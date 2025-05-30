IPL 2025, GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

Cricket
GT vs MI Eliminator Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur on Friday evening.
GT vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are set to clash with Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh this Friday, all for a shot at Qualifier 2.
The winner of this exciting matchup will go on to face the Punjab Kings, who were recently defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The victor of Qualifier 2 will then take on a confident RCB in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, July 3.
GT wrapped up the league stage in third place, securing nine wins out of 14 matches. Meanwhile, MI scraped into the knockouts as the last team, finishing fourth with 16 points from eight victories in their league games.
The five-time champions from Mumbai will face a tough test against Gujarat, who have made it to two finals since their IPL debut in 2022. All eyes will be on MI’s batting star Suryakumar Yadav and GT’s captain Gill. On the bowling front, Mumbai’s Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will have their hands full matching up against Gujarat’s Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.
Prasidh is bowling, and Bairstow is hitting well. He hits a six over square leg, then follows with a four by lofting the ball over point. He scores another six with a thick edge over deep third. Bairstow hits another six straight down the ground, and then he gets a four past short third. In total, he scores 26 runs in that over, helping MI cross the 50-run mark.
Prasidh Krishna bowls the second over. Bairstow hits the first boundary for MI with a lofted square drive for four, followed by two doubles. Rohit is dropped; he gets a top edge while pulling, and Coetzee at deep fine leg cannot catch it. The over gives 12 runs.
Mumbai Indians have a new opening pair: Jonny Bairstow and Rohit Sharma. Mohammed Siraj is bowling with the new ball. Rohit hits the ball towards cover but only gets a single. Bairstow hits his first ball of the season for a double. Rohit then lofts the ball over cover, also getting a double. The over ends with six runs scored.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Hardik: We're going to bat. Looks like a different track to yesterday. Bit of less grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice. We all are aware, for the last 9 games we have been playing it like a knockout. Really need to turn up today and focus on the things which we can control. We've got three changes: Jonny comes back, Gleeson makes his debut and Raj Angad Bawa plays.
Gill: We would've chased. If someone would've said at the start of the season that we would've qualified, we would've taken it. Boys are very excited to be able to come back here in Chandigarh, it's my home town. This game is no different for us, no pressure of the knockout game or anything. Two changes - Mendis comes in for Buttler and Washington for Arshad.
Tactics & Match-ups: Rohit Sharma has had some success against the two GT pacers, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, but he's faced challenges with Rashid Khan in this tournament. While Rashid hasn't had his best season by his own standards, he's managed to baffle Rohit in previous encounters, giving up just 35 runs off 32 balls while taking him out twice. Rashid has also performed well against Tilak Varma (24 runs for 2 wickets in 23 balls) and Hardik Pandya (28 runs for 2 wickets in 38 balls).
GT has truly set the bar high with their remarkable consistency at the top. For the very first time in the tournament's history, a team has kept the same trio of players at the top of the order throughout the league phase. Unfortunately, that streak will come to an end in the playoffs with Buttler sidelined.
When it comes to batting, GT has been the standout team in the competition, boasting an impressive average of 35.61 runs per wicket and a strike rate of 157.59, just behind PBKS, who lead with 160.58. On the other hand, MI has excelled in bowling, leading in all three key metrics: average (22.98), strike rate (16.1), and economy rate (8.54).
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley