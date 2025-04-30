CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Ayush Mhatre departs for 7, CSK 2 down

Cricket
CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday evening.
CSK vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Chennai Super Kings will be facing off against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday at the Chepauk, with the outcome of the match potentially determining the fate of their season. A loss today would eliminate the Chennai Super Kings from contention for a spot in the top 4 of the IPL 2025 standings. Throughout this season, the Chepauk stadium has been conquered by four opposing teams: RCB (by 50 runs), DC (by 25 runs), KKR (by 8 wickets), and SRH (by 5 wickets). Following their initial victory against the Mumbai Indians at home, the CSK team has struggled to secure wins at the Chepauk. Captain Dhoni and his team will be aiming to rectify this trend in today's match.
The Punjab Kings enter the game against CSK in fifth place in the standings. A victory today would propel them to second place, trailing only the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and surpassing the Mumbai Indians.
One key player to watch in this match is Glenn Maxwell, who has had difficulty facing spin bowlers since the beginning of the 2024 IPL season. While his offbreak bowling skills may prove useful on the slow and spin-friendly Chepauk pitch, his batting performance will need to improve significantly for the PBKS to secure a win at this venue.
On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings currently sit at the bottom of the standings, with only four points from their nine matches in the IPL 2025 season.
Rasheed is on strike and facing Arshdeep Singh's bowling. Singh is able to get the new ball to swing early on, resulting in a slow start for the Super Kings. They manage to score three runs in the first over, one of which is a wide ball.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Iyer: We're going to bowl first. We'll focus on our process. Our preparations have been intact. Boys are in high spirits and looking forward for a great game. Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far.
Dhoni: I don't know I'm coming for the next game (laughs). One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on. Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players. But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better.
Chennai is likely not making the playoffs this season, so their coach and captain are already looking forward to the next season. They have started to play more young players instead of their older ones, focusing on developing their talent. The latest addition to the team, Brewis, was expected to show his potential.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash