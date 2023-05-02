IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs

It will be interesting to see whether RCB will dominate and take revenge of their previous loss or LSG will repeat what they did in Chinnaswamy. Stay tuned with us for the live actions that starts at 7:30 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another middle order collapse as the whole team only manages to score 126 runs on a slow pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Skipper Faf 44 off 40 was the highest scorer for RCB after he dismissed while going for a big hit. Kohli contributed with 31 runs and rest 8 players couldn't cross single digit. For Lucknow it was a good bowling performance as Naveen-ul-haq was the highest wicket taker for his team with 3 for 30 in his four overs. Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi was the most economicial with 21 for 0 and 21 for 2 respectively.

Chasing a low score KL Rahul’s side didn't have a good start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Kyle Mayers for duck on the second ball of the match. Aysh Badoni, who came to open the innings on behalf of injured skipper, couldn’t stay long either and got dismissed at a mere score of 4 runs. Krunal Pandya eased up the pressure a bit by three back-to-back boundaries to Siraj but Aussie Pacer Josh Hazlewood took him down in the next over. Krishnappa Gowtham 23 off 13 was the only good thing about Lucknow batting line up but his innings ended with a run out and then the whole team submerged under a low target posted by RCB. Injured KL Rahul came limping at the end but couldn’t save his team from an 18 run defeat.