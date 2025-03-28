CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Chennai opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

Cricket
CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans will face Shreyas Iyer's new team, Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The Chennai Super Kings kicked off the 18th season of the Indian Premier League with a bang, and they’re riding that wave of energy as they gear up to take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk today. Their season opener was just last Sunday at the same venue, where they clinched a win against the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.
After recent thrilling wins, both teams are feeling very confident going into this game. In their opening game at Eden Gardens, RCB defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders, the reigning champions, by a margin of seven wickets. Captain Rajat Patidar played a crucial role in helping RCB end their four-match losing streak against Kolkata, while Virat Kohli and former KKR star Phil Salt were in outstanding form.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis.
Rajat Patidar: We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good to see. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh.
In the opening match here, spinners delivered 25 out of the 40 overs, with 14 of those in the second innings. They didn’t get a ton of help, but just enough to make a difference. It's worth noting that teams still prefer to chase, as seven of the last ten games played here have been won by teams batting second, including four out of the last five.
CSK: Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
CSK 21-11 RCB. CSK has maintained a strong record against RCB at Chepauk, leading 3-2 in games in the last cycle and not having lost to RCB at the venue since the 2009 season. RCB's only victory over CSK at Chepauk occurred during the inaugural season in 2008.
Shivam Dube has quite the track record against RCB, racking up 234 runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.11. Teams have consistently opted for short and fast deliveries against him. Last year, RCB had a bit of a mixed bag. While Alzarri Joseph struggled with that strategy in Chennai, RCB successfully kept Dube in check during the classic at Chinnaswamy. In a rather unusual 15-ball innings, he could only muster three runs off nine balls against Lockie Ferguson and Cam Green before eventually succumbing to a short ball, ending up with just 7 runs.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara