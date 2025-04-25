CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami strikes on first ball, Shaik Rasheed departs for 0

CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening.

CSK vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: MS Dhoni will be reaching a significant milestone as he plays his 400th T20 match, coinciding with a crucial period for his team, the Chennai Super Kings. They will be facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-stakes match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening.

The two teams have had contrasting performances in the 2025 season, with SRH showing strength in their batting lineup. On the other hand, CSK has struggled to consistently score big runs. Despite these differences, both teams are in a precarious position, with another loss potentially ending their Playoff hopes.

CSK and SRH are coming into this match after defeats to the Mumbai Indians, who have made a remarkable comeback from the bottom half of the table to the top four. Both teams will be looking to draw inspiration from Mumbai's turnaround and deliver a strong performance tonight, despite the evident weaknesses in their lineups.