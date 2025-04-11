CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 4, CSK 2 down

CSK vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are set to face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The spotlight will be on the hosts as they navigate the season without their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out for the remainder of the season.

Despite the challenges, Gaikwad has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat. However, MS Dhoni's leadership is renowned not only in the IPL but also in world cricket. With him back at the helm, one can expect tactical improvements, though his performance as a player will also be closely watched.

As for the Kolkata Knight Riders, they have had a mixed campaign so far, winning some matches and losing others. Their recent game against Lucknow Super Giants was a close one, but they ultimately fell short. While beating Chennai at the Chepauk is always a tough task, the Super Kings' current form suggests that now may be the best opportunity for the Knight Riders to secure a victory.