RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: du Plessis, Maxwell shine as Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs

Cricket
RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: The RCB team comes into this match with a 24-run win over the Punjab Kings, while the Rajasthan Royals suffered a 10-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan in yet another last over finish of the IPL 2023. It was not a usual run-fest at the Chinnaswamy but RCB posted 189 runs after being put to bat first by Sanju Samson and Co. Batting First Virat Kohli did not have the start he wanted as Boult dismissed him on a golden duck. Without much runs on the board RCB lost their second wicke as Shahbaz Ahmad departed at the score of 2 and Bangalore were two down for 12 runs on board. Then skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took the matter in their hand as they kept striking the ball without taking much risks. Both scored their half centuries and added 127 runs for the third wicket. But it was yet another middle order batting collapse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as last 6 wicket fell off in around 40 runs.
Chasing 190 Rajasthan Royals had a quiet simillar start as their opponent in tonight's game, as they their opener Jos Buttler departed on duck. It was Siraj's 1st over and he continued his powerplay magic. The right arm bowler conceded just 11 runs and dismissed the dangerous opener. But then Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal stood strong and kept on scoring runs all around the ground. After 98 runsbatting stand David Willey dismissed the southpaw Padikkal at 52. A little later his partner Jaiswal followed him too at 47. There on RCB held it tight and started making pressure and Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at a regular interval of the game and lost the match by 7 runs.
RR vs RCB Live Score: Harshal Patel strikes at the right moment when RCB needed him to. Sanju Samson departs as the Required Run Rate climbs near 15. 8 runs off the over.
RR : 129/4 (16)
Dhruv Jurel 2 (3)
Shimron Hetmyer 2 (5)
Last wicket: Samson c Shahbaz Ahmed b Harshal Patel 22 15)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Both set batters departed in search of boundries after couple of slow overs. Its Yashasvi Jaiswal this time at the long on. Another good over for RCB just three runs and a wicket by Harshal Patel.
RR : 105/2 (14)
Shimron Hetmyer 0 (2)
Sanju Samson 7 (9)
Last wicket: Jaiswal c Kohli b Harshal Patel 47 (37)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Another good over for RCB, just 5 runs off it. These middle over are very crucial but RR knows they have a good dept in their batting therefore they can handle it.
RR : 105/2 (13)
Sanju Samson 5 (7)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 47 (35)
Last wicket: Padikkal c Kohli b Willey 52(34)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Two slow overs for Rajasthan as they added only 8 runs from the last two. Willey was brought back into the attack and he strikes. Paddikal tries to go for a big hit but left short.
RR : 100/2 (12)
Sanju Samson 1 (2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 46 (34)
Last wicket: Padikkal c Kohli b Willey 52(34)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Clean BOLD! Siraj does it again as Rajasthan lost a big wicket in the form of Jos Butler. Butler goes for duck. A brilliant start by Siraj, conceded just 1 and wicket.
RR : 1/1 (1)
Devdutt Padikkal 0 (2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (2)
Last wicket: Buttler b Siraj 0(2)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Two wickets in the 17th over. What an over by Chahal, conceded just two runs of it and took a wicket and run out.
RCB 162/4 (17)
Wanindu Hasaranga 1(1)
Dinesh Karthik 3 (5)
Last wicket: Lomror c Padikkal b Chahal 8 (6), Prabhudessai run out (Jaiswal/Samson) 0(2)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Finally the battle between Ashwin and Maxwell is over as Ashwin dismissed Maxwell at backward point. End of the 15th over bot set batters are in the pavillion now. A good over for RR, only 8 runs of it and a wicket.
RCB 156/3 (15)
Mahipal Lomror 5 (2)
Last wicket: Maxwell c Holder b Ashwin 77(44)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Bull's Eye! A direct hit from Y Jaiswal to end du plessis' innings. Big wicket in the form of run out to end the partnership. du plessis goes for brilliant 62.
RCB 148/3 (14)
Glenn Maxwell 74 (40)
Mahipal Lomror 0 (0)
Last wicket du Plessis run out (Jaiswal) 62 (39)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Another 12 runs from the over to end the powerplay. Maxwell is looking in good touch, RCB needs these two to stay along for as long as they can as they complete 50 runs partnership.
RCB 62/2 (6)
Glenn Maxwell 31 (14)
Faf du Plessis 29 (17)
Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)
RR vs RCB Live Score: Wicket
Boult strikes again, after Kohli its Shahbaz on the first ball of his second over. It was Short ball and Shahbaz Ahmed tries to pull it towards deep mid-wicket but didnt get enough of it and fiends a fielder at the mid-wicket.
RCB 22/2 (3)
Faf du Plessis 10 (8)
Glenn Maxwell 10 (5)
Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed c Jaiswal b Boult 2(4)
Sandeep Sharma has taken the new ball and is ready to begin the over. The field is set with a deep square and third-man for Sandeep. Faf du Plessis is on strike and he wastes no time in taking advantage of a slightly short ball, sending it soaring over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
RCB 12/1 (2)
Faf du Plessis 10(8)
Shahbaz Ahmed 2(3)
Based on their recent performances, the upcoming clash between Jos Buttler and Mohammed Siraj promises to be an enthralling spectacle. Buttler has managed to score 41 runs off 29 balls against the fast bowler, who has yet to dismiss him. However, given Siraj's current form, he may be able to make early breakthroughs, thereby putting immense pressure on the Rajasthan Royals during the PowerPlay.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sanju Samson: We'll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we'd prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on.
Virat Kohli: It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to.
Toss Update @rajasthanroyals win the toss and elect to field first against @RCBTweets.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore