DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

DC vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday evening.
DC vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday. The Capitals are looking to continue their impressive form and winning streak in the tournament. Having secured four consecutive victories and maintaining an unblemished record so far, the Capitals are entering Delhi's high-scoring venue with a strong lineup of talented batters and bowlers.
Led by skipper Axar Patel and supported by Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc in the bowling department, the team is well-equipped to take on their opponents. Additionally, KL Rahul's improved performance in the middle-order has further strengthened the team's batting lineup.
On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are hoping for a turnaround in fortunes, especially with their top-order struggling, particularly Rohit Sharma. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack and captain Hardik Pandya managing the middle-overs, MI is banking on their bowling strength to make an impact in the upcoming match.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Axar: We'll bowl first. We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play. Don't trust numbers from the past too much. Challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six. Faf is injured.
Hardik: Conversations are about where we are making mistakes. There's no lack of experience in this group. We're not far from having a good game. We're trying not to hit the panic button. Panicking doesn't help. We don't have much margin of error, hope everything comes good tonight. Same team.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma