraj. He hits a boundary through covers with a well-placed shot after receiving a ball outside off. Siraj then delivers a bouncer, which Markram defends. Markram later taps another ball through mid-on for a single.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 22 May 2025, 07:05 PM

    GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: Teams

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 22 May 2025, 06:47 PM

    GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Shubman Gill: We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Will be good to have a target on the board. We want momentum heading into the qualifiers, these two games are going to be equally important. The way we compliment each other is great, we don't have conversations on who will take down the bowlers. No changes.

    Rishabh Pant: Would have bowled first, looks a good wicket. There is a challenge when you are already eliminated, but we take pride in playing cricket. As a team, we are trying different options that give ourselves the best chance of winning. Akash Deep comes in, and a few more changes for us.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 22 May 2025, 06:46 PM

    GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: 

    The pitches in Ahmedabad have consistently provided a favorable environment for batters, characterized by their excellent pace and bounce. However, this same quality has also allowed fast bowlers to showcase their skills effectively. Bowlers who adopt a hit-the-deck approach, such as Krishna, have experienced notable success. Overall, Ahmedabad remains a promising venue for batsmen. Anticipate a continuation of this trend in upcoming matches.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 22 May 2025, 06:45 PM

    GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: Squads

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 22 May 2025, 06:45 PM

    GT vs LSG Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 64 between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who were Israeli Jews killed in Washington in name of 'Free Palestine'?

Who were Israeli Jews killed in Washington in name of 'Free Palestine'?

Canada PM Mark Carney's big statement on Donald Trump's Rs 14992914772500 'Golden Dome' missile defence system, says 'Canada...'

Canada PM Mark Carney's big statement on Donald Trump's Rs 14992914772500 'Golden Dome' missile defence system, says 'Canada...'

Meet world's richest king with Rs 3.7 lakh crore wealth, owns 17000 properties in one city, 300 cars, 38 private jets, has 4 wives, he is...

Meet world's richest king with Rs 3.7 lakh crore wealth, owns 17000 properties in one city, 300 cars, 38 private jets, has 4 wives, he is...

Scary! Over 70 snakes found hissing inside a toilet tank; bathroom horror goes viral

Scary! Over 70 snakes found hissing inside a toilet tank; bathroom horror goes viral

School teacher expelled for teaching Kalma in school during class lesson

School teacher expelled for teaching Kalma in school during class lesson

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

Meet actress who couldn't afford school fees, travelled in local trains, buses, later become Bollywood star, has net worth of Rs 500 crore, she is....

This star actress was 'madly in love' with married director, didn't want to become 'Souten', decided to stay single for life, she's 82 years old, her name is...

This star actress was 'madly in love' with married director, didn't want to become 'Souten', decided to stay single for life, she's 82 years old, her name is...

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 6 Indian actresses who flaunted Sindoor look on Red Carpet

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 6 Indian actresses who flaunted Sindoor look on Red Carpet

Suhana Khan 25th Birthday: From fiery red to dreamy blue, 5 saree looks that prove Shah Rukh Khan's daughter owns Gen Z desi glam

Suhana Khan 25th Birthday: From fiery red to dreamy blue, 5 saree looks that prove Shah Rukh Khan's daughter owns Gen Z desi glam

Janhvi Kapoor’s daring white 'dripping saree' at Cannes 2025 sets new fashion standards

Janhvi Kapoor’s daring white 'dripping saree' at Cannes 2025 sets new fashion standards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement