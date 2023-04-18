IPL 2023, MI vs SRH live updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, check team news

SRH vs MI

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet up on Tuesday (April 18) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium after their remarkable comeback in IPL 2023. Both teams have won their last two matches after an undesirable start of the season. After 2 back-to-back losses Rohit Sharma’s side defeated DC in a nail biting last-over finish. In their fourth match against KKR, five times champion chased down the total of 185 runs in the 18th over proving their presence in the tournament. Son of the Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar also made his IPL debut for MI against Kolkata where he conceded 17 runs in his two overs. Ishan Kishan also seems to be in good touch after his quick half century in the previous game.

SRH on the other hand have played their last two matches as a strong batting unit where Harry Brook’s century and Skipper Aiden Markram confident striking has helped them register comprehensive victories over KKR and PBKS. Apart from these two Rahul Tripathi will also be a valuable player for Hyderabad in tonight's game. Mayank Markande 4 for 15 against Punjab was an important contribution that helped his side to gain the winning momentum this season.

Many players from MI skipper Rohit Sharma to young Mayank Markande will be on watch in tonight’s game. Stay tuned with us for further match details.