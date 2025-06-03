IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS, Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings clash for maiden title in Ahmedabad

Cricket
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: As the IPL 2025 final approaches, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are poised to end their respective 17-year title droughts. The Kings have taken a somewhat circuitous route to the final, having finished at the top of the league stage, while Bengaluru enters the match buoyed by a decisive victory over Shreyas Iyer’s team in Qualifier 1, held in New Chandigarh.
Both teams have excelled at concealing their vulnerabilities, a testament to their strategic prowess that has led them to this pivotal showdown. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has been nothing short of extraordinary on the road, becoming the first team in IPL history to win all seven away games during a single league stage.
Conversely, the Kings have demonstrated remarkable resilience, with Iyer’s squad never experiencing back-to-back losses throughout the tournament. This ability to rebound quickly allowed them to recover from their defeat to RCB last Thursday, culminating in a strong performance against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.
In the points table, Punjab Kings secured the top position, closely followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in second place. In their most recent encounter, RCB emerged victorious, defeating PBKS by eight wickets, bolstered by an impressive 56-run innings from Phil Salt. However, Punjab enters the final with renewed confidence after their triumph over the Mumbai Indians, driven by a match-winning 87 from Shreyas Iyer.
Notably, the historical rivalry between these two franchises is evenly matched. In their 36 encounters throughout IPL history, both RCB and PBKS have claimed victory 18 times each. With such a balanced record, the IPL 2025 final promises to be an exhilarating contest, captivating fans and players alike.
Follow live score and latest updates of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final here:
As per IMD, a little rain is expected in Ahmedabad tonight. If this happens, the IPL 2025 Final match will be affected. Several videos have been shared by fans on social media wherein rainfall is clearly visible in Ahmedabad.
THE MAD SUPPORT FOR RCB FOR FINAL [CricSubhayan] pic.twitter.com/kEL62o7pWD— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 3, 2025
The IPL 2025 final is happening tonight, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring a showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both teams are eager to snag their very first IPL title.
However, it looks like rain might play a spoilsport, just like it did during the recent Qualifier 2 match. To tackle this, officials have set aside an extra two hours tonight to wrap up the game. If they still can’t finish it, there’s a backup plan with a reserve day scheduled for tomorrow, June 4. In the unfortunate event that both days get rained out, the Punjab Kings will be declared champions since they finished higher on the league points table. If the match does kick off but gets interrupted, the DLS method will come into play.
It's a tie between the two teams, with each side boasting 18 wins in their head-to-head matchups. When it comes to the Narendra Modi Stadium, PBKS has managed to edge out RCB in the only game they've faced off here. However, RCB has the upper hand lately, having triumphed over PBKS in five out of their last six meetings since 2023.
The race for the Orange Cap is pretty much decided, with GT opener Sai Sudharsan leading the pack with a whopping 145 runs ahead of the next contender, Virat Kohli, whose team is still in the running for this IPL. Sudharsan has racked up an impressive 759 runs over 15 innings. Suryakumar Yadav also had an outstanding IPL 2025, becoming the first MI batter to surpass 700 runs in a season, currently sitting in second place with 717 runs. Following him is Shubman Gill, who has tallied 650 runs.
RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar/Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Punjab's young openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who have been one of the standout combinations this season, have hit a rough patch in their last two games. The team is really hoping that the law of averages swings in their favor, and that this dynamic duo can deliver when it counts the most. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has been in fantastic form, with two impressive unbeaten innings (97* and 87*) at this venue this season. PBKS will be relying on their captain to step up and shine one last time.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash