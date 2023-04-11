IPL 2023, MI vs DC live updates: Axar Patel's 50 helps Delhi Capitals to reach a decent total, MI need 173 to win

Mumbai Indians up against Delhi capitals

Rohit Sharma and Co restricted Delhi Capitals to 172 after Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff showed a total class of their bowling performance at the Arun Jaitely stadium. DC skipper continued his slow strike rate and struggled throughout his innings but managed to score 51 off 47 balls. Axar Patel on the other hand continued his magnificent form with another 54 off 25

For MI both Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff took 3 wickets each. Chase begins at the Arun Jaitely stadium

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will be up against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals in the 16th match of IPL 2023. The clash starts at 7:30 pm in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams are struggling to register their first win as they are at the bottom of the table. The five times champions have lost two back-to-back matches against CSK and RCB. Whereas DC on the other hand have looked like the weakest team in the tournament. David Warner’s side have played three matches so far and lost all of them by huge margins. MI skipper Rohit Sharma is not able to give his side an impressive start as he has now gone 24 innings without a half century. His opponent in the match today, David Warner, is scoring runs in this season but his strike rates have not been up to the mark in previous matches of IPL 2023. Both teams have faced each other 32 times in the past and MI have managed to win 17 of them. It will be interesting to see who fights back in tonight's game.

If we talk about Injury Both teams have lost 1 important player from the tournament. Mumbai Indians are missing their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he is ruled out of the tournament due to his back injury. Delhi Capitals are playing without their skipper Rishabh Pant who is recovering from a horrific car accident that happened in December last year.