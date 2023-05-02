IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs

Cricket
It will be interesting to see whether RCB will dominate and take revenge of their previous loss or LSG will repeat what they did in Chinnaswamy. Stay tuned with us for the live actions that starts at 7:30 pm
Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another middle order collapse as the whole team only manages to score 126 runs on a slow pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Skipper Faf 44 off 40 was the highest scorer for RCB after he dismissed while going for a big hit. Kohli contributed with 31 runs and rest 8 players couldn't cross single digit. For Lucknow it was a good bowling performance as Naveen-ul-haq was the highest wicket taker for his team with 3 for 30 in his four overs. Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi was the most economicial with 21 for 0 and 21 for 2 respectively.
Chasing a low score KL Rahul’s side didn't have a good start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Kyle Mayers for duck on the second ball of the match. Aysh Badoni, who came to open the innings on behalf of injured skipper, couldn’t stay long either and got dismissed at a mere score of 4 runs. Krunal Pandya eased up the pressure a bit by three back-to-back boundaries to Siraj but Aussie Pacer Josh Hazlewood took him down in the next over. Krishnappa Gowtham 23 off 13 was the only good thing about Lucknow batting line up but his innings ended with a run out and then the whole team submerged under a low target posted by RCB. Injured KL Rahul came limping at the end but couldn’t save his team from an 18 run defeat.
LSG vs RCB live updates: Josh Hazlelwood got Badoni on the first ball of the over, he was looking for four but found Virat Kohli's hand at extra cover. 5 dot ball and then a six fromStoinis. 6 runs and a wicket from the over
LSG: 27-3 (5)
Marcus Stoinis 6 (5)
Deepak Hooda 1 (1)
last wicket: Ayush Badoni c Kohli b Hazlewood 4 (11)
RCB vs LSG live updates: 100 comes up for Bangalore. DK hits a six to release pressure and Amit Mishra dismissed Skipper du Plessis for 44. too much happened in the over. 11 runs off it.
RCB: 110-5 (17)
Mahipal Lomror 1 (1)
Dinesh Karthik 13 (8)
Last Wicket: du Plessis c Krunal Pandya b Mishra 44 (40)
RCB vs LSG live updates: Anuj Rawat tried to lift up the pressure and decided to target the shorter boundary but didn't time it well and caught by Mayers at deep mid-wicket. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.
RCB: 78-2 (12)
Faf du Plessis 33 (29)
Glenn Maxwell: 3 (2)
Last Wicket: Anuj Rawat c Mayers b Gowtham 9(11)
RCB vs LSG live updates: Really good over from Gautham, just three runs off it. It is going to be a low scoring game as half of the innings passed by with just 65 runs on board.
RCB: 65-1 (10)
Faf du Plessis 31 (27)
Anuj Rawat: 1 (3)
Last Wicket: Kohli st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 31(30)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
RCB Impact subs: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz, Vyshak, Bracewell and Sonu Yadav.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur
LSG Impact subs: Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, De Kock and Prerak Mankad.
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma