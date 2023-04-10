Headlines

RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Lucknow defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket after a dramatic last over

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket in a nail biting match of IPL 2023

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:07 AM IST

IPL 2023 was at its best tonight (April 10) as Lucknow Super gIants beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a dramatic last ball finish. After loosing 3 early wickets Marcus Stoinis showed some intent with his hard hitting and scoring 65 off 30 balls before Karn Sharma dismissed him. The matched looked going in favours of RCB but Nicholas Pooran had other plans. Pooran scores the fastest half century of IPL 2023, hitting it for just 15 balls. The match came down to the last ball where LSG needed 1 run and RCB requried 1 wicket to win the match. Avesh Khan missed the ball and so does Dinesh Kartik from behind the stumps which led Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to complete the run and win it for his team. 

All hard work of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell went in vain after they brought the best out of themselves at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 15 match of IPL 2023 against LSG. 15 sixes rained from the first three batters of Bangalore. RCB displayed a masterclass by putting 212 on board, but KL Rahul and Co chased down the massive total in the last ball of the match.

  • 10 Apr 2023, 11:56 PM

    Thank you for joining us as we conclude our coverage of this match. Join us again tomorrow as Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals at 7:30 pm at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

  • 10 Apr 2023, 11:25 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: extremely intense but the night belongs to LSG as they successfully chased down the massive total of 212 runs. A lot happened in the last over from missed mankading to Dinesh Kartik failing to hold onto the last ball. 2 points to LSG, hard luck to RCB. 

    LSG won by 1 wicket

    Ravi Bishnoi 3 (2)

    Avesh Khan : 0 (1)

    Last wicket: Unadkat: c du Plessis b Harshal Patel 9 (7)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: LSG needs 5 off 6 deliveries Unadkat on strike. it can go either way

    LSG: 208/7 (19)

    Mark Wood :1 (1)

    Unadkat: 8 (5)

    Last wicket: Ayush Badoni: hit wkt b Parnell 30 (24)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 11:12 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: LSG requires 15 from last two overs, scenes are intense lets see if the young powers of LSG can do it.

    LSG: 189/6 (17)

    Ayush Badoni: 25 (21)

    Unadkat: 6 (3)

    Last wicket: N Pooran c Shahbaz b Siraj 62 (19)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 11:07 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: With required run rate just above 7, another drama at the Chinnaswamy as N Pooran departs in the last ball of 17th over. LSG need 24 off 18

    LSG: 189/6 (17)

    Ayush Badoni: 22 (18)

    Unadkat: 0 (0)

    Last wicket: N Pooran c Shahbaz b Siraj 62 (19)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 11:00 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: 

    LSG: 185/5 (16)

    Ayush Badoni: 19 (13)

    N pooran:  62 (18)

    Last wicket: KL Rahul c Kohli b Siraj 18 (20)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: 18 runs off the over 6 1 0 1 4 6 Pooran is going crazy, LSG can win from here, they just need Poon to stick around

    LSG: 154/5 (14)

    KL Rahul: 11 (7)

    N pooran: 40 (12)

    Last wicket: KL Rahul: c Kohli b Siraj 18 (20)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 10:29 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Stoinis departs Karn Sharma finally picks his man, Impact subs leaving his impact

    LSG: 105/4 (11)

    KL Rahul: 18 (19)

    N pooran: 6 (2)

    Last wicket: M stoinis: Shahbaz Ahmed b Karn Sharma 65 (30)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 10:25 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Stoinis dispatching into the crowds, completed his half century in just 25 balls. He is just getting better and better  

    LSG: 91/3 (10)

    KL Rahul: 17 (18)

    M stoinis : 59 (27)

    Last wicket: D Hooda: Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 10:17 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Stoinis is looking really good at the moment, 6 and 4 from first two balls, 50 partnership between the two. 16 runs from the over.

    LSG: 76/3 (9)

    KL Rahul: 15(16)

    M stoinis : 46 (23)

    Last wicket: D Hooda: Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 10:12 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Stoinis now showing some intent, 6,4,4,0,2,1 to Harshal Patel. 17 runs from the over

    LSG: 60/3 (8)

    KL Rahul: 14(15)

    M stoinis : 31 (18)

    Last wicket: D Hooda: Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: 6 runs from the over

    LSG: 47/3 (7)

    KL Rahul: 14 (15)

    M stoinis : 14 (12)

    Last wicket: D Hooda: Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 10:05 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: another 7 runs from the over

    LSG: 37/3 (6)

    KL Rahul: 11 (12)

    M stoinis : 11(9)

    Last wicket: D Hooda: Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 09:58 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: 7 runs from Willey's over, LSG looks in trouble. its a massive challenge for KL Rahil and M Stoinis now

    LSG: 30/3 (5)

    KL Rahul: 9 (10)

    M stoinis : 6 (5)

    Last wicket: D Hooda: Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 09:50 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Wayne Parnell was brought into the attact and he did the magic as he dismissed Heepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the same over. 2 for 7 in his first over

    LSG: 23/3 (4)

    KL Rahul: 8 (9)

    Last wicket: D Hooda: c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 9 (10), Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 09:46 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: LSG batters is trying to settle on the crease, after early breakthrough. 6 from the over

    LSG: 16/1 (3)

    KL Rahul: 7 (8)

    D Hooda: 4 (7)

    Last wicket: Kyle Mayers b M Siraj 0 (3)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 09:40 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: A good over from David Willey, only 5 from the 2nd over

    LSG: 10/1 (2)

    KL Rahul: 2(3)

    D Hooda: 3 (6)

    Last wicket: Kyle Mayers b M Siraj 0 (3)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 09:34 PM

    LSG vs RCB live updates: Mohammed Siraj cleans up the dangerous Kyle Mayers for duck in the very first over. 

    LSG: 5/1 (1)

    KL Rahul: 0(0)

    D Hooda: 0 (3)

    Last wicket: Kyle Mayers b M Siraj 0 (3)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 09:09 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: 212 from RCB after a masterclass showdown from batters. LSG opener needs to play long.

    RCB: 212/2 (20)

    Faf du plessis: 79 (46)

    D Kartik: 1 (1)

    Last wicket: Maxwell b M Wood 59 (29)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 09:04 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Sixes are raining here at Bangalore, Maxwell brings his fifty in style. and 100 partnership in just 44 balls. All three batter today werte in hurry. bring up 200 for the team. A lot happened in this Avesh Khan's over

    RCB: 203/1 (19)

    Faf du plessis: 78 (45)

    Maxwell: 53 (25)

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:57 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: 23 runs from the over, its simply solid. This is what you expect when RCB plays at Chinnaswamy Stadium

    RCB: 183/1 (18)

    Faf du plessis: 71 (42)

    Maxwell: 40 (22)

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:49 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: 16 runs from the over, Its Maxwell now, for the first time in IPL 2023, building up the momentum. Thats was RCB fans wanted from him

    RCB: 160/1 (17)

    Faf du plessis: 54 (38)

    Maxwell: 35 (20)

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:44 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Faf completes his 50 with a six, also 50 runs patnership between the two in just 26 balls

    RCB: 146/1 (16)

    Faf du plessis: 53 (37)

    Maxwell: 22 (15)

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:34 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Faf was battling for timing and here he makes it, doing some Chris Gayle stuff here. 115 meters six to Ravi Bishnoi. 3 sixes from the over 1 from Maxwell 2 from Faf

    RCB: 137/1 (15)

    Faf du plessis: 46 (34)

    Maxwell: 21 (12)

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:31 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Max well joins the party now An 83 meters six over long on to Amit Mishra, 13 from the over

    RCB: 117/1 (14)

    Faf du plessis: 33 (31)

    Maxwell: 14 (9)

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:24 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: 100 comes up for RCB unlike previous matches Faf is keeping it slow, just 5 from the over

    RCB: 104/1 (12)

    Faf du plessis: 32 (29)

    Maxwell: 2 (5)

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:19 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: LSG spin attack has been very impressive against RCB tonight. Amit Mishra dismissed Virat Kohli at 61. What an over for Mishra just 5 with a wicket

    RCB: 99/1 (11)

    Faf du plessis: 32 (26)

    Maxwell: 2 (2)

     

    Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Ravi Bishnoi has bowled very effectively till now, conceded on 19 in his three overs. LSG need a wicket now

    RCB: 94/0 (11)

    Virat Kohli: 60 (42)

    Faf du plessis: 30 (24)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:11 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: A six to start the over from Virat and a boundry followed by Faf. Boundry aftery 3 overs. 13 from the 10 over

    RCB: 87/0 (10)

    Virat Kohli: 58 (39)

    Faf du plessis: 25 (21)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:06 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Half century for Virat Kohli, Its his 46th fifty that came in just 35 balls, still a better over again 6 runs to Bishnoi

    RCB: 74/0 (9)

    Virat Kohli: 50 (35)

    Faf du plessis: 20(19)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 08:02 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: A slow down after poweplay no boundry in last two over, 6 runs again from the over

    RCB: 68/0 (8)

    Virat Kohli: 48 (32)

    Faf du plessis: 16 (16)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: A good over by Ravi Bishnoi after the powerplay. only 6 from the over

    RCB: 62/0 (7)

    Virat Kohli: 45 (29)

    Faf du plessis: 14 (13)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:51 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Virat looks in the mood tonight, hitting some cracking shorts. A six to bring 50 runs opening partnership. This time it was Mark Wood.  56 without loss at the end of the powerplay. 

    RCB: 56/0 (6)

    Virat Kohli: 42 (25)

    Faf du plessis: 12 (11)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:47 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Some magnificent hitting from Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy, stand and deliver over long on. 9 from the over.

    RCB: 42/0 (5)

    Virat Kohli: 30 (21)

    Faf du plessis: 10 (9)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:44 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Back-to-back 4s to Avesh khan, there is no stopping for virat today.He is looking in rush.

    RCB: 33/0 (4)

    Virat Kohli: 23 (18)

    Faf du plessis: 8 (6)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:40 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: A boundry from Faf to finsih the over, Krunal conceded 8 runs 

    RCB: 25/0 (3)

    Virat Kohli: 15 (12)

    Faf du plessis: 8 (6)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:35 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates: Virat Kohli looks aggrasive from the first ball. A thick edge went for six over deep fine leg and the next ball to four at extra cover.

    RCB: 17/0 (2)

    Virat Kohli: 13 (9)

    Faf du plessis: 2 (3)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:31 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates:

    RCB: 4/0 (1)

    Virat Kohli: 3 (4)

    Faf du plessis: 1 (2)

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:19 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates:

    Kohli and Faf are on the pitch. Jaydev Unadkat has the ball, lets begin

  • 10 Apr 2023, 07:18 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates:

    Teams:

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

  • 10 Apr 2023, 06:36 PM

    RCB vs LSG live updates:

    KL won the toss and decided to ball first at the Chinnaswamy. Remember, if history is to be belived it has been a favourable ground for the chasing team.

  • 10 Apr 2023, 06:33 PM

    Squads:
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

     

