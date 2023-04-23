Headlines

Cricket

RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: du Plessis, Maxwell shine as Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs

RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: The RCB team comes into this match with a 24-run win over the Punjab Kings, while the Rajasthan Royals suffered a 10-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan in yet another last over finish of the IPL 2023. It was not a usual run-fest at the Chinnaswamy but RCB posted 189 runs after being put to bat first by Sanju Samson and Co. Batting First Virat Kohli did not have the start he wanted as Boult dismissed him on a golden duck. Without much runs on the board RCB lost their second wicke as Shahbaz Ahmad departed at the score of 2 and Bangalore were two down for 12 runs on board. Then skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took the matter in their hand as they kept striking the ball without taking much risks. Both scored their half centuries and added 127 runs for the third wicket. But it was yet another middle order batting collapse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as last 6 wicket fell off in around 40 runs.

Chasing 190 Rajasthan Royals had a quiet simillar start as their opponent in tonight's game, as they their opener Jos Buttler departed on duck. It was Siraj's 1st over and he continued his powerplay magic. The right arm bowler conceded just 11 runs and dismissed the dangerous opener.  But then Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal stood strong and kept on scoring runs all around the ground. After 98 runsbatting stand David Willey dismissed the southpaw Padikkal at 52. A little later his partner Jaiswal followed him too at 47. There on RCB held it tight and started making pressure and Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at a regular interval of the game and lost the match by 7 runs.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Apr 2023, 07:25 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Harshal Patel did it again for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Its 2 win in two matches. Well bowled Harshal patel.

    RR : 182/6 (20)

    Dhruv Jurel 34 (16)

    Abdul Basith 1 (1)

    Last wicket: Ashwin c Prabhudessai b Harshal Patel 12(6)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 07:17 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: it can be anything from here, 13 runs from the 19th over after Siraj misses a run out. RR need 20 runs from 6 balls

    RR : 170/5 (19)

    Dhruv Jurel 33 (15)

    Ravichandran Ashwin 2 (2)

    Last wicket: Hetmyer run out (Prabhudessai) 3(9)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 07:07 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: And thats a big blow for RR, Prabhudessai hits the bull's eye, Hetmyer departs. Fielding has been magnificent today. RR need 33 in last two overs

    RR : 157/5 (18)

    Dhruv Jurel 22 (11)

    Ravichandran Ashwin 0 (0)

    Last wicket: Hetmyer run out (Prabhudessai) 3(9)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:54 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Harshal Patel strikes at the right moment when RCB needed him to. Sanju Samson departs as the Required Run Rate climbs near 15. 8 runs off the over.

    RR : 129/4 (16)

    Dhruv Jurel 2 (3)

    Shimron Hetmyer 2 (5)

    Last wicket: Samson c Shahbaz Ahmed b Harshal Patel 22 15)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:47 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Sanju Samson accelerating the innings A six and a four to Hasaranga. 13 runs off the over. RR need 69 runs from 30 balls.

    RR : 121/3 (15)

    Shimron Hetmyer 1 (4)

    Sanju Samson 18 (13)

    Last wicket: Jaiswal c Kohli b Harshal Patel 47 (37)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Both set batters departed in search of boundries after couple of slow overs. Its Yashasvi Jaiswal this time at the long on. Another good over for RCB just three runs and a wicket by Harshal Patel.

    RR : 105/2 (14)

    Shimron Hetmyer 0 (2)

    Sanju Samson 7 (9)

    Last wicket: Jaiswal c Kohli b Harshal Patel 47 (37)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:39 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Another good over for RCB, just 5 runs off it. These middle over are very crucial but RR knows they have a good dept in their batting therefore they can handle it.

    RR : 105/2 (13)

    Sanju Samson 5 (7)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 47 (35)

    Last wicket: Padikkal c Kohli b Willey 52(34)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:33 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Two  slow overs for Rajasthan as they added only 8 runs from the last two. Willey was brought back into the attack and he strikes. Paddikal tries to go for a big hit but left short.

    RR : 100/2 (12)

    Sanju Samson 1 (2)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 46 (34)

    Last wicket: Padikkal c Kohli b Willey 52(34)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Just 5 runs off Hasaranga's over. RCB needs to put pressure as RR need 93 runs from 55  balls. A good half century for Devdutt completed.

    RR : 97/1 (11)

    Devdutt Padikkal 51 (31)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 45 (33)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:15 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Its a good partnership here between the two. RCB needs a wicket here to come back in the game. 11 runs of it.

    RR : 92/1 (10)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 43 (31)

    Devdutt Padikkal 48 (27)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:10 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: This time Padikkal started the sevent over with a six. 10 runs from the over. Both batter look comfertable against RCB bowlers

    RR : 57/1 (7)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 28 (22)

    Devdutt Padikkal 29 (18)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:05 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: End of the powerplay with an 11 runs over. Jaiswal taking things in his hand as he hit huge six to maxwell over Long on. 

    RR : 47/1 (6)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 26 (19)

    Devdutt Padikkal 21 (15)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 06:01 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A good over for Rajasthan after a slow start, 13 runs from it. 3 boundries from the over.

    RR : 36/1 (5)

    Devdutt Padikkal 16 (13)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 20 (15)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 05:57 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A seven runs over from Willey's over. RCB would like these 6-7 runs over in the powerplay. 

    RR : 23/1 (4)

    Devdutt Padikkal 3 (7)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 20 (15)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 05:54 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: After first two slow overs, two boundries from it. 10 runs from Siraj's second over as Yashasvi Jaiswal goes after him. 

    RR : 16/1 (3)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 15 (12)

    Devdutt Padikkal 1 (4)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 05:47 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A good over from David Willey, just 5 runs off it. 

    RR : 6/1 (2)

    Devdutt Padikkal 0 (2)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 6 (8)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 05:41 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Clean BOLD! Siraj does it again as Rajasthan lost a big wicket in the form of Jos Butler. Butler goes for duck. A brilliant start by Siraj, conceded just 1 and wicket.

    RR : 1/1 (1)

    Devdutt Padikkal 0 (2)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (2)

    Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 05:18 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 10 off that final over with 3 wickets. It looks like RCB is 10-15 runs short here. Lets see how RCB bowls.

    RCB: 189/9

    David Willey 4 (2)

    Mohammed Siraj 1 (1)

    Last wicket: Vijaykumar Vyshak c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma 0(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 05:13 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Chahal ended a good spell with 28 for 1. RR slowed down RCB completely in the last 5 overs. Just 9 runs off it.

    RCB: 179/6

    Dinesh Karthik1 2 (11)

    Wanindu Hasaranga 6 (7)

    Last wicket: Prabhudessai run out (Jaiswal/Samson) 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Just 6 runs off it, RCB is going really slow here. two overs to go, how much can they get.

    Wanindu Hasaranga 2 (4)

    Dinesh Karthik 8 (8)

    Last wicket: Prabhudessai run out (Jaiswal/Samson) 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:59 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score:  Two wickets in the 17th over. What an over by Chahal, conceded just two runs of it and took a wicket and run out. 

    RCB 162/4 (17)

    Wanindu Hasaranga 1(1)

    Dinesh Karthik 3 (5)

    Last wicket: Lomror c Padikkal b Chahal 8 (6), Prabhudessai run out (Jaiswal/Samson) 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:56 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score:  Another good over from Jason Holder, Just 6 runs of it. RCB needs at least 200 on the board. 4 overs to go.

    RCB 162/4 (15)

    Dinesh Kartik: 2 (3)

    Mahipal Lomror 8 (5)

    Last wicket: Maxwell c Holder b Ashwin 77(44) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:49 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Finally the battle between Ashwin and Maxwell is over as Ashwin dismissed Maxwell at backward point. End of the 15th over bot set batters are in the pavillion now. A good over for RR, only 8 runs of it and a wicket.

    RCB 156/3 (15)
     

    Mahipal Lomror 5 (2)

    Last wicket: Maxwell c Holder b Ashwin 77(44)

    RCB 156/3 (15)

     

    Mahipal Lomror 5 (2)

    Last wicket: Maxwell c Holder b Ashwin 77(44) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:41 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Bull's Eye! A direct hit from Y Jaiswal to end du plessis' innings. Big wicket in the form of run out to end the partnership. du plessis goes for brilliant 62.

    RCB 148/3 (14)

    Glenn Maxwell 74 (40)

    Mahipal Lomror 0 (0)

    Last wicket du Plessis run out (Jaiswal) 62 (39)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:35 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A fabulous over by Ashwin at this point, conceded just 7 runs in the 13th over. Batters are not taking any risk at RR spin attack

    RCB 135/2 (13)

    Faf du Plessis 58 (37)

    Glenn Maxwell 65 (36)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:28 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 100 runs partnership between the two and du Plessis completes his half century. Final over of Boult got quiet expensive, 17 runs off it.

    RCB 128/2 (12)

    Faf du Plessis 55 (33)

    Glenn Maxwell 63 (34)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:23 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A miss hit for SIX! that maxwell for you, moves on his left and struck the carrom ball from Ashwin. 

    RCB 111/2 (11)

    Faf du Plessis 46 (29)

    Glenn Maxwell 60 (32)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:19 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A slower ball from Holder but Maxwell sends the ball deep into the stands and completes his 50 off just 27 balls. 16 runs from the over.

    RCB 101/2 (10)

    Faf du Plessis 44 (27)

    Glenn Maxwell 53 (28)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:15 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Chahal knows how to ball at Chinnaswamy and he is showing his best skills and not letting both batters to free their arms. Just 7 runs of it.

    RCB 85/2 (9)

    F

    RCB 85/2 (9)

    Faf du Plessis 35 (23)

    Glenn Maxwell 46 (26)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:12 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Good over from Holder after stragtegic timeout. Just 6 runs of it

    RCB 78/2 (8)

    Glenn Maxwell 42 (22)

    Faf du Plessis 33 (21)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 04:02 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: A reverse-sweep for six over deep backward point. Maxwell with a representation of a power. 10 runs from the over.

    RCB 72/2 (7)

    Glenn Maxwell 40 (19)

    Faf du Plessis 30 (18)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:56 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Another 12 runs from the over to end the powerplay. Maxwell is looking in good touch, RCB needs these two to stay along for as long as they can as they complete 50 runs partnership.

    RCB 62/2 (6)

    Glenn Maxwell 31 (14)

    Faf du Plessis 29 (17)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:50 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 2 boundries to Boult, Maxwell is finding perfects gaps on the grounds without taking much risk. 12 runs from the over

    RCB 50/2 (5)

    Faf du Plessis 28 (16)

    Glenn Maxwell 20 (9)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:47 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Its Faf and Maxwell on the crease now. RCB needs a big partnership now. Faf goes 6,6,4 A good over for RCB 16 runs of it.

    RCB 38/2 (3)

    Faf du Plessis 26 (14)

    Glenn Maxwell 10 (5)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:37 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Wicket
    Boult strikes again, after Kohli its Shahbaz on the first ball of his second over. It was Short ball and Shahbaz Ahmed tries to pull it towards deep mid-wicket but didnt get enough of it and fiends a fielder at the mid-wicket. 

    RCB 22/2 (3)

    Faf du Plessis 10 (8)

    Glenn Maxwell 10 (5)

    Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:35 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Sandeep Sharma has taken the new ball and is ready to begin the over. The field is set with a deep square and third-man for Sandeep. Faf du Plessis is on strike and he wastes no time in taking advantage of a slightly short ball, sending it soaring over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

    RCB 12/1 (2)

    Faf du Plessis 10(8)

    Shahbaz Ahmed 2(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:35 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Wicket

    What an incredible start to the match! Kohli has been given LBW on the very first ball. Boult has now achieved a remarkable milestone of taking 100 wickets in the IPL.

    RCB 2/1 (1)

    Faf du Plessis 1(3)

    Shahbaz Ahmed 1(2)

    Last wicket Virat Kohli 0(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:14 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Based on their recent performances, the upcoming clash between Jos Buttler and Mohammed Siraj promises to be an enthralling spectacle. Buttler has managed to score 41 runs off 29 balls against the fast bowler, who has yet to dismiss him. However, given Siraj's current form, he may be able to make early breakthroughs, thereby putting immense pressure on the Rajasthan Royals during the PowerPlay.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:04 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 03:04 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

    Sanju Samson: We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on.

    Virat Kohli: It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 12:58 PM

    Head-to-head: 27 games

    RCB:13

    RR: 12

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 Apr 2023, 12:57 PM

    Squads:
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma


    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

