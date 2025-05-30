IPL 2025, GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur on Friday evening.

GT vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are set to clash with Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh this Friday, all for a shot at Qualifier 2.

The winner of this exciting matchup will go on to face the Punjab Kings, who were recently defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The victor of Qualifier 2 will then take on a confident RCB in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, July 3.

GT wrapped up the league stage in third place, securing nine wins out of 14 matches. Meanwhile, MI scraped into the knockouts as the last team, finishing fourth with 16 points from eight victories in their league games.

The five-time champions from Mumbai will face a tough test against Gujarat, who have made it to two finals since their IPL debut in 2022. All eyes will be on MI’s batting star Suryakumar Yadav and GT’s captain Gill. On the bowling front, Mumbai’s Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will have their hands full matching up against Gujarat’s Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.