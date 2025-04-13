DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli creates history in Jaipur, becomes first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties

When Life Gives You Tangerines: Meet the real life couple whose struggles shaped the world’s highest-rated K-drama

Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for this Aamir Khan film, warned him: 'Are you sure this is alright?'

Meet son of Indian billionaire, who is married to former Miss India, works in Rs 420000 crore company in key role as...

'Easy to sit in studio and....': LSG star Shardul Thakur hits back at commentators over bowlers' criticism

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for this Aamir Khan film, warned him: 'Are you sure this is alright?'

Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for this Aamir Khan film, warned him: 'Are you sure this is alright?'

Meet son of Indian billionaire, who is married to former Miss India, works in Rs 420000 crore company in key role as...

Meet son of Indian billionaire, who is married to former Miss India, works in Rs 420000 crore company in key role as...

'Easy to sit in studio and....': LSG star Shardul Thakur hits back at commentators over bowlers' criticism

'Easy to sit in studio and....': LSG star Shardul Thakur hits back at commentators over bowlers' criticism

Barbie box trend: Ghibli Studio के बाद मार्केट में आया नया ट्रेंड, बार्बी अवतार इंटरनेट पर जमकर हो रहा Viral

Barbie box trend: Ghibli Studio के बाद मार्केट में आया नया ट्रेंड, बार्बी अवतार इंटरनेट पर जमकर हो रहा Viral

UP News: सास-दामाद की लवस्टोरी में वशीकरण एंगल, लड़के के पिता ने अपनी होने वाली समधन पर लगाया जादू-टोने का आरोप

UP News: सास-दामाद की लवस्टोरी में वशीकरण एंगल, लड़के के पिता ने अपनी होने वाली समधन पर लगाया जादू-टोने का आरोप

Husband Wife Video: छोटी सी बात पर हो गया झगड़ा, पत्नी ने पति को छत से फेंक दिया नीचे, देखें वीडियो

Husband Wife Video: छोटी सी बात पर हो गया झगड़ा, पत्नी ने पति को छत से फेंक दिया नीचे, देखें वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and their stunning sartorial choices

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and their stunning sartorial choices

Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Manisha, Urmila rejected the role which won Karisma Kapoor National Award, not Raja Hindustani, Zubeida

Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Manisha, Urmila rejected the role which won Karisma Kapoor National Award, not Raja Hindustani, Zubeida

In pics: 6 bedroom bungalow of Farah Khan's cook Dilip, here's where he comes from

In pics: 6 bedroom bungalow of Farah Khan's cook Dilip, here's where he comes from

Delhi Rain: Thunderstorms And Rain Bring Long-Awaited Relief To NCR After Days Of Scorching Heat

Delhi Rain: Thunderstorms And Rain Bring Long-Awaited Relief To NCR After Days Of Scorching Heat

Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Former MLB Players Octavio Dotel & Tony Blanco Among Deceased

Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse: Former MLB Players Octavio Dotel & Tony Blanco Among Deceased

Trump Tariffs: How Much Money Will the US Make From Tariffs? President Donald Trump Reveals

Trump Tariffs: How Much Money Will the US Make From Tariffs? President Donald Trump Reveals

Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for this Aamir Khan film, warned him: 'Are you sure this is alright?'

Amitabh Bachchan was hesitant about dubbing for this Aamir Khan film, warned him: 'Are you sure this is alright?'

Nidhhi Agerwal says Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu offers fresh take amid Chhaava, shares update on Prabhas' The Raja Saab | Exclusive

Nidhhi Agerwal says Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu offers fresh take amid Chhaava, shares update on Prabhas' The Raja Saab | Exclusive

Are Tara Sutaria and Badshah dating? Shilpa Shetty's comments on Indian Idol fuels speculation, WATCH

Are Tara Sutaria and Badshah dating? Shilpa Shetty's comments on Indian Idol fuels speculation, WATCH

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 13, 2025, 07:09 PM IST

DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl
DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

DC vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday. The Capitals are looking to continue their impressive form and winning streak in the tournament. Having secured four consecutive victories and maintaining an unblemished record so far, the Capitals are entering Delhi's high-scoring venue with a strong lineup of talented batters and bowlers. 

Led by skipper Axar Patel and supported by Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc in the bowling department, the team is well-equipped to take on their opponents. Additionally, KL Rahul's improved performance in the middle-order has further strengthened the team's batting lineup.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are hoping for a turnaround in fortunes, especially with their top-order struggling, particularly Rohit Sharma. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack and captain Hardik Pandya managing the middle-overs, MI is banking on their bowling strength to make an impact in the upcoming match.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM

    DC vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Apr 2025, 06:44 PM

    DC vs MI Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Axar: We'll bowl first. We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play. Don't trust numbers from the past too much. Challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six. Faf is injured.

    Hardik: Conversations are about where we are making mistakes. There's no lack of experience in this group. We're not far from having a good game. We're trying not to hit the panic button. Panicking doesn't help. We don't have much margin of error, hope everything comes good tonight. Same team.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Apr 2025, 06:43 PM

    DC vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Apr 2025, 06:42 PM

    DC vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Amitabh Bachchan film was expected to be his comeback project, was India's most expensive film of the year, turned out to be box office bomb

This Amitabh Bachchan film was expected to be his comeback project, was India's most expensive film of the year, turned out to be box office bomb

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs MI match 29 live on TV, online?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch DC vs MI match 29 live on TV, online?

'Shah Rukh Khan has injured my soul': Manoj Kumar once filed Rs 100 crore defamation suit against SRK during Om Shanti Om, here's why

'Shah Rukh Khan has injured my soul': Manoj Kumar once filed Rs 100 crore defamation suit against SRK during Om Shanti Om, here's why

Amitabh Bachchan had filed for bankruptcy, had four big flops in five years but then released...and changed his fate forever, not KBC, Mohabbatein

Amitabh Bachchan had filed for bankruptcy, had four big flops in five years but then released...and changed his fate forever, not KBC, Mohabbatein

Viral video: 'Human Elephant' dances with the crowd to ‘Bing Bing Boo’, netizens appreciate creativity

Viral video: 'Human Elephant' dances with the crowd to ‘Bing Bing Boo’, netizens appreciate creativity

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and their stunning sartorial choices

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and their stunning sartorial choices

Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Manisha, Urmila rejected the role which won Karisma Kapoor National Award, not Raja Hindustani, Zubeida

Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Manisha, Urmila rejected the role which won Karisma Kapoor National Award, not Raja Hindustani, Zubeida

In pics: 6 bedroom bungalow of Farah Khan's cook Dilip, here's where he comes from

In pics: 6 bedroom bungalow of Farah Khan's cook Dilip, here's where he comes from

Mahesh Babu’s family vacation in Tuscany with Namrata and daughter Sitara is travel inspiration: See pics

Mahesh Babu’s family vacation in Tuscany with Namrata and daughter Sitara is travel inspiration: See pics

Who was the man that helped Shah Rukh Khan settle the '1 rupee defamation case' with Manoj Kumar

Who was the man that helped Shah Rukh Khan settle the '1 rupee defamation case' with Manoj Kumar

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement