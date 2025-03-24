Twitter
Cricket

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first; check playing XIs

DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals will face Rishabh Pant's new team, Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 24, 2025, 07:10 PM IST

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first; check playing XIs
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score
DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up to kick off their season against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam this Monday. These two teams have a bit of history, having first crossed paths in 2022 when LSG joined the league, and so far, they hold a 3-2 record over the experienced Delhi squad.

With Pant facing his former team and everyone waiting to see if KL Rahul will make his Capitals debut, this game is sure to be full of thrilling tales. The Lucknow team is having trouble in their bowling department too as Mohsin Khan is unable to compete in the competition while important players Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Akash Deep are all recovering from injuries. This gives Shardul Thakur the opportunity to take the initiative and possibly have a significant influence from the beginning.

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Mar 2025, 07:05 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

  • 24 Mar 2025, 06:43 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Axar Patel: We are going to bowl first. It's the dew factor, we don't want to take any risk, that's why we are bowling first. I have played with Pant before, he knows me and I know him. We know our tricks. I have played a lot for the Capitals, we have a well balanced side. There's dew sometimes, not always. I have been with DC since three years, I have been with the leadership group. I need to work accordingly. Need to think like a leader. Faf du Plessis, Stubbs, Starc and Fraser McGurk are our four overseas.

    Rishabh Pant: I wanted to bowl first but It's a good wicket so we can bat well. I have played for DC all my life, so lot of emotions there. Preparations have been well, everyone is in the right shape and in the right frame of mind. Markram, Marsh, Pooran and Miller are our four overseas players.

  • 24 Mar 2025, 06:42 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Head-to-head record

    Lucknow Super Giants, a new team in the IPL since 2022 have won 3 out of 5 head-to-head matches against the experienced Delhi Capitals.

  • 24 Mar 2025, 06:41 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Players to watch out for

    Rishabh Pant is in the spotlight as he moves to Lucknow for a record Rs 27 crore in the IPL and is now the captain of the team. How he performs against his old team, Delhi Capitals, will be interesting to watch. Meanwhile, Australian bowler Mitchell Starc, who helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL title last year, will now play for Delhi and will be eager to prove himself after being let go by KKR.

  • 24 Mar 2025, 06:37 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Will KL Rahul play today?

    There is speculation surrounding KL Rahul's availability to play against his former franchise on Monday, as Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel is keeping his plans undisclosed.

    “Obviously, he joined the team and we all know that he has a personal problem. So, we don't know yet. So, if he comes back, we ask him if he is okay and we'll let you know tomorrow morning. I think we've got to know and so, now we don't know if he is available or not,” Axar Patel said in the press conference. 

  • 24 Mar 2025, 06:36 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: 

    In IPL 2024, DC played two home games in Visakhapatnam, winning one and losing the other. Both games at the venue were won by the team batting first. Rishabh Pant last opened the batting in T20s in Nov 2022 and in the IPL in 2016. Since 2023, KL Rahul has the third lowest strike-rate among openers in IPL and the second lowest powerplay strike rate among openers. He may be moved to the middle order this season.

  • 24 Mar 2025, 06:35 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Squads

    Lucknow Super Giants: Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

    Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

  • 24 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM

    DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the 18th edition of our live match blog for the Indian Premier League. Today, we’re all set to watch the Delhi Capitals go head-to-head with the Lucknow Super Giants as they launch their IPL 2025 journey at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

