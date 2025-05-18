Twitter
'I will make it one day': Karan Johar drops big update on Takht, confirms it's NOT shelved, but...

PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer joins new list in IPL 2025 after scoring...

Viral video of actress Ananya Panday dancing with father Chunky Panday delights Internet: ‘She won as a daughter’

Akshay Kumar completes Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, pens heartfelt note on film wrap, fans already call it 'biggest horror-comedy hit'

Gautam Adani's company teams up with US firm to build India's first...

Cricket

Cricket

DC vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first

DC vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 18, 2025, 07:37 PM IST

DC vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first
DC vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The struggling Delhi Capitals will face the formidable Gujarat Titans in a crucial match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday. The Capitals' last outing in the league was against Punjab in Dharamsala, a match that was abandoned due to air raid alerts in the neighboring regions of Jammu and Pathankot, resulting in a week-long suspension of the IPL.

This abandoned match adds to a series of disappointing results for the Delhi Capitals, who have experienced three losses and two no-results in their last five games. These setbacks have significantly impacted the franchise's playoff aspirations, leaving them in 13th place with just 11 matches played. Sunday's encounter is a must-win for them, as they seek to revive their season. Complicating matters further, the Capitals will be without their leading wicket-taker, Mitchell Starc, who opted not to return to the squad after traveling back to Australia during the league's suspension.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are poised to test their resilience as they aim for playoff qualification. However, they will face a challenge when they potentially enter the playoffs without their star player, Jos Buttler, who will be departing for international commitments. In his absence, the responsibility of providing explosive starts will fall on captain Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan. Fortunately for the Titans, Buttler will be available for Sunday’s match and will look to replicate his outstanding performance from their previous encounter in April, where he scored an impressive 97 runs.

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 May 2025, 07:08 PM

    DC vs GT Live Score Updates: DC 9/0 in 1 over

    Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul are set to open for Delhi Capitals, while Gujarat Titans aim to secure a Playoffs spot with a win today. Mohammed Siraj starts the bowling for Gujarat, delivering tight balls that Rahul defends successfully. After three dot balls, a wide delivery gives Delhi their first runs. Rahul eventually scores a single after an outside edge, and there's a highlight as Rutherford accidentally touches the boundary while fielding, resulting in four runs for Delhi.

  • 18 May 2025, 07:05 PM

    RR vs PBKS Live Score: Last over

    It was all over for the Rajasthan Royals when Marco Jansen dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga on back-to-back deliveries. In the end, PBKS won the game by 10 runs.

     

  • 18 May 2025, 07:06 PM

    DC vs GT Live Score Updates: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

  • 18 May 2025, 07:04 PM

    DC vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Shubman Gill - We will bowl first. Not easy to start all over again, but good rest for our pacers, KG comes back, that's a positive for us. We've had a good run, but we have three games and we're looking to win all of them. That's the thing with every match, we have to start fresh, our fieling hasn't been tyhe best, we've worked hard on it. We're hoping that everyone will come back and perform, looks like a good wicket, plenty ofhigh scores, just one change, Rabada comes back

    Axar Patel - We too wanted to bowl first, but we'll now looks to post a good total. We're taking one game at a time, not thinking too far ahead, not thinking too mich about qualificiation, just taking it one at a time. I respect his personal decision, but I want players to be 100% fit, just thinkabout the plans. The dsame combination - three pacers and three spinners, Vipraj Nigam replaces Madhav Tiwari, Mustafizur replaces Starc

  • 18 May 2025, 07:03 PM

    DC vs GT Live Score Updates: Squads

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Ishant Sharma

  • 18 May 2025, 07:03 PM

    DC vs GT Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 60 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

