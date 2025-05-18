DC vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first

DC vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening.

DC vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The struggling Delhi Capitals will face the formidable Gujarat Titans in a crucial match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Sunday. The Capitals' last outing in the league was against Punjab in Dharamsala, a match that was abandoned due to air raid alerts in the neighboring regions of Jammu and Pathankot, resulting in a week-long suspension of the IPL.

This abandoned match adds to a series of disappointing results for the Delhi Capitals, who have experienced three losses and two no-results in their last five games. These setbacks have significantly impacted the franchise's playoff aspirations, leaving them in 13th place with just 11 matches played. Sunday's encounter is a must-win for them, as they seek to revive their season. Complicating matters further, the Capitals will be without their leading wicket-taker, Mitchell Starc, who opted not to return to the squad after traveling back to Australia during the league's suspension.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are poised to test their resilience as they aim for playoff qualification. However, they will face a challenge when they potentially enter the playoffs without their star player, Jos Buttler, who will be departing for international commitments. In his absence, the responsibility of providing explosive starts will fall on captain Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan. Fortunately for the Titans, Buttler will be available for Sunday’s match and will look to replicate his outstanding performance from their previous encounter in April, where he scored an impressive 97 runs.