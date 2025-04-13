DC vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

DC vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday. The Capitals are looking to continue their impressive form and winning streak in the tournament. Having secured four consecutive victories and maintaining an unblemished record so far, the Capitals are entering Delhi's high-scoring venue with a strong lineup of talented batters and bowlers.

Led by skipper Axar Patel and supported by Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc in the bowling department, the team is well-equipped to take on their opponents. Additionally, KL Rahul's improved performance in the middle-order has further strengthened the team's batting lineup.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are hoping for a turnaround in fortunes, especially with their top-order struggling, particularly Rohit Sharma. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack and captain Hardik Pandya managing the middle-overs, MI is banking on their bowling strength to make an impact in the upcoming match.