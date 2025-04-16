Twitter
DC vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abishek Porel departs for 49, Delhi Capitals 4 down

DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 16, 2025, 08:56 PM IST

DC vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abishek Porel departs for 49, Delhi Capitals 4 down
DC vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
DC vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi Capitals are set to host the struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, currently holding a strong position in second place with just one loss in five games in the Indian Premier League 2025. In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves in 8th place with only two wins out of six games.

The pitch at Kotla is expected to be favorable for heavy hitting, which may benefit the struggling Royals' batters. Captain Sanju Samson has been the top scorer for the Royals this season, with a total of 193 runs from six innings.

Delhi is entering the match following a surprising home loss that ended their four-game winning streak.

The IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday will showcase a subtle competition between two potential contenders for the wicketkeeper position in the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. Both players are known for their batting prowess and will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the Kotla stadium. This match could provide valuable insights for the future.

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Apr 2025, 08:42 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 146/5 in 17 overs

    Axar hits two fours by slicing the ball over point and pulling it through midwicket. However, he is eventually out trying to hit a full toss down the ground and is caught by the long on fielder.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 08:42 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 130/4 in 16 overs

    Axar hits two fours and a six by pulling a half-tracker wide of deep midwicket, drilling a full off-stump ball wide of long off, and slog sweeping a full ball outside off over long on.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 08:28 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 106/4 in 14 overs

    Porel gets out on 49 runs to a googly from Hasaranga, unable to read the delivery and hitting it to the long off fielder.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 08:20 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 92/2 in 12 overs

    Riyan Parag bowled his first over, with Porel hitting a drive through the off side and getting a single due to a misfield. The next ball turned late as Rahul defended it.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 08:08 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 76/2 in 10 overs

    Hasaranga continues his impressive bowling performance. He confuses Porel with a googly, causing him to miss the ball by a long way. The wicketkeeper attempts to stump Porel, but he remains in his crease. Porel then hits a four by cutting the ball well and finding the gap at deep point.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 07:51 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 56/2 in 7 overs

    After leaking runs in his first over, Deshpande returns and gets punished by Rahul with a six over long off.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 07:50 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 37/2 in 4 overs

    Porel hits the ball onto his thigh pad, Nair attempts a single but is sent back, a relay throw is made and Nair is eventually found short of the crease after a third umpire review.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 07:50 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 34/1 in 3 overs

    JFM tried to hit the ball but missed and ended up getting caught by the fielder at extra cover.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 07:36 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 33/0 in 2 overs

    Tushar Deshpande bowls the second over, with Porel hitting a full toss for a four over mid on. He then gets another four with a streaky shot off his pads and a six with a pick-up shot. Porel adds another four with a cut shot, ending the over with a total of 22 runs scored.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 07:08 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: DC 10/0 in 1 over

    JFM hits two fours through covers and lofts a shot over the off side infield. Archer then bowls a shorter ball that JFM punches through point for a single.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

  • 16 Apr 2025, 06:47 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

    Sanju Samson: (thinks before replying) We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Gets better in the second half. The results and match conditions have been different. Generally the chasing team wins more often in the IPL. However, we are still early in the tournament so we want to bowl first and get an advantage. It is a competitive league, so we need to look past results sometimes. We decided as a team we need to put in a good performance whatever happens. Same team.

    Axar Patel: Would have bowled as well. There will be dew perhaps in the second innings, but now we are ready to bat first and put up a big score. Last game also we did well chasing, just a matter of a couple of overs here and there going in our favour. Need to look past the last game, but it is a learning experience. We discussed in the team meetings how we could have finished the game, we perhaps got too casual in the middle phase. Same team for us as well.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 06:46 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: 

    The pitch at Feroz Shah Kotla is expected to favor batsmen, allowing for high scoring matches with lots of runs. The small dimensions of the ground will benefit big hitters. Due to expected dew, the team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 06:44 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: 

    In the match between Delhi and Mumbai, Karun Nair scored 89 runs off 40 balls, but Delhi couldn't reach the target of 205 runs due to a collapse in their middle order. In the match between Rajasthan and RCB, Rajasthan posted 173 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 75, but Phil Salt and Virat Kohli's strong batting helped RCB reach the target in 17.3 overs.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 06:43 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: 

    For the Delhi Capitals, there's still some uncertainty about whether vice-captain Faf du Plessis will be available for this game. In the meantime, keep an eye on Karun Nair, who delivered an impressive performance against MI in the last match—he's likely to move up the order and take on the role of opener.

  • 16 Apr 2025, 06:43 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Squads

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

  • 16 Apr 2025, 06:42 PM

    DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

