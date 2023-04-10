RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Lucknow defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket after a dramatic last over

Cricket
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket in a nail biting match of IPL 2023
IPL 2023 was at its best tonight (April 10) as Lucknow Super gIants beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a dramatic last ball finish. After loosing 3 early wickets Marcus Stoinis showed some intent with his hard hitting and scoring 65 off 30 balls before Karn Sharma dismissed him. The matched looked going in favours of RCB but Nicholas Pooran had other plans. Pooran scores the fastest half century of IPL 2023, hitting it for just 15 balls. The match came down to the last ball where LSG needed 1 run and RCB requried 1 wicket to win the match. Avesh Khan missed the ball and so does Dinesh Kartik from behind the stumps which led Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to complete the run and win it for his team.
All hard work of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell went in vain after they brought the best out of themselves at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 15 match of IPL 2023 against LSG. 15 sixes rained from the first three batters of Bangalore. RCB displayed a masterclass by putting 212 on board, but KL Rahul and Co chased down the massive total in the last ball of the match.
LSG vs RCB live updates: extremely intense but the night belongs to LSG as they successfully chased down the massive total of 212 runs. A lot happened in the last over from missed mankading to Dinesh Kartik failing to hold onto the last ball. 2 points to LSG, hard luck to RCB.
LSG won by 1 wicket
Ravi Bishnoi 3 (2)
Avesh Khan : 0 (1)
Last wicket: Unadkat: c du Plessis b Harshal Patel 9 (7)
LSG vs RCB live updates: Wayne Parnell was brought into the attact and he did the magic as he dismissed Heepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the same over. 2 for 7 in his first over
LSG: 23/3 (4)
KL Rahul: 8 (9)
Last wicket: D Hooda: c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 9 (10), Krunal Pandya c D Kartik b Wayne Parnell 0 (2)
RCB vs LSG live updates: Sixes are raining here at Bangalore, Maxwell brings his fifty in style. and 100 partnership in just 44 balls. All three batter today werte in hurry. bring up 200 for the team. A lot happened in this Avesh Khan's over
RCB: 203/1 (19)
Faf du plessis: 78 (45)
Maxwell: 53 (25)
Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)
RCB vs LSG live updates: Faf was battling for timing and here he makes it, doing some Chris Gayle stuff here. 115 meters six to Ravi Bishnoi. 3 sixes from the over 1 from Maxwell 2 from Faf
RCB: 137/1 (15)
Faf du plessis: 46 (34)
Maxwell: 21 (12)
Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)
RCB vs LSG live updates: LSG spin attack has been very impressive against RCB tonight. Amit Mishra dismissed Virat Kohli at 61. What an over for Mishra just 5 with a wicket
RCB: 99/1 (11)
Faf du plessis: 32 (26)
Maxwell: 2 (2)
Last wicket: Virat Kohli c M Stoinis b A Mishra 61 (44)
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav