IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs

It will be interesting to see whether RCB will dominate and take revenge of their previous loss or LSG will repeat what they did in Chinnaswamy. Stay tuned with us for the live actions that starts at 7:30 pm

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:40 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another middle order collapse as the whole team only manages to score 126 runs on a slow pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Skipper Faf 44 off 40 was the highest scorer for RCB after he dismissed while going for a big hit. Kohli contributed with 31 runs and rest 8 players couldn't cross single digit. For Lucknow it was a good bowling performance as Naveen-ul-haq was the highest wicket taker for his team with 3 for 30 in his four overs. Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi was the most economicial with 21 for 0 and 21 for 2 respectively.

Chasing a low score KL Rahul’s side didn't have a good start as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Kyle Mayers for duck on the second ball of the match. Aysh Badoni, who came to open the innings on behalf of injured skipper, couldn’t stay long either and got dismissed at a mere score of 4 runs. Krunal Pandya eased up the pressure a bit by three back-to-back boundaries to Siraj but Aussie Pacer Josh Hazlewood took him down in the next over. Krishnappa Gowtham 23 off 13 was the only good thing about Lucknow batting line up but his innings ended with a run out and then the whole team submerged under a low target posted by RCB. Injured KL Rahul came limping at the end but couldn’t save his team from an 18 run defeat.

  • 02 May 2023, 12:38 AM

    Thank you for joining in as we conclude this blog. We will catch up live, again tomorrow with Delhi Capital and Gujarat Titans match.

  • 01 May 2023, 11:30 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Skipper was not in a state to run hence couldn't do much on field. as Amit Mishra takes charge but lost his wicket. Bangalore won the game by 18 runs

    LSG: 108 (20)

    KL Rahul 0 (3)

     

    last wicket: Mishra c Karthik b Harshal Patel 19(30)

  • 01 May 2023, 11:24 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: slaps the back of a length delivery over extra cover and gets decent connection on it and gets four runs. 9 runs from the over. 

    LSG: 96-8 (18)

    Amit Mishra 14 (24)

    Naveen-ul-Haq 7 (10)

    last wicket:  Ravi Bishnoi run out (Harshal Patel/Karthik) 5(10)

  • 01 May 2023, 11:20 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: 8 runs from the over, Lucknow need 40 runs from last three overs.

    LSG: 87-8 (17)

    Naveen-ul-Haq 2 (7)

    Amit Mishra 11 (21)

    last wicket:  Ravi Bishnoi run out (Harshal Patel/Karthik) 5(10)

  • 01 May 2023, 11:13 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Required run rate has climbed up to 12 now. Just 1 run from the over, need 48 off 24

    LSG: 79-8 (16)

    Naveen-ul-Haq 2 (3)

    Amit Mishra 6 (18)

    last wicket:  Ravi Bishnoi run out (Harshal Patel/Karthik) 5(10)

     

  • 01 May 2023, 11:07 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Another run out, Bishnoi walks back. LSG still have KL Rahul but is he fit enough to bat? it's Naveen and Mishra on the crease as of now.

    LSG: 78-8 (15)

    Naveen-ul-Haq 1 (2)

    Amit Mishra 6 (13)

    last wicket: Gowtham run out (Sonu Yadav/Karthik) 23(13)

  • 01 May 2023, 11:04 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Required run rate climbing up every over. It's almost 9 per over over. Just 4 runs from the 14th over

    LSG: 74-7 (14)

    Ravi Bishnoi 3 (7)

    Amit Mishra 5 (12)

    last wicket: Gowtham run out (Sonu Yadav/Karthik) 23(13)

  • 01 May 2023, 11:01 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates:  Just one run from  the over. LSG need a partnership here as they need 57 more runs to win.

    LSG: 70-7 (13)

    Ravi Bishnoi 1 (5)

    Amit Mishra 3 (8)

    last wicket: Gowtham run out (Sonu Yadav/Karthik) 23(13)

  • 01 May 2023, 10:53 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates:  OUT! Gowtham wanted to take the strike and was running towards the danger end, failed to make it on time. LSG 7 down now. 4 runs from the over.

    LSG: 69-7 (12)

    Ravi Bishnoi 1 (5)

    Amit Mishra 2 (2)

    last wicket: Gowtham run out (Sonu Yadav/Karthik) 23(13)

  • 01 May 2023, 10:49 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates:  6 DOWN! Stoinis was looking to clear long off but couldn't time enough, Prabhudessai takes the catch. Just two runs off the over. 

    LSG: 65-5 (11)

    Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2)

    Krishnappa Gowtham 22 (12)

    last wicket: Stoinis c Prabhudessai b Karn Sharma 13(19)

  • 01 May 2023, 10:43 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates:  Another good over for LSG, 10 runs from it. RCB need a wicket now. LSG need 64 off 60 now.

    LSG: 63-5 (10)

    Krishnappa Gowtham 21 (11)

    Marcus Stoinis 12 (16)

    last wicket: Pooran c Lomror b Karn Sharma 9(7) 

  • 01 May 2023, 10:40 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Gawtham came and started the job. A six and a four to Hasaranga. Good comeback 13 runs from the over.

    LSG: 53-5 (9)

    Krishnappa Gowtham13 (7)

    Marcus Stoinis10 (14)

    last wicket: Pooran c Lomror b Karn Sharma 9(7) 

  • 01 May 2023, 10:32 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: And Lucknow Super Giants are five down now Karn Sharma got the big fish. Nicholas Pooran departs. 4 runs from the over

    LSG: 38-5 (7)

    Marcus Stoinis 8 (9)

     

    last wicket: Pooran c Lomror b Karn Sharma 9(7) 

  • 01 May 2023, 10:28 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Hasaranga starts his spell with a six and then Pooran walks in and gets off the mark with a six. 7 runs from the over

    LSG: 34-4 (6)

    Marcus Stoinis 6 (7)

    Nicholas Pooran 7 (3)

     

    last wicket: Ayush Badoni c Kohli b Hazlewood 4 (11)

  • 01 May 2023, 10:19 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Josh Hazlelwood got Badoni on the first ball of the over, he was looking for four but found Virat Kohli's hand at extra cover. 5 dot ball and then a six fromStoinis.  6 runs and a wicket from the over

    LSG: 27-3 (5)

    Marcus Stoinis 6 (5)

    Deepak Hooda 1 (1)

    last wicket: Ayush Badoni c Kohli b Hazlewood 4 (11)

  • 01 May 2023, 10:16 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Maxwell with the ball and does the trick, dismissed Krunal Pandya. 3 runs and a wicket from the over.

    LSG: 21-2 (4)

    Ayush Badoni 4 (10)

    Deepak Hooda 1 (1)

    last wicket: Krunal Pandya c Kohli b Maxwell 14 (11)

  • 01 May 2023, 10:08 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Krunal Pandya makes up with three back-to-back boundaries to Siraj. A very good comeback from LSG. 16 runs from the over

    LSG: 18-1 (3)

    Krunal Pandya: 14 (9)

    Ayush Badoni: 2 (7)

    last wicket: Mayers c Anuj Rawat b Siraj 0(2)

  • 01 May 2023, 10:03 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: A very good start for RCB another one-run-over, this time its Josh Hazlewood with 5 dot balls.

    LSG: 2-1 (2)

    Krunal Pandya: 0 (4)

    Ayush Badoni: 1 (6)

    last wicket: Mayers c Anuj Rawat b Siraj 0(2)

  • 01 May 2023, 09:58 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Once again Siraj gets the 1st break through for RCB. Dismissed dangerous Mayers for duck. Just one run from the first over.

    LSG: 1-1 (1)

    Krunal Pandya: 0 (4)

    Ayush Badoni: 0 (0)

    last wicket: Mayers c Anuj Rawat b Siraj 0(2)

  • 01 May 2023, 09:39 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: 2 wickets from the last over but overall a very good bowling performance by LSG.

    RCB: 126-9 (20)

    Wanindu Hasaranga 8 (7)

    Josh Hazlewood 1 (2)

    Last Wicket:  Siraj c Pooran b Naveen-ul-Haq 0(1), Karn Sharma c Gowtham b Naveen-ul-Haq 2(2)

  • 01 May 2023, 09:30 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: And this time its Kartik, Run Out! RCB struggling to stay on the crease. 

    RCB: 120-7 (19)

    Karn Sharma 2 (1)

    Wanindu Hasaranga 3 (5)

    Last Wicket: Karthik run out (Yash Thakur) 16 (11)

  • 01 May 2023, 09:25 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Another over another wicket, RCB collapsing like cards now. 5 runs and a wicket from the over

    RCB: 115-6 (18)

    Wanindu Hasaranga 1 (1)

    Dinesh Karthik 15 (10)

    Last Wicket: Lomror lbw b Naveen-ul-Haq 3 (4)

  • 01 May 2023, 09:17 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: 100 comes up for Bangalore. DK hits a six to release pressure and Amit Mishra dismissed Skipper du Plessis for 44. too much happened in the over. 11 runs off it.

    RCB: 110-5 (17)

    Mahipal Lomror 1 (1)

    Dinesh Karthik 13 (8)

    Last Wicket: du Plessis c Krunal Pandya b Mishra 44 (40)

  • 01 May 2023, 09:15 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Match resumed after rain and Dinesh Kartik started with a boundary to Naveen. 7 runs from the over.

    RCB: 99-4 (16)

    Dinesh Karthik 6 (6)

    Faf du Plessis 41 (37)

    Last Wicket: Prabhudessai c Gowtham b Mishra 6(7)

  • 01 May 2023, 09:14 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Play resume

  • 01 May 2023, 08:48 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Match stopped due to rain. The covers are up. Hopefully this shower passes away soon

    RCB: 93-4 (15.2)

    Dinesh Karthik 1 (3)

    Faf du Plessis 40 (36)

    Last Wicket: Prabhudessai c Gowtham b Mishra 6(7)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:42 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Prabhudessai goes for 6 run, another wicket down for RCB. Its Amit Mishra with the wicket this time. just three runs from the over

    RCB: 92-4 (15)

    Dinesh Karthik 1 (2)

    Faf du Plessis 39 (35)

    Last Wicket: Prabhudessai c Gowtham b Mishra 6(7)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:40 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Bangalore moving close to 100 with just 6 overs to go. 7 runs from the over.

    RCB: 89-3 (14)

    Suyash Prabhudessai 6 (5)

    Faf du Plessis 37 (33)

    Last Wicket: Maxwell lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 4 (5)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:29 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates:  In-form Glenn Maxwell departed early. Bishnoi struck again.  Good over for LSG. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over.

    RCB: 82-3 (13)

    Faf du Plessis 35 (31)

    Suyash Prabhudessai 1 (1)

    Last Wicket: Maxwell lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 4 (5)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:23 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates:  Anuj Rawat tried to lift up the pressure and decided to target the shorter boundary but didn't time it well and caught by Mayers at deep mid-wicket. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.

    RCB: 78-2 (12)

    Faf du Plessis 33 (29)

    Glenn Maxwell: 3 (2)

    Last Wicket: Anuj Rawat c Mayers b Gowtham 9(11)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:19 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates:  A direct-hit from Mankad but du plessis was well in the crease. 6 runs from the over. 

    RCB: 71-1 (11)

    Faf du Plessis 32 (28)

    Anuj Rawat: 6 (8)

    Last Wicket: Kohli st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 31(30)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:15 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Really good over from Gautham, just three runs off it. It is going to be a low scoring game as half of the innings passed by with just 65 runs on board.

    RCB: 65-1 (10)

    Faf du Plessis 31 (27)

    Anuj Rawat: 1 (3)

    Last Wicket: Kohli st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 31(30)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:09 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Finally Bishnoi dismissed Virat Kohli with his googly. Kohli misses it completely and pooran did the rest from behind the stump.

    RCB: 62-1 (9)

    Faf du Plessis 29 (24)

     

    Last Wicket: Kohli st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi 31(30)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:05 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Virat Kohli drives through the crovers for four, this must releases the pressure. Another 7-run-over

    RCB: 56-0 (8)

    Faf du Plessis 25 (21)

    Virat Kohli 29 (27)

  • 01 May 2023, 08:03 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: 7 runs from the over, Both batter are playing safe and focusing on rotating singles

    RCB: 49-0 (7)

    Faf du Plessis 25 (20)

    Virat Kohli 24 (22)

  • 01 May 2023, 07:54 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Its a low scoring ground and both batters are making sure not to loose wicket. End of the powerplay. Just 5 runs off it.

    RCB: 42-0 (6)

    Virat Kohli 21 (19)

    Faf du Plessis 21 (17)

  • 01 May 2023, 07:51 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Another good over from Krunal Pandya, he is keeping it tight here. Just 5 runs from the 5th over.

    RCB: 37-0 (5)

    Faf du Plessis 20 (16)

    Virat Kohli 17 (14)

  • 01 May 2023, 07:46 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: A good over for RCB, Naveen-ul-Haq bowls in slot a bit too full and du Plessis hits it over long off for six

    RCB: 32-0 (4)

    Faf du Plessis 18 (13)

    Virat Kohli 14 (11)

  • 01 May 2023, 07:44 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Krunal Pandya is bowlling really well here, only 9 runs conceded from his two overs.

    RCB: 20-0 (3)

    Faf du Plessis 11 (9)

    Virat Kohli 9 (9)

  • 01 May 2023, 07:35 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Two thick edges and both landed safely. 11 runs from the over. KL Rahul got hamstring pull while running behind the ball to save a boundary

    RCB: 16-0 (2)

    Faf du Plessis 9 (5)

    Virat Kohli 7 (7)

  • 01 May 2023, 07:31 PM

    RCB vs LSGlive updates: This pitch is spining from the very first over, thick outside-edge from Virat Kohli beats Gowtham to his left at backward poin and goes for four.

    RCB: 5-0 (1)

    Virat Kohli: 5 (5)

    Faf du Plessis: 0 (1)

  • 01 May 2023, 07:20 PM

    Teams:

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

    RCB Impact subs: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz, Vyshak, Bracewell and Sonu Yadav.

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

    LSG Impact subs: Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, De Kock and Prerak Mankad.

  • 01 May 2023, 07:19 PM

    For RCB: Hazlewood in tonight. Anuj comes in for Shahbaz.

    For LSG: Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham comes in

  • 01 May 2023, 06:25 PM

    Head to head: RCB 2, LSG-1. RCB have always batted first against lucknow.

  • 01 May 2023, 06:24 PM

    Squads:

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

