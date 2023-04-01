PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Highlights: Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs as per DLS method

PBKS vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs as per DLS method.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) began their IPL 2023 campaign with a thrilling victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a rain-affected match in Mohali.

Kolkata won the toss and chose to field, but they got off to a slow start as Bhanuka Rajapaksa led the charge for the hosts. Rajapaksa smashed a quickfire 50 off just 32 balls and formed a crucial 86-run partnership with skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket. Dhawan departed for a well-made 40 off 29 balls, while Sam Curran contributed an unbeaten 26 off 17 balls.

In response, KKR got off to a disastrous start as Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in his first over, and Nathan Ellis followed suit soon after.

However, skipper Nitish Rana and KKR's Impact Player Venkatesh Iyer steadied the ship before Sikandar Raza dismissed Rana for 24 off 17 balls. KKR lost one more wicket before Andre Russell took charge of the innings, scoring a quickfire 35 off just 19 balls. Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine were at the crease when rain interrupted play.

Check PBKS vs KKR Highlights here: