CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Highlights: Chennai beat Gujarat by 15 runs to reach 10th IPL final

The game saw impressive performances from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who guided CSK to a total of 172 for 7 in 20 overs after GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first.

On Tuesday, the Chennai Super Kings secured their spot in the final of IPL 2023 by defeating the Gujarat Titans by 15 runs. This marks the 10th time that CSK has made it to the IPL final in the tournament's 16-year history.

Gaikwad scored an impressive 60 off 44 balls, while Conway hit 40 off 34. Ravindra Jadeja also played a crucial role in the team's success, smashing 22 off 16 towards the end.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami stood out with figures of 2 for 28. However, CSK's bowlers were equally impressive, with Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana each taking two wickets to bundle out Gujarat for 157.

