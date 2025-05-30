IPL 2025, GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Central govt employees! You can claim additional benefits under UPS if..., download form here...

Meet man, an Indian who started business with one truck, built over Rs 2000 crore empire, he is..., his company is...

Pakistan Exposed: Punjab speaker shares stage with Pahalgam attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed's son says...

Virat Kohli unintentionally reveals reason behind retirement from Test cricket during RCB's IPL Qualifier 1; fans agree

Amid Deepika Padukone-Vanga controversy, throwback video of Rashmika Mandanna supporting 'Animal' director goes viral: 'They don't look at women...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Central govt employees! You can claim additional benefits under UPS if..., download form here...

Good news for Central govt employees! You can claim additional benefits under UPS if..., download form here...

Meet man, an Indian who started business with one truck, built over Rs 2000 crore empire, he is..., his company is...

Meet man, an Indian who started business with one truck, built over Rs 2000 crore empire, he is..., his company is...

Pakistan Exposed: Punjab speaker shares stage with Pahalgam attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed's son says...

Pakistan Exposed: Punjab speaker shares stage with Pahalgam attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed's son says...

सबसे ज्यादा Income Tax वसूलने वाले 5 देश, टैक्स रेट सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

सबसे ज्यादा Income Tax वसूलने वाले 5 देश, टैक्स रेट सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

जेब में निकली इंक तो पड़ती थी मार, अब फैशन बनी बचपन की ये याद, जानें 80,000 रुपये में कहां बिक रही Ink Leak Shirt

जेब में निकली इंक तो पड़ती थी मार, अब फैशन बनी बचपन की ये याद, जानें 80,000 रुपये में कहां बिक रही Ink Leak Shirt

Trending News: इस स्टार्टअप कंपनी में कुत्ते को बनाया गया अफसर, कहा- सबको खुश रखेगा, जानिए क्या दी है जिम्मेदारी

Trending News: इस स्टार्टअप कंपनी में कुत्ते को बनाया गया अफसर, कहा- सबको खुश रखेगा, जानिए क्या दी है जिम्मेदारी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Tamanaah Bhatia: Bollywood actresses who set fashion far high at Global level

Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Tamanaah Bhatia: Bollywood actresses who set fashion far high at Global level

This actor was thrown out of popular TV show, went bald, now gives Rs 500 crore...; his name is...

This actor was thrown out of popular TV show, went bald, now gives Rs 500 crore...; his name is...

This actress married her own 'jija ji', then fell in love with Dilip Kumar, things took ugly turn when her brother threatened to kill...; her name is...

This actress married her own 'jija ji', then fell in love with Dilip Kumar, things took ugly turn when her brother threatened to kill...; her name is...

Swiss Glacier Collapse: Video Shows Massive Glacier That Destroyed Swiss Village | Switzerland

Swiss Glacier Collapse: Video Shows Massive Glacier That Destroyed Swiss Village | Switzerland

Trump News: How Trump’s Family Is Getting Richer Than Ever, Inside Trumps' Growing Wealth

Trump News: How Trump’s Family Is Getting Richer Than Ever, Inside Trumps' Growing Wealth

COVID-19 News: Should You Be Worried? Expert Advice On Symptoms, Precautions, And More

COVID-19 News: Should You Be Worried? Expert Advice On Symptoms, Precautions, And More

Laxman Utekar slams Anurag Kashyap for quitting Bollywood? Chhaava director says 'beshaq chale jao': 'Aap gyani mat bano'

Laxman Utekar slams Anurag Kashyap for quitting Bollywood? Chhaava director says 'beshaq chale jao': 'Aap gyani mat bano'

Amid Deepika Padukone-Vanga controversy, throwback video of Rashmika Mandanna supporting 'Animal' director goes viral: 'They don't look at women...'

Amid Deepika Padukone-Vanga controversy, throwback video of Rashmika Mandanna supporting 'Animal' director goes viral: 'They don't look at women...'

'I won't apologise': Kamal Haasan reacts to boycott calls over his Kannada comment row, says 'my love for Karnataka...'

'I won't apologise': Kamal Haasan reacts to boycott calls over his Kannada comment row, says 'my love for Karnataka...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2025, GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur on Friday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 30, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

IPL 2025, GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

GT vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are set to clash with Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh this Friday, all for a shot at Qualifier 2.

The winner of this exciting matchup will go on to face the Punjab Kings, who were recently defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The victor of Qualifier 2 will then take on a confident RCB in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, July 3.

GT wrapped up the league stage in third place, securing nine wins out of 14 matches. Meanwhile, MI scraped into the knockouts as the last team, finishing fourth with 16 points from eight victories in their league games.

The five-time champions from Mumbai will face a tough test against Gujarat, who have made it to two finals since their IPL debut in 2022. All eyes will be on MI’s batting star Suryakumar Yadav and GT’s captain Gill. On the bowling front, Mumbai’s Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will have their hands full matching up against Gujarat’s Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 May 2025, 07:43 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 54/0 in 4 overs

    Prasidh is bowling, and Bairstow is hitting well. He hits a six over square leg, then follows with a four by lofting the ball over point. He scores another six with a thick edge over deep third. Bairstow hits another six straight down the ground, and then he gets a four past short third. In total, he scores 26 runs in that over, helping MI cross the 50-run mark.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 07:40 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 18/0 in 2 overs

    Prasidh Krishna bowls the second over. Bairstow hits the first boundary for MI with a lofted square drive for four, followed by two doubles. Rohit is dropped; he gets a top edge while pulling, and Coetzee at deep fine leg cannot catch it. The over gives 12 runs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 07:09 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 6/0 in 1 over

    Mumbai Indians have a new opening pair: Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma. Mohammed Siraj is bowling with the new ball. Rohit hits the ball towards cover but only gets a single. Bairstow hits his first ball of the season for a double. Rohit then lofts the ball over cover, also getting a double. The over ends with six runs scored.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 07:05 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 06:21 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians opt to bat

    Hardik: We're going to bat. Looks like a different track to yesterday. Bit of less grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice. We all are aware, for the last 9 games we have been playing it like a knockout. Really need to turn up today and focus on the things which we can control. We've got three changes: Jonny comes back, Gleeson makes his debut and Raj Angad Bawa plays.

    Gill: We would've chased. If someone would've said at the start of the season that we would've qualified, we would've taken it. Boys are very excited to be able to come back here in Chandigarh, it's my home town. This game is no different for us, no pressure of the knockout game or anything. Two changes - Mendis comes in for Buttler and Washington for Arshad.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 06:20 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Tactics & Match-ups: Rohit Sharma has had some success against the two GT pacers, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, but he's faced challenges with Rashid Khan in this tournament. While Rashid hasn't had his best season by his own standards, he's managed to baffle Rohit in previous encounters, giving up just 35 runs off 32 balls while taking him out twice. Rashid has also performed well against Tilak Varma (24 runs for 2 wickets in 23 balls) and Hardik Pandya (28 runs for 2 wickets in 38 balls).

     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 06:17 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    GT has truly set the bar high with their remarkable consistency at the top. For the very first time in the tournament's history, a team has kept the same trio of players at the top of the order throughout the league phase. Unfortunately, that streak will come to an end in the playoffs with Buttler sidelined.

    When it comes to batting, GT has been the standout team in the competition, boasting an impressive average of 35.61 runs per wicket and a strike rate of 157.59, just behind PBKS, who lead with 160.58. On the other hand, MI has excelled in bowling, leading in all three key metrics: average (22.98), strike rate (16.1), and economy rate (8.54).

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 06:16 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 May 2025, 06:16 PM

    GT vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 Eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar's Traitors trailer: Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed and other contestants revealed

Karan Johar's Traitors trailer: Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed and other contestants revealed

Operation Shield: Civil defence mock drill scheduled for May 29 postponed in these states due to...

Operation Shield: Civil defence mock drill scheduled for May 29 postponed in these states due to...

This Hyderabad-based startup hires DOG as Chief Happiness Officer, know what does CHO do, what Google, Amazon do...

This Hyderabad-based startup hires DOG as Chief Happiness Officer, know what does CHO do, what Google, Amazon do...

Viral video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blow flying kisses to each other after RCB wins against LSG in IPL 2025

Viral video: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blow flying kisses to each other after RCB wins against LSG in IPL 2025

Will China hold direct talks with Balochistan militants, bypassing Pakistan? How may it impact India?

Will China hold direct talks with Balochistan militants, bypassing Pakistan? How may it impact India?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Tamanaah Bhatia: Bollywood actresses who set fashion far high at Global level

Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Tamanaah Bhatia: Bollywood actresses who set fashion far high at Global level

This actor was thrown out of popular TV show, went bald, now gives Rs 500 crore...; his name is...

This actor was thrown out of popular TV show, went bald, now gives Rs 500 crore...; his name is...

This actress married her own 'jija ji', then fell in love with Dilip Kumar, things took ugly turn when her brother threatened to kill...; her name is...

This actress married her own 'jija ji', then fell in love with Dilip Kumar, things took ugly turn when her brother threatened to kill...; her name is...

From Deepika Padukone to Sushant Singh Rajput, Aishwarya Rai: Actors who were dropped, replaced from their films midway

From Deepika Padukone to Sushant Singh Rajput, Aishwarya Rai: Actors who were dropped, replaced from their films midway

From Aamir Khan's Dangal to Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Films that gained immense recognition in both India and abroad

From Aamir Khan's Dangal to Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Films that gained immense recognition in both India and abroad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement