Here's why Saif Ali Khan had to buy Pataudi Palace from Neemrana Hotels despite Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi being the owner

Meet man, born and brought up in a poor family, slept on rope bed, now rules steel world, he is..., his net worth is...

Delhi-NCR weather: Delhiites witness strong, dusty storms for second day in a row, temperature dips to...

When Shah Rukh Khan broke silence on his affair rumours with Priyanka Chopra: 'She's very close to my heart, and...' | Viral video

Viral video: Virat Kohli upset with Rajat Patidar? RCB star's animated chat with Dinesh Karthik sparks speculation

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 4, CSK 2 down

CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings play Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders in match 25.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2025, 07:53 PM IST

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 4, CSK 2 down
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
CSK vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are set to face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. The spotlight will be on the hosts as they navigate the season without their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is out for the remainder of the season.

Despite the challenges, Gaikwad has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat. However, MS Dhoni's leadership is renowned not only in the IPL but also in world cricket. With him back at the helm, one can expect tactical improvements, though his performance as a player will also be closely watched.

As for the Kolkata Knight Riders, they have had a mixed campaign so far, winning some matches and losing others. Their recent game against Lucknow Super Giants was a close one, but they ultimately fell short. While beating Chennai at the Chepauk is always a tough task, the Super Kings' current form suggests that now may be the best opportunity for the Knight Riders to secure a victory.

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Apr 2025, 07:49 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: CSK 16/1 in 4 overs

    Conway tried to reverse the LBW decision but the ball was just clipping the leg stump so the on-field call of out stands.

  • 11 Apr 2025, 07:06 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: CSK 10/0 in 2 overs

    In the second over, Moeen Ali bowls as Conway tries to hit through the off side but gets an inside edge. Rachin hits towards third man and then through mid off, with Rinku diving to limit runs. Conway hits to long off, Rachin taps to off side, and Conway fails to place a shot past fine leg.

  • 11 Apr 2025, 06:46 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl

    Ajinkya Rahane: We'll bowl first. There were a lot of positives from the last game. We as a team played really well. It is about improving each game. This looks like a good wicket, won't change much. We are batting deep, so that's why we look to bowl first and chase things down. One change - Moeen Ali comes in for Spencer.

    MS Dhoni: We were looking to bat first as well. Quite a few occasions where we tried to chase it down and what we realised is that the wicket slows down a bit, so if you don't get a good start then the middle order comes under pressure. He has fractured something on his elbow, so he is ruled out of the tournament. It is important, we have lost too many matches and now it is important to do the basics right - have dot balls, take our catches. A couple of games we lost by big margins, but otherwise it was about the small things - about one over going for 20 runs.

  • 11 Apr 2025, 06:35 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: 

    With Gaikwad out of the tournament, the focus now shifts to who CSK will select to fill his spot in the XI. Although there are several choices available within the squad, Rahul Tripathi appears to be the frontrunner to replace his teammate. Another potential option could be the young wicketkeeper Vansh Bedi, who could provide stability to the middle order in lieu of a third pacer. It will be intriguing to see how CSK strategizes and adapts to this change in their lineup.

  • 11 Apr 2025, 06:34 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: 

    Aside from his impressive 97 against the Rajasthan Royals, Quinton de Kock has struggled in the tournament thus far. Rahmanullah Gurbaz put in a lengthy practice session the day before the game, and with his experience facing CSK's top bowler Noor Ahmad, the Afghan wicketkeeper could be allowed to shine. It wouldn't be surprising to see Moeen Ali utilized as their third spinner instead of Spencer Johnson.

  • 11 Apr 2025, 06:31 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: 

    At 43 years old, Dhoni continues to be a dependable power-hitter for CSK, especially towards the end of the batting order. KKR may consider strategically saving an over each from their spin twins to bowl to Dhoni. The seasoned player has struggled against Narine, with a strike rate of only 52.7 and being dismissed three times by Chakaravarthy in four innings. Additionally, Jadeja has also had difficulty facing Narine, with a strike rate below 100. These statistics further support KKR's decision to reserve a couple of overs for CSK's strong finishers.

  • 11 Apr 2025, 06:31 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

  • 11 Apr 2025, 06:30 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

