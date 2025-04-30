CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Ayush Mhatre departs for 7, CSK 2 down

CSK vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Chennai Super Kings will be facing off against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday at the Chepauk, with the outcome of the match potentially determining the fate of their season. A loss today would eliminate the Chennai Super Kings from contention for a spot in the top 4 of the IPL 2025 standings. Throughout this season, the Chepauk stadium has been conquered by four opposing teams: RCB (by 50 runs), DC (by 25 runs), KKR (by 8 wickets), and SRH (by 5 wickets). Following their initial victory against the Mumbai Indians at home, the CSK team has struggled to secure wins at the Chepauk. Captain Dhoni and his team will be aiming to rectify this trend in today's match.

The Punjab Kings enter the game against CSK in fifth place in the standings. A victory today would propel them to second place, trailing only the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and surpassing the Mumbai Indians.

One key player to watch in this match is Glenn Maxwell, who has had difficulty facing spin bowlers since the beginning of the 2024 IPL season. While his offbreak bowling skills may prove useful on the slow and spin-friendly Chepauk pitch, his batting performance will need to improve significantly for the PBKS to secure a win at this venue.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings currently sit at the bottom of the standings, with only four points from their nine matches in the IPL 2025 season.