IPL 2023, RCB vs DC live updates: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore to clash against Warner’s Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli’s RCB is ready to face David Warner’s Delhi Capitals today in the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 3:30 pm. DC is yet to register their first win of the IPL 2023 as the team currently sits at the bottom of the points table. Skipper David Warner is struggling with keeping up a good strike rate in this season, the southpaw has scored 3 half centuries but he has taken almost 40 balls to do so in almost every match, which is a bit concerning for the team as the Australian opener is known for making runs with higher strike rate and is currently looking out of touch. With the return of Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh the team is more balanced and if he gets going in Chinnaswamy then it will surely be a high scoring match.

RCB on the other side needs to work on their bowling performance as the team failed to defend 212 against KL Rahul’s men in their previous clash. Although the match went to the last ball, Bowlers could have ended up early if they dismissed fiery Nicholas Pooran or Marcus Stoinis a little early. With just one win in this tournament RCB is looking to improve their points table when they face DC in their home ground. Will Wanindu Hasaranga be an X-factor today? Or Mitchell Marsh will get DC their first victory of the season?

With the history of this ground, It is expected to be a high scoring game with a lot of sixes from both sides. Stay tuned with us to get more details about the match.