PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Highlights: Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs as per DLS method

Cricket
PBKS vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs as per DLS method.
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) began their IPL 2023 campaign with a thrilling victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a rain-affected match in Mohali.
Kolkata won the toss and chose to field, but they got off to a slow start as Bhanuka Rajapaksa led the charge for the hosts. Rajapaksa smashed a quickfire 50 off just 32 balls and formed a crucial 86-run partnership with skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket. Dhawan departed for a well-made 40 off 29 balls, while Sam Curran contributed an unbeaten 26 off 17 balls.
In response, KKR got off to a disastrous start as Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in his first over, and Nathan Ellis followed suit soon after.
However, skipper Nitish Rana and KKR's Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer steadied the ship before Sikandar Raza dismissed Rana for 24 off 17 balls. KKR lost one more wicket before Andre Russell took charge of the innings, scoring a quickfire 35 off just 19 balls. Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine were at the crease when rain interrupted play.
Check PBKS vs KKR Highlights here:
We have come to the conclusion of our coverage of Match 2 of IPL 2023, where the Punjab Kings have emerged as the triumphant team. Now, it's time to shift our focus to the ongoing match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, which is taking place in Lucknow. Let's see how this match unfolds.
Russell impressively slammed a low full toss over the wide long on for a six, leaving Curran and PBKS under immense pressure. He then cheekily guided the next ball to the third man fence, further adding to their woes. However, their worries were short-lived as Russell finally holed out for 35 off 19, allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief.
KKR 138/6 (15)
Shardul Thakur 6(1)
Venkatesh Iyer 33(26)
Last wicket Andre Russell 35(19)
Chahar has entered the game and immediately made an impact by taking a wicket on his very first ball. Rinku attempted a sweep but unfortunately holed out, resulting in his dismissal.
KKR 83/5 (11)
Andre Russell 2(2)
Venkatesh Iyer 22(18)
Last wicket Rinku Singh 4(4)
After the timeout, Raza made a crucial strike as KKR's captain, Rana, unfortunately sliced the ball straight to Chahar at backward point. This marks the end of what was shaping up to be a promising partnership.
KKR 80/4 (10)
Rinku Singh 4(3)
Venkatesh Iyer 21(15)
Last wicket Nitish Rana 24(17)
Rishi Dhawan has now entered the game and Rana is taking control by scoring 10 runs off the first two balls with a powerful four and a six. He then takes a single off the third ball. Iyer also joins in on the action by hitting a four off the backfoot. This over results in a total of 15 runs for the team.
KKR 75/3 (9)
Nitish Rana 24(15)
Venkatesh Iyer 20(14)
Last wicket Rahmanullah Gurbaz 22(16)
In his very first over, Nathan Ellis made a stunning strike, capturing the prized wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz had been playing exceptionally well and his presence at the crease had given Kolkata a glimmer of hope. However, Gurbaz's attempt to play an inside-out shot resulted in a complete miss, causing his off-stump to be rattled in the process.
KKR 35/3 (5)
Nitish Rana 6(4)
Venkatesh Iyer 1(1)
Last wicket Rahmanullah Gurbaz 22(16)
Roy's stay at the crease came to a tame end as he attempted a pull off Arshdeep, only to chip the ball towards Raza at midwicket. Arshdeep has now struck twice in his first over, putting Punjab in a commanding position.
KKR 24/2 (3)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 17(8)
Venkatesh Iyer 1(1)
Last wicket Anukul Roy 4(5)
Curran with the new ball. Gurbaz confidently strides towards the fast bowler, his eyes fixed on the ball. With a swift swing of his bat, he sends the ball soaring over long on for a magnificent six. Undeterred, he expertly flicks the last ball for a boundary.
KKR 13/0 (1)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 11(3)
Mandeep Singh 2(3)
Shahrukh expertly hits the ball towards the boundary in front of square, scoring a valuable four runs off the very first ball. Not to be outdone, Curran confidently steps up to the plate and smashes Southee's delivery over long-on for a maximum six. The over ends with a dot ball, but the duo have already added 15 runs to their team's total.
PBKS 191/5 (20)
Shahrukh Khan 11(7)
Sam Curran 26(17)
Last wicket Sikandar Raza 16(13)
Varun performed exceptionally well throughout the game, but unfortunately, on the last ball, he gave Curran too much width. As a result, Curran took advantage of the opportunity, backed away, stepped out, and hit a crucial six down the ground.
PBKS 164/4 (17)
Sikandar Raza 15(10)
Sam Curran 11(9)
Last wicket Shikhar Dhawan 40(29)
Yadav allows a single and a couple of doubles before Bhanuka Rajapaksa attempts to hit a six over the long-on fence. Although he achieves impressive elevation, he falls just a few meters short of clearing the fence. The ball is caught by Rinku Singh, who is positioned near the fence.
PBKS 109/2 (11)
Jitesh Sharma 0(0)
Shikhar Dhawan 34(23)
Last wicket Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50(32)
Dhawan expertly pulls a ball that was pitched a bit too short, sending it soaring towards the deep square leg boundary. 9 runs from the over
PBKS 100/1 (10)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 46(28)
Shikhar Dhawan 29(21)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 23(12)
Rajapaksa continues to maintain his momentum as he expertly guides a wide ball towards the third-man fence. Unfortunately for KKR, luck is not on their side as Dhawan manages to slice Shardul's waist-high full toss to the third-man fence for a four.
PBKS 91/1 (9)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 45(26)
Shikhar Dhawan 22(17)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 23(12)
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack, and Rajapaksa is quick to take advantage. He steps out and expertly scythes the ball down the ground, earning himself a well-deserved four. Not content with just that, he then swivels and unleashes a powerful six, sending the ball flying an impressive 60 meters over fine leg. .
PBKS 69/1 (7)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31(18)
Shikhar Dhawan 15(12)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 23(12)
Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Bhanuka steps up with a powerful swing, he sends the ball soaring over mid-off for a four. Not content with just one, he follows it up with another impressive hit, launching the next ball over extra cover for four more.
PBKS 50/1 (5)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 17(10)
Shikhar Dhawan 10(8)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 23(12)
Southee continues, but unfortunately, he errs in his line and bowls wide twice in a row. This gives Dhawan the perfect opportunity to play some rasping cut shots, resulting in four runs. Despite Southee's mistakes, it was another rewarding over for the Kings, with a total of 12 runs scored.
PBKS 36/1 (4)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 3(4)
Shikhar Dhawan 10(8)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 23(12)
Dhawan has begun his innings with a well-placed single towards third man. The field is stacked on the off-side, anticipating his next move. However, Umesh has bowled an exceptional delivery, allowing only a single run to be scored.
PBKS 24/1 (3)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0(2)
Shikhar Dhawan 1(4)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 23(12)
Prabhsimran was off to a flying start, charging down the pitch once again and clobbering the ball over deep mid-wicket for a massive six. However, Southee had the last laugh as he managed to deceive Prabhsimran with a delivery down the leg side, resulting in his dismissal.
PBKS 23/1 (2)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0(0)
Shikhar Dhawan 0(0)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 23(12)
Umesh was able to make the new ball swing, but unfortunately, he made an error in his line, causing the ball to land on the pads. Prabhsimran, being the skilled player that he is, effortlessly flicked the ball over deep square for a six.
PBKS 9/0 (1)
Prabhsimran Singh 9(6)
Shikhar Dhawan 0(0)
After Brendon McCullum's departure from KKR, the franchise has appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their new coach. Pandit is renowned for his exceptional coaching skills in the domestic circuit, having led Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh to victory in the Ranji Trophy.
Pandit's appointment is a strategic move by KKR to strengthen their coaching staff and enhance their performance in the upcoming season. With his vast experience and proven track record, Pandit is expected to bring a fresh perspective and innovative strategies to the team.
Sam Curran, who was acquired by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore, has returned to the team. Although he previously joined PBKS in 2019, he was released after just one season. However, Curran is now set to play a crucial role in the team's success.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma