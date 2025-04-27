DC vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rajat Patidar wins toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl

DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday evening.

DC vs RCB LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The heat is really cranking up in Delhi, both on the field and in the skies. With temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius and a heatwave alert in effect, the IPL points table is just as intense, with the top three teams all sitting at 12 points each. In this sweltering atmosphere, a formidable Delhi Capitals team is set to host a confident Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are still riding high without a loss in their away games, as both teams vie for crucial points in the playoff race.

It's shaping up to be a showdown between two evenly matched teams, both riding the wave of recent victories fueled by solid bowling performances. Against LSG, DC made a strong comeback with the ball after a shaky start, managing to restrict their opponents to 159 before comfortably chasing it down. RCB also faced a tough challenge but fought back valiantly, overcoming a fiery start from the Rajasthan Royals. Their spinners tightened the screws during the middle overs, and Josh Hazlewood delivered a brilliant penultimate over to seal the deal as RCB finally clinched a win at home. With expectations of a high-scoring match in Delhi, it might just come down to which team can keep their cool with the ball.

The last time these two teams clashed, KL Rahul stepped up with a stellar performance on a tricky Chinnaswamy pitch, handing RCB their second of three consecutive home losses. As the winning runs were scored, Rahul celebrated by pounding his chest and driving his bat into the ground like a sword, declaring, "this is my ground." Now, all eyes are on Kohli, back at his own stronghold - the Arun Jaitley Stadium - where thousands recently flocked just to catch a glimpse of him in a Ranji Trophy match. Can Kohli rise to the occasion and bring the heat to Delhi?