Cricket

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, CSK opt to bowl first; check playing XIs

CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad are set to face off against Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 23, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, CSK opt to bowl first; check playing XIs
CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score
CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings take on Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians in Match No. 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Sunday. With Hardik out due to a one-match ban, Surya will be at the helm for the Mumbai Indians in this crucial match.

CSK, the five-time champions, reinforced their spin assault at last year's IPL mega auction by signing Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, and Deepak Hooda, in addition to the experienced Ravindra Jadeja. These pre-season manoeuvres indicate that the spin-friendly conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium will play an important role in their plan.

However, the Mumbai Indians will undoubtedly miss their top bowler, Bumrah. The right-arm pacer is still recovering from a back issue that sidelined him this season. His absence in the early rounds of the IPL forces MI to seek alternative options and methods, which may present a significant challenge to management.

  • 23 Mar 2025, 07:09 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

    Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma

  • 23 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

  • 23 Mar 2025, 06:23 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl

    Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are bowling first. Playing on this pitch for the first time, so don't really know how it will play. So we just want to adapt and chase accordingly. Looks a good wicket to bat. Prep has been good. We had our young wicket-keeper coming back early to the camp. Noor, Ellis, Rachin and Sam Curran are the overseas.

    Suryakumar Yadav: I am good with batting first. We had a lovely camp back home, we were here 2-3 days before. Both are unbelievable franchises in terms of achievements. I am sure it will be a good game. Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are the four overseas.

  • 23 Mar 2025, 06:22 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Weather forecast

    On the day of the match in Chennai, there may be thunderstorms but they are expected to clear before the match starts. There could be a delayed start due to wet grounds from earlier rain, but a complete cancellation is unlikely. The game is expected to be played in warm weather with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

  • 23 Mar 2025, 06:22 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Predicted playing XIs

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Arjun Tendulkar

  • 23 Mar 2025, 06:20 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Pitch report

    Chepauk Stadium in Chennai is known for its spin-friendly pitches, which benefit the Chennai Super Kings. As matches go on, the pitch slows down, making spin bowling more effective. Dew can change the pitch's behavior later in matches, impacting batting and bowling strategies. Teams need to adjust their tactics to counter the spin-friendly conditions and dew factor, especially in evening games.

  • 23 Mar 2025, 06:19 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Head-to-head record

    The Mumbai Indians have had more success against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, winning 20 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams.

  • 23 Mar 2025, 06:18 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton,Robin Minz(w), Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

  • 23 Mar 2025, 06:17 PM

    CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    The El Clasico match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be held early this summer at Chepauk. Key players like Thala, Hitman, and SKY will be returning to the field. Despite some Mumbai Indians players missing, they have a history of performing well at CSK's home ground, Anbu Den.

