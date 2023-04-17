IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK live updates: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

4 times IPL champion MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is ready for the battle against its decade old rival Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:30 pm. Virat Kohli’s RCB have been a little weak against the Kings in Yellow as they have come out victorious only in 10 previous battles. Whereas CSK have 19 victories against the Challengers. In this season of IPL both teams have won two out of 4 matches, but CSK have not let their opponents an easy victory as both their losing matches went to the last over and had a thrilling finish. RCB on the other hand made a remarkable comeback against Delhi Capitals by defending 174 with their attacking bowling line up in the same ground where they will be meeting mighty CSK. Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are in great form this season as we have seen some fierce powerplay from the RCB openers.
CSK also have some remarkable batters who have performed in the previous matches and keeping the history of Chinnaswamy in mind, a high scoring match can be anticipated. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja will be key players to watch for the CSK. Whereas, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell will not let CSK opener open their hands easily. Therefore it will be an interesting battle to watch.
Both teams will look to win the match and move to the top 4 in the points table. Stay tuned with us to enjoy the battle between the Royals and Kings
For CSK Magala is injured and Pathirana comes in.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
CSK vs RCB live updates: RCB won the toss and decided to ball first against CSK and there is no change in their starting XI for the bangalore side
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu