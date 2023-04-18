Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH live updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, check team news

Many players from MI skipper Rohit Sharma to young Mayank Markande will be on watch in tonight’s game. Stay tuned with us for further match details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH live updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, check team news
SRH vs MI

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet up on Tuesday (April 18) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after their remarkable comeback in IPL 2023. Both teams have won their last two matches after an undesirable start of the season. After 2 back-to-back losses Rohit Sharma’s side defeated DC in a nail biting last-over finish. In their fourth match against KKR, five times champion chased down the total of 185 runs in the 18th over proving their presence in the tournament. Son of the Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar also made his IPL debut for MI against Kolkata where he conceded 17 runs in his two overs. Ishan Kishan also seems to be in good touch after his quick half century in the previous game. 

SRH on the other hand have played their last two matches as a strong batting unit where Harry Brook’s century and Skipper Aiden Markram confident striking has helped them register comprehensive victories over KKR and PBKS. Apart from these two Rahul Tripathi will also be a valuable player for Hyderabad in tonight's game. Mayank Markande 4 for 15 against Punjab was an important contribution that helped his side to gain the winning momentum this season. 

Many players from MI skipper Rohit Sharma to young Mayank Markande will be on watch in tonight’s game. Stay tuned with us for further match details.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 668 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.