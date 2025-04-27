DC vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rajat Patidar wins toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl

Cricket
DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday evening.
DC vs RCB LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The heat is really cranking up in Delhi, both on the field and in the skies. With temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius and a heatwave alert in effect, the IPL points table is just as intense, with the top three teams all sitting at 12 points each. In this sweltering atmosphere, a formidable Delhi Capitals team is set to host a confident Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are still riding high without a loss in their away games, as both teams vie for crucial points in the playoff race.
It's shaping up to be a showdown between two evenly matched teams, both riding the wave of recent victories fueled by solid bowling performances. Against LSG, DC made a strong comeback with the ball after a shaky start, managing to restrict their opponents to 159 before comfortably chasing it down. RCB also faced a tough challenge but fought back valiantly, overcoming a fiery start from the Rajasthan Royals. Their spinners tightened the screws during the middle overs, and Josh Hazlewood delivered a brilliant penultimate over to seal the deal as RCB finally clinched a win at home. With expectations of a high-scoring match in Delhi, it might just come down to which team can keep their cool with the ball.
The last time these two teams clashed, KL Rahul stepped up with a stellar performance on a tricky Chinnaswamy pitch, handing RCB their second of three consecutive home losses. As the winning runs were scored, Rahul celebrated by pounding his chest and driving his bat into the ground like a sword, declaring, "this is my ground." Now, all eyes are on Kohli, back at his own stronghold - the Arun Jaitley Stadium - where thousands recently flocked just to catch a glimpse of him in a Ranji Trophy match. Can Kohli rise to the occasion and bring the heat to Delhi?
Yash Dayal bowls to Faf who defends the first ball to covers and then hits the second but doesn't get it past the infield. Dayal beats Faf on the third ball and Faf gets a single on the fourth delivery.
Dayal then bowls to Porel who flicks the ball for two runs, then hits a boundary through midwicket on the next ball.
Faf du Plessis is opening for DC against his former team, partnering with Abishek Porel. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball, Porel gets a four on the first delivery. Porel then gets a single off the second delivery after getting an edge onto his body while attempting a cut.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Rajat Patidar: We will bowl first. The wicket is quite good to bat on and I don't think it's going to change too much and we like to chase. It's our first win at our home and we will try to continue playing good cricket. In every match, we are trying to improve, so we want to keep learning. Bethell has come in place of Salt.
Axar Patel: That is an advantage too but if we had won the toss, I think we would have batted only and use the wicket in the second innings. In the last game, there was no dew but in the game against Mumbai, there was some dew. They had two foreign batters so I wanted to bowl against them. I was bowling with a good rhythm, the plan wasn't to bowl four overs in a row but I kept bowling so I continued with it. Faf is back and the impact player we will decide according to the situation.
KL Rahul has accumulated an impressive total of 741 runs in 16 innings against RCB, boasting an average of 74.1 and a striking rate of 147.31. This includes four half-centuries and a century. Notably, Rahul's average against DC ranks as the second best among players with the highest averages against a specific team, just behind his outstanding average of 74.23 against MI.
Virat Kohli has amassed an impressive total of 1103 runs against the Delhi team in all T20 matches (including IPL and CLT20), boasting an impressive average of 50.13 and a remarkable strike rate of 136.67, with 10 half-centuries to his name. Additionally, Kohli maintains a stellar average of 60.45 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in T20 matches.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Rasikh Dar Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh