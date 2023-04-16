IPL 2023,MI vs KKR live updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders, check team news

In the 22nd match of IPL 2023 Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians is ready to clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 3:30 pm when the five times champions, who are 7th at the points table, will be hoping to take home advantage over Nitish Rana’s side. KKR on the other side has looked good after the resounding win over the defending Champion Last Sunday when Rinku hit 5 sixes to Yash Dayal and turned the game in their favour. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s team displayed a poor bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where they leaked 228 runs in 20 overs. Except Sunil Narine every bowler conceded more than 10 runs per over, In order to register a win in the game against Mumbai KKR bowlers have to ball in the right areas.
MI on the other hand, won their first match of the season after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets in a thrilling last ball finish. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma scored a half century after 23 IPL innings and looked in good touch in his 65 runs inning. Surya Kumar’s form is a matter of concern for MI as the star batter has only scored 17 runs this season. KKR on the other hand is struggling to find the best opening batting pair for their side.
Both teams will meet at 3 pm for the toss, stay tuned with us to get the match details and team news.
"We are playing with 7-8 batters and can add an extra batter with impact player rule. Gurbaz (Rahmanullah), Venky (Venkatesh Iyer), myself all have scored fifties. Rinku (Singh) is batting well and we all know what (Andre) Russell is capable of. The entire batting unit cannot click one day." - Nitish Rana, KKR skipper
"As a finisher, my job is to make sure that my team can get over the line. That's the responsibility for me and my role. Chasing the other night (vs DC) was tough, they bowled really well in the last couple of overs. It was great to have that partnership in tough batting conditions with Greeny (Cameron Green) and get us over the line." - Tim David, MI batsman
When: April 16, MI vs KKR at 3:30 pm
Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai