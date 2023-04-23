RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: du Plessis, Maxwell shine as Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs

RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: The RCB team comes into this match with a 24-run win over the Punjab Kings, while the Rajasthan Royals suffered a 10-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan in yet another last over finish of the IPL 2023. It was not a usual run-fest at the Chinnaswamy but RCB posted 189 runs after being put to bat first by Sanju Samson and Co. Batting First Virat Kohli did not have the start he wanted as Boult dismissed him on a golden duck. Without much runs on the board RCB lost their second wicke as Shahbaz Ahmad departed at the score of 2 and Bangalore were two down for 12 runs on board. Then skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took the matter in their hand as they kept striking the ball without taking much risks. Both scored their half centuries and added 127 runs for the third wicket. But it was yet another middle order batting collapse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as last 6 wicket fell off in around 40 runs.

Chasing 190 Rajasthan Royals had a quiet simillar start as their opponent in tonight's game, as they their opener Jos Buttler departed on duck. It was Siraj's 1st over and he continued his powerplay magic. The right arm bowler conceded just 11 runs and dismissed the dangerous opener. But then Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal stood strong and kept on scoring runs all around the ground. After 98 runsbatting stand David Willey dismissed the southpaw Padikkal at 52. A little later his partner Jaiswal followed him too at 47. There on RCB held it tight and started making pressure and Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at a regular interval of the game and lost the match by 7 runs.