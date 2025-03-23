CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, CSK opt to bowl first; check playing XIs

CSK vs MI Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad are set to face off against Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings take on Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians in Match No. 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Sunday. With Hardik out due to a one-match ban, Surya will be at the helm for the Mumbai Indians in this crucial match.

CSK, the five-time champions, reinforced their spin assault at last year's IPL mega auction by signing Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, and Deepak Hooda, in addition to the experienced Ravindra Jadeja. These pre-season manoeuvres indicate that the spin-friendly conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium will play an important role in their plan.

However, the Mumbai Indians will undoubtedly miss their top bowler, Bumrah. The right-arm pacer is still recovering from a back issue that sidelined him this season. His absence in the early rounds of the IPL forces MI to seek alternative options and methods, which may present a significant challenge to management.