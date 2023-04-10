RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Lucknow defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket after a dramatic last over

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket in a nail biting match of IPL 2023

IPL 2023 was at its best tonight (April 10) as Lucknow Super gIants beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a dramatic last ball finish. After loosing 3 early wickets Marcus Stoinis showed some intent with his hard hitting and scoring 65 off 30 balls before Karn Sharma dismissed him. The matched looked going in favours of RCB but Nicholas Pooran had other plans. Pooran scores the fastest half century of IPL 2023, hitting it for just 15 balls. The match came down to the last ball where LSG needed 1 run and RCB requried 1 wicket to win the match. Avesh Khan missed the ball and so does Dinesh Kartik from behind the stumps which led Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to complete the run and win it for his team.

All hard work of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell went in vain after they brought the best out of themselves at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 15 match of IPL 2023 against LSG. 15 sixes rained from the first three batters of Bangalore. RCB displayed a masterclass by putting 212 on board, but KL Rahul and Co chased down the massive total in the last ball of the match.