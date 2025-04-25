CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Shami strikes on first ball, Shaik Rasheed departs for 0

Cricket
CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening.
CSK vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: MS Dhoni will be reaching a significant milestone as he plays his 400th T20 match, coinciding with a crucial period for his team, the Chennai Super Kings. They will be facing the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-stakes match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening.
The two teams have had contrasting performances in the 2025 season, with SRH showing strength in their batting lineup. On the other hand, CSK has struggled to consistently score big runs. Despite these differences, both teams are in a precarious position, with another loss potentially ending their Playoff hopes.
CSK and SRH are coming into this match after defeats to the Mumbai Indians, who have made a remarkable comeback from the bottom half of the table to the top four. Both teams will be looking to draw inspiration from Mumbai's turnaround and deliver a strong performance tonight, despite the evident weaknesses in their lineups.
Shami takes a wicket on the first ball as Rasheed is out for a golden duck. Sam Curran comes in at No. 3 after Shami bowls a No Ball. Shami then bowls a yorker to Curran for a Free Hit. He then bowls to Mhatre, who initially does not score any runs but eventually hits a four as Shami strays in line.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
Pat Cummins: We gonna have a bowl first. Chennai is always a big game, coming off a couple of loses but it is a new venue and boys are up for it. If the wicket is good, backing them to get a big total and otherwise also, backing them to do well. The pitch looks a little bit dry.
MS Dhoni: Dew was the main reason why we also wanted to bowl first. Almost in all the departments when you are not playing good cricket, chances are there will be pressure on the other guys as well. We want to get the process right and that is what we are looking to aim for the rest of the games. We are looking at one game at a time and we are looking at few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to. We are not too sure how the wicket is. The groundsmen are trying their level best, I feel the old red sil wicket was a good one, the one before 2010 Champions Trophy. We have made 2 changes. Rachin and Shankar out. Brevis and Hooda in.
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni is set to achieve a significant milestone as he steps onto the field for his 400th T20 appearance during the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Friday.
At 43 years old, Dhoni will be inducted into an exclusive group of T20 veterans as he reaches this remarkable feat while donning the CSK jersey. With an impressive track record, Dhoni continues to hold the title of the most successful captain in T20 cricket history, boasting an impressive 190 wins in 325 matches under his leadership.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran