IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS, Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings clash for maiden title in Ahmedabad

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: As the IPL 2025 final approaches, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are poised to end their respective 17-year title droughts. The Kings have taken a somewhat circuitous route to the final, having finished at the top of the league stage, while Bengaluru enters the match buoyed by a decisive victory over Shreyas Iyer’s team in Qualifier 1, held in New Chandigarh.

Both teams have excelled at concealing their vulnerabilities, a testament to their strategic prowess that has led them to this pivotal showdown. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has been nothing short of extraordinary on the road, becoming the first team in IPL history to win all seven away games during a single league stage.

Conversely, the Kings have demonstrated remarkable resilience, with Iyer’s squad never experiencing back-to-back losses throughout the tournament. This ability to rebound quickly allowed them to recover from their defeat to RCB last Thursday, culminating in a strong performance against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

In the points table, Punjab Kings secured the top position, closely followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in second place. In their most recent encounter, RCB emerged victorious, defeating PBKS by eight wickets, bolstered by an impressive 56-run innings from Phil Salt. However, Punjab enters the final with renewed confidence after their triumph over the Mumbai Indians, driven by a match-winning 87 from Shreyas Iyer.

Notably, the historical rivalry between these two franchises is evenly matched. In their 36 encounters throughout IPL history, both RCB and PBKS have claimed victory 18 times each. With such a balanced record, the IPL 2025 final promises to be an exhilarating contest, captivating fans and players alike.

