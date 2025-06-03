IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS, Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings clash for maiden title in Ahmedabad

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How Mother Sparsh Became a Profitable D2C Success Story

Big boost for Virat Kohli's RCB as overseas star batter returns to Ahmedabad to play IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings

Why is Northeast more vulnerable to devastating floods? Is it due to climate change? IMD says...

'Ee Sala Cup Namde': Grammy-winning rapper Drake places massive bet of Rs 64100000 on Virat Kohli's RCB to win IPL 2025 final

Maalik Teaser: Rajkummar Rao unleashes fury in violent massy avatar, netizens say 'this Animal, Pushpa hangover needs to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JEE Advanced 2025: Aagam Shah takes A Leep Of Faith, Gets AIR 17; Secured Rank 87 In Mains | Kota

JEE Advanced 2025: Aagam Shah takes A Leep Of Faith, Gets AIR 17; Secured Rank 87 In Mains | Kota

JEE Advanced 2025: Akshat Kumar Chaurasia Secures All India Rank 6, Shares His Secret To Success

JEE Advanced 2025: Akshat Kumar Chaurasia Secures All India Rank 6, Shares His Secret To Success

JEE Advanced 2025: Doctors' Son Saksham Jindal Secures AIR 2, Shares Preparation Strategy | Kota

JEE Advanced 2025: Doctors' Son Saksham Jindal Secures AIR 2, Shares Preparation Strategy | Kota

Coronavirus से फिर मचने वाली है तबाही? क्या है जापानी Baba Vanga की वो भविष्यवाणी, जिसके बाद 5 जुलाई का है इंतजार

Coronavirus से फिर मचने वाली है तबाही? क्या है जापानी Baba Vanga की वो भविष्यवाणी, जिसके बाद 5 जुलाई का है इंतजार

इस ट्रेन की कमाई के सामने वंदे भारत भी है फेल, सालाना कमाई जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

इस ट्रेन की कमाई के सामने वंदे भारत भी है फेल, सालाना कमाई जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

दुनिया की वो जनजाति, जहां परिवार में किसी की मृत्यु होने पर काट दिया जाता है घर की महिला का ये जरूरी अंग

दुनिया की वो जनजाति, जहां परिवार में किसी की मृत्यु होने पर काट दिया जाता है घर की महिला का ये जरूरी अंग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From India to overseas: 5 Indian cricketers who have settled abroad

From India to overseas: 5 Indian cricketers who have settled abroad

Meet actor, whose two marriages ended in divorce, second wife was IAS officer, has four children, is now living alone at 62

Meet actor, whose two marriages ended in divorce, second wife was IAS officer, has four children, is now living alone at 62

World’s most expensive weapon, capable of explosion 30 times more powerful than Hiroshima bomb, it costs Rs..., owned by...

World’s most expensive weapon, capable of explosion 30 times more powerful than Hiroshima bomb, it costs Rs..., owned by...

JEE Advanced 2025: Aagam Shah takes A Leep Of Faith, Gets AIR 17; Secured Rank 87 In Mains | Kota

JEE Advanced 2025: Aagam Shah takes A Leep Of Faith, Gets AIR 17; Secured Rank 87 In Mains | Kota

JEE Advanced 2025: Akshat Kumar Chaurasia Secures All India Rank 6, Shares His Secret To Success

JEE Advanced 2025: Akshat Kumar Chaurasia Secures All India Rank 6, Shares His Secret To Success

JEE Advanced 2025: Doctors' Son Saksham Jindal Secures AIR 2, Shares Preparation Strategy | Kota

JEE Advanced 2025: Doctors' Son Saksham Jindal Secures AIR 2, Shares Preparation Strategy | Kota

Maalik Teaser: Rajkummar Rao unleashes fury in violent massy avatar, netizens say 'this Animal, Pushpa hangover needs to…’

Maalik Teaser: Rajkummar Rao unleashes fury in violent massy avatar, netizens say 'this Animal, Pushpa hangover needs to…’

Meet actor, whose two marriages ended in divorce, second wife was IAS officer, has four children, is now living alone at 62

Meet actor, whose two marriages ended in divorce, second wife was IAS officer, has four children, is now living alone at 62

Meet actress who became star at 20, worked in superhit films with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, was allegedly arrested for..., she is..

Meet actress who became star at 20, worked in superhit films with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, was allegedly arrested for..., she is..

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS, Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings clash for maiden title in Ahmedabad

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 03, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS, Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings clash for maiden title in Ahmedabad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: As the IPL 2025 final approaches, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are poised to end their respective 17-year title droughts. The Kings have taken a somewhat circuitous route to the final, having finished at the top of the league stage, while Bengaluru enters the match buoyed by a decisive victory over Shreyas Iyer’s team in Qualifier 1, held in New Chandigarh.

Both teams have excelled at concealing their vulnerabilities, a testament to their strategic prowess that has led them to this pivotal showdown. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has been nothing short of extraordinary on the road, becoming the first team in IPL history to win all seven away games during a single league stage.

Conversely, the Kings have demonstrated remarkable resilience, with Iyer’s squad never experiencing back-to-back losses throughout the tournament. This ability to rebound quickly allowed them to recover from their defeat to RCB last Thursday, culminating in a strong performance against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

In the points table, Punjab Kings secured the top position, closely followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in second place. In their most recent encounter, RCB emerged victorious, defeating PBKS by eight wickets, bolstered by an impressive 56-run innings from Phil Salt. However, Punjab enters the final with renewed confidence after their triumph over the Mumbai Indians, driven by a match-winning 87 from Shreyas Iyer.

Notably, the historical rivalry between these two franchises is evenly matched. In their 36 encounters throughout IPL history, both RCB and PBKS have claimed victory 18 times each. With such a balanced record, the IPL 2025 final promises to be an exhilarating contest, captivating fans and players alike.

Follow live score and latest updates of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 03 Jun 2025, 04:55 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Will rain stop in Ahmedabad?

    As per IMD, a little rain is expected in Ahmedabad tonight. If this happens, the IPL 2025 Final match will be affected. Several videos have been shared by fans on social media wherein rainfall is clearly visible in Ahmedabad. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 05:09 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 

    The IPL 2025 final is happening tonight, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring a showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both teams are eager to snag their very first IPL title.

    However, it looks like rain might play a spoilsport, just like it did during the recent Qualifier 2 match. To tackle this, officials have set aside an extra two hours tonight to wrap up the game. If they still can’t finish it, there’s a backup plan with a reserve day scheduled for tomorrow, June 4. In the unfortunate event that both days get rained out, the Punjab Kings will be declared champions since they finished higher on the league points table. If the match does kick off but gets interrupted, the DLS method will come into play.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 04:55 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Head-to-head

    It's a tie between the two teams, with each side boasting 18 wins in their head-to-head matchups. When it comes to the Narendra Modi Stadium, PBKS has managed to edge out RCB in the only game they've faced off here. However, RCB has the upper hand lately, having triumphed over PBKS in five out of their last six meetings since 2023.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 03:59 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Orange Cap race

    The race for the Orange Cap is pretty much decided, with GT opener Sai Sudharsan leading the pack with a whopping 145 runs ahead of the next contender, Virat Kohli, whose team is still in the running for this IPL. Sudharsan has racked up an impressive 759 runs over 15 innings. Suryakumar Yadav also had an outstanding IPL 2025, becoming the first MI batter to surpass 700 runs in a season, currently sitting in second place with 717 runs. Following him is Shubman Gill, who has tallied 650 runs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 04:52 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Head-to-Head

    Total Matches Played - 36

    RCB Won - 18

    PBKS Won - 18

    Last Match - RCB won by 8 wickets (Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 03:47 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

    PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar/Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 03:45 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 

    Punjab's young openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who have been one of the standout combinations this season, have hit a rough patch in their last two games. The team is really hoping that the law of averages swings in their favor, and that this dynamic duo can deliver when it counts the most. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has been in fantastic form, with two impressive unbeaten innings (97* and 87*) at this venue this season. PBKS will be relying on their captain to step up and shine one last time.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 03:44 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Jun 2025, 03:44 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who did not get any money for this movie worth Rs 180 crore due to…, film bombed at box-office, earned just Rs…, movie was..

Meet actor who did not get any money for this movie worth Rs 180 crore due to…, film bombed at box-office, earned just Rs…, movie was..

How Mother Sparsh Became a Profitable D2C Success Story

How Mother Sparsh Became a Profitable D2C Success Story

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma on verge of achieving THIS big milestone in clash against Punjab Kings

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma on verge of achieving THIS big milestone in clash against Punjab Kings

Made in Rs 15 crore, this film faced protests, was heavily criticised, still earned Rs 300 crore, became highest-grossing film in India with...

Made in Rs 15 crore, this film faced protests, was heavily criticised, still earned Rs 300 crore, became highest-grossing film in India with...

What is Anavar | Pricing | Side Effects & Where to Buy Oxandrolone

What is Anavar | Pricing | Side Effects & Where to Buy Oxandrolone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From India to overseas: 5 Indian cricketers who have settled abroad

From India to overseas: 5 Indian cricketers who have settled abroad

Meet actor, whose two marriages ended in divorce, second wife was IAS officer, has four children, is now living alone at 62

Meet actor, whose two marriages ended in divorce, second wife was IAS officer, has four children, is now living alone at 62

World’s most expensive weapon, capable of explosion 30 times more powerful than Hiroshima bomb, it costs Rs..., owned by...

World’s most expensive weapon, capable of explosion 30 times more powerful than Hiroshima bomb, it costs Rs..., owned by...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes golden elegance in glittering saree at Dubai event, leaving internet in awe

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes golden elegance in glittering saree at Dubai event, leaving internet in awe

5 countries that have strict restrictions or limited access for foreigners

5 countries that have strict restrictions or limited access for foreigners

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement