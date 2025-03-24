DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score: Axar Patel wins toss, Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first; check playing XIs

DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals will face Rishabh Pant's new team, Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up to kick off their season against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam this Monday. These two teams have a bit of history, having first crossed paths in 2022 when LSG joined the league, and so far, they hold a 3-2 record over the experienced Delhi squad.

With Pant facing his former team and everyone waiting to see if KL Rahul will make his Capitals debut, this game is sure to be full of thrilling tales. The Lucknow team is having trouble in their bowling department too as Mohsin Khan is unable to compete in the competition while important players Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Akash Deep are all recovering from injuries. This gives Shardul Thakur the opportunity to take the initiative and possibly have a significant influence from the beginning.