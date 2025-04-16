DC vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abishek Porel departs for 49, Delhi Capitals 4 down

DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

DC vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi Capitals are set to host the struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, currently holding a strong position in second place with just one loss in five games in the Indian Premier League 2025. In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves in 8th place with only two wins out of six games.

The pitch at Kotla is expected to be favorable for heavy hitting, which may benefit the struggling Royals' batters. Captain Sanju Samson has been the top scorer for the Royals this season, with a total of 193 runs from six innings.

Delhi is entering the match following a surprising home loss that ended their four-game winning streak.

The IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday will showcase a subtle competition between two potential contenders for the wicketkeeper position in the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. Both players are known for their batting prowess and will have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the Kotla stadium. This match could provide valuable insights for the future.