IPL 2023, MI vs DC live updates: Axar Patel's 50 helps Delhi Capitals to reach a decent total, MI need 173 to win

Rohit Sharma and Co restricted Delhi Capitals to 172 after Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff showed a total class of their bowling performance at the Arun Jaitely stadium. DC skipper continued his slow strike rate and struggled throughout his innings but managed to score 51 off 47 balls. Axar Patel on the other hand continued his magnificent form with another 54 off 25
For MI both Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff took 3 wickets each. Chase begins at the Arun Jaitely stadium
Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will be up against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals in the 16th match of IPL 2023. The clash starts at 7:30 pm in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are struggling to register their first win as they are at the bottom of the table. The five times champions have lost two back-to-back matches against CSK and RCB. Whereas DC on the other hand have looked like the weakest team in the tournament. David Warner’s side have played three matches so far and lost all of them by huge margins. MI skipper Rohit Sharma is not able to give his side an impressive start as he has now gone 24 innings without a half century. His opponent in the match today, David Warner, is scoring runs in this season but his strike rates have not been up to the mark in previous matches of IPL 2023. Both teams have faced each other 32 times in the past and MI have managed to win 17 of them. It will be interesting to see who fights back in tonight's game.
If we talk about Injury Both teams have lost 1 important player from the tournament. Mumbai Indians are missing their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he is ruled out of the tournament due to his back injury. Delhi Capitals are playing without their skipper Rishabh Pant who is recovering from a horrific car accident that happened in December last year.
MI vs DC live updates: Mumbai Indians is off to a good start here, 3 consicutive four from Ishan Kishan to Mustafizur Rahman
MI vs DC live updates: Rohit sharma is connecting very well here at Delhi. 14 runs from the first over to get off the mark from Mukesh Kumar's over.
MI vs Dc live updates: Delhi capitals bowled out for 172 runs, 19th over turned the game in MI's favour. Now its 173 that Mumbai needs to register their first win in IPL 2023
MI vs Dc live updates: Finally Beherndroff delivered a good over to MI after Axar's masterclass. 4 wickets in the 19th over including a run out.
Last wicket: Axar c Arshad Khan b Behrendorff 54(25), Warner c Green b Behrendorff 51(47), Kuldeep Yadav run out (Nehal Wadhera) 0(1),Abishek Porel c Green b Behrendorff 1(3)
MI vs Dc live updates: Axar Patel's strike rate is just double of what Warner has right now, 50 for Patel. 14 runs from the over.
DC 165/5 (18)
MI vs Dc live updates: Axar Patel making David Warner breathe easy with his sixes and some luck. 2 sixes to Behrendorff. SKY drops Axar at long on, ball goes over boundry line. 15 runs from the over
DC 151/5 (17)
MI vs Dc live updates: Another half century for the skipper, Axar hit two boundries in the over again. 16 runs from the over
DC 136/5 (16)
MI vs Dc live updates: Axar can do it for his team, with the kind of form he is. 2 back-to-back sixes to Hrithik Shokeen
DC 123/5 (15)
MI vs Dc live updates: Last batting pair for DC, they still have 6 overs left. If both stays 160-170 they should look for.
DC 110/5 (14)
MI vs Dc live updates: Another over another wickets, Warner is seeing his teammates shattering like deck of cards from the other end. Piyush Chawla is on fire. Axar Patel is on the crease now
DC 103/5 (13)
MI vs Dc live updates: There is a confusion between both batters, Warner looks furious as lalit didnt listen to his call after he was dropped by piyush chawla on mid off.
DC 95/4 (12)
MI vs Dc live updates: Wickets are raining here DC batters are having hard time facing MI's bowlers. Its three wickets in last three overs. Piyush Chawla showcasing his experience here
DC 88/4 (11)
MI vs Dc live updates: DC lost another wicket, its 3 down now. same story continues for the Warner's men
DC 85/3 (10)
MI vs Dc live updates: Piyush Chawla gets a wicket, Manish Pandey done being lucky, caught at the long on. a good over for MI
DC 78/2 (9)
MI vs Dc live updates: Warner is struggling badly here missed a free hit too. Manish pandey has been the lucky man today, living on the edge. A couple of miss hit from the right hander but still on the crease.
DC 75/1 (8)
MI vs Dc live updates: David Warner needs to take his strike rate a little up as DC has got a good start.
DC 59/1 (7)
MI vs Dc live updates: Hrithik is bowling really well, restricting batters from scoring runs. But Manish Pandey found a way to score back-to-back boundries
DC 51/1 (6)
MI vs Dc live updates: Warner is off the crease from last two over, Pandey looks in hurry. DC needs to stay calm in order to score big.
DC 42/1 (5)
MI vs Dc live updates: Delhi lost their first wicket. Rohit Sharma's move to bring spinners early, payed off. 5 runs from the over
DC 34/1 (3)
MI vs Dc live updates: Runs coming for DC batters, last two balls went for four. 10 runs from the over
DC 29/0 (3)
MI vs Dc live updates: Capitals openers looks in good touch, 2 boundries from the over. 12 runs from the over
DC 19/0 (2)
Delhi Capitals Subs: Aman Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma
Mumbai Indians Subs: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Karthikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh
MI vs Dc live updates: Both batters went off the mark in the first over by Behrendorff. 7 from the first over
DC 7/0 (1)
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
MI vs DC live Update
Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Warner and Co to bat first. Its only 2nd match at this venue, lets see what this pitch serves.
For Mumbai Indians
It looks like even Jofra Archer, who missed the last game due to a niggle, will certainly sit out of this match as well.
For Delhi Capitals
Khaleel Ahmed is likely to miss the game against MI as team management is waiting for scans reports to give any final statement about the pacers availability.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal