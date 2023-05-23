Twitter
Cricket

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Highlights: Chennai beat Gujarat by 15 runs to reach 10th IPL final

The game saw impressive performances from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who guided CSK to a total of 172 for 7 in 20 overs after GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 23, 2023, 11:44 PM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao

On Tuesday, the Chennai Super Kings secured their spot in the final of IPL 2023 by defeating the Gujarat Titans by 15 runs. This marks the 10th time that CSK has made it to the IPL final in the tournament's 16-year history.

The game saw impressive performances from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who guided CSK to a total of 172 for 7 in 20 overs after GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

Gaikwad scored an impressive 60 off 44 balls, while Conway hit 40 off 34. Ravindra Jadeja also played a crucial role in the team's success, smashing 22 off 16 towards the end.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami stood out with figures of 2 for 28. However, CSK's bowlers were equally impressive, with Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana each taking two wickets to bundle out Gujarat for 157.

Follow CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 May 2023, 10:47 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: Chennai wins

    As soon as the equation dropped to 22 off 3, the Chepauk crowd erupted into a frenzy, chanting "CSK, CSK!" Despite a boundary that was edged behind, the dugout exchanged handshakes with just one ball left to play. A wide delivery momentarily halted the celebrations, but the players soon resumed their handshakes on the field after a legal delivery. Deepak Chahar sealed the victory with a catch, and the Chennai Super Kings secured their spot in the IPL 2023 final.

    CSK 172/7 (20)

    GT 157 (20)

  • 23 May 2023, 10:39 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Chahar has secured his second wicket, and it appears that this could be the turning point for Chennai. Shubman Gill, unfortunately, hit the ball straight into the hands of Conway at deep square leg, who had positioned himself perfectly to make an easy catch.

    GT 95/5 (14)

    Rahul Tewatia 1(3)

    Vijay Shankar 3(3)

  • 23 May 2023, 10:11 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Jadeja has made a crucial breakthrough as Shanaka's attempt at a reverse sweep has failed miserably. The batsman has hit the ball straight to Theekshana, who expertly moved to his right to take a fantastic catch at short third man.

    GT 74/3 (11)

    David Miller 1(2)

    Shubman Gill 35(30)

  • 23 May 2023, 10:06 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Maheesh Theekshana has entered the game and the strategic move has already proven successful, as the spinner has removed Hardik from the field, with Jadeja making an exceptional catch at point.

    GT 41/2 (6)

    Dasun Shanaka 0(1)

    Shubman Gill 20(17)

  • 23 May 2023, 09:50 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Gill executed a stunning flick, sending the ball soaring over the fine leg for a maximum, with MS Dhoni standing up to the stumps. Saha followed suit, pulling Chahar over mid-wicket, but Chahar quickly retaliated by dismissing the opener, who hit the ball straight to Pathirana, positioned at deep square leg.

    GT 22/1 (3)

    Wriddhiman Saha 12(11)

    Shubman Gill 9(7)

  • 23 May 2023, 09:40 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Gill and Saha are up at bat and they're trying to get some singles. But Chahar is giving them a bit of trouble with his swing and bounce. It seems like they're having a hard time connecting with the ball as well as they usually do.

    GT 3/0 (1)

    Wriddhiman Saha 2(4)

    Shubman Gill 1(2)

  • 23 May 2023, 09:01 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Gujarat faces a challenging pursuit on a sluggish surface, and while Moeen Ali did provide some excitement, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century that served as the backbone of the innings. Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja also made valuable contributions. The final over yielded 15 runs, and Gujarat needs to score 173 runs to secure a spot in the final.

    CSK 172/7 (20)

    Ravidndra Jadeja 22(16)

    Moeen Ali 9(4)

  • 23 May 2023, 08:46 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Nalkande has made a remarkable return. With precision and finesse, he expertly removed Rahane, who had attempted a cut straight to Shubman Gill at the backward point.

    CSK 125/3 (15)

    Devon Conway 40(33)

    Ajinkya Rahane 4(1)

  • 23 May 2023, 08:34 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Gujarat successfully thwarted Chennai's efforts as Noor Ahmed delivered a decisive blow by dismissing the formidable Shivam Dube. The wrist spinner expertly castled the big-hitter, who attempted a heave but missed the ball entirely, resulting in his leg-stump being flattened.

    CSK 94/2 (12)

    Devon Conway 30(26)

    Ajinkya Rahane 1(1)

  • 23 May 2023, 08:14 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Mohit Sharma has made a crucial breakthrough by removing Ruturaj,  who scored 60 runs off 44 balls. Although his innings was laced with an element of luck, it was still an impressive performance.

    CSK 89/1 (11)

    Devon Conway 26(21)

    Shivam Dube 1(2)

  • 23 May 2023, 07:57 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Rashid with the ball, and Chennai has reached the fifty-run mark with both Gaikwad and Conway finding their rhythm. Gaikwad is maintaining his impressive form, executing a well-timed late cut to secure a crucial boundary.

    CSK 58/0 (7)

    Devon Conway 14(11)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 42(32)

  • 23 May 2023, 07:53 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Both Shami and Nalkande have delivered impressive lengths, but it's Ruturaj who has been the driving force. Conway, on the other hand, has been struggling to find his timing and has been searching for the perfect ball to fetch his first boundary. However, the left-hander finally managed to guide the pacer through the point and get the ball to the boundary.

    CSK 31/0 (4)

    Devon Conway 10(8)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 19(17)

  • 23 May 2023, 07:41 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Darshan Nalkande managed to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad, but unfortunately, he overstepped, resulting in a no-ball. This gave Gaikwad a golden opportunity to capitalize on the mistake, and he did just that. The CSK opener took full advantage of the situation and smashed the fast bowler for a maximum, sending the ball flying into the CSK dug-out

    CSK 18/0 (2)

    Devon Conway 2(2)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 14(11)

  • 23 May 2023, 07:13 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Shami has made an excellent start, giving away only four runs in his opening over. Although both Gaikwad and Conway are yet to score a boundary, Shami's length has been impeccable. He has managed to restrict the batsmen's movement by bowling tight lines.

    CSK 4/0 (1)

    Devon Conway 1(1)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 2(5)

  • 23 May 2023, 07:05 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: Teams

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

  • 23 May 2023, 06:38 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Hardik Pandya: We will bowl first. We heard dew will come, so we want to know what exactly to chase down. We were told to relax after getting into the top-2, but we didn't want, want to stay focussed and play good cricket. We are a smart team, we don't play only one way, we make sure to get the best out of the wicket and have adapted. Darshan Nalkande comes in place of Yash Dayal

    MS Dhoni: We wanted to bowl first, reason being they're an excellent chasing side. We've exploited the conditions slightly better, in a tournament like this, the boys have adapted really well. It's important to back your straengths, the confidence level should be high. They've been able to do that and that's why we have done well. There was a lot of dew in the last game, but with breeze around, we can't say about it tonight, but it does look dry. We're playing the same team

  • 23 May 2023, 06:24 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: 

    Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan have proven to be a dominant duo in the middle overs for the Titans this season. Together, they have taken an impressive 37 wickets. After enduring the intense pace of Shami during the Powerplay, facing these skilled leg-spinners has proven to be a significant challenge for any opposing team throughout the season.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2023, 06:24 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score:

  • 23 May 2023, 06:19 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: Orange Cap race

    Currently, the Orange Cap is held by RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who has amassed an impressive 730 runs in 14 matches, boasting a strike rate of 153.68 and an average of 56.15. However, RCB's race has come to an end, while Gill has at least one more match left to play. Gill is only 50 runs behind Du Plessis, and given his exceptional form, he may very well surpass the former South African captain in today's match.

  • 23 May 2023, 06:18 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: Head-to-head

    The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other three times in the IPL. In all three matches, Hardik Pandya and his team emerged victorious.

  • 23 May 2023, 06:18 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu. 

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan.

  • 23 May 2023, 06:18 PM

    CSK vs GT, IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    The highly anticipated IPL Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT is set to take place at the Chepauk Stadium. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between two of the top teams in the league. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the likes of Dhoni and Hardik facing off once again. Stay tuned for live score updates as the action unfolds.

