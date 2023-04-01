LIVE Updates | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Lucknow smash 193/6 in 20 overs

The highly anticipated third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is ongoing. In the match, LSG scored 193 runs in 20 overs at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This marks the first time that the grand stadium will host an IPL match in the tournament's history, making it an exciting event for cricket fans across the country.
LSG joined the IPL last year alongside the Gujarat Titans, and in the IPL 2022 points table, they finished an impressive third. As they take on DC in this upcoming match, fans can expect a thrilling display of cricket from both teams.
For those unable to attend the match in person, it will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. Additionally, the match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema, ensuring that fans can catch all the action from the comfort of their own homes.
Check LSG vs DC Live Score and Updates here:
LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score:
Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni help Lucknow Super Giants to reach 193 in 20 overs.
LSG 193/6 (20)
Kyle Mayers (73)
Ayush Badoni (18)
Pooran struck the ball with great force, aiming it towards the covers. However, his efforts were in vain as the ball landed straight into the hands of Shaw.
LSG 171/5 (19)
Krunal Pandya 14(12)
Ayush Badoni 5(3)
Last wicket Nicholas Pooran 36(21)
Pooran made a mistake and got a bottom edge to the keeper while attempting to heave the ball. However, he quickly redeemed himself by hitting a powerful SIX! The pace was off again, but Pooran skillfully cleared his front leg and the long-on fence. He then followed up with a FOUR! The ball was short and slow, but Pooran showed his disdain by pulling it effortlessly to the deep-square rope.
LSG 150/4 (17)
Krunal Pandya 12(10)
Nicholas Pooran 24(14)
Last wicket Marcus Stoinis 12(10)
Khaleel delivers the ball from over the wicket, angling it across Stoinis. As Stoinis attempts a drive, he unfortunately gets an outside edge, resulting in Sarfaraz taking the catch behind the stumps.
LSG 127/4 (15)
Krunal Pandya 5(7)
Nicholas Pooran 10(5)
Last wicket Marcus Stoinis 12(10)
Axar delivered an unplayable ball to Mayers, which proved to be his downfall. The ball was pitched just outside the off-stump and then spun sharply, leaving Mayers unable to execute his intended cut shot. The ball went on to hit the stumps with a resounding rattle
LSG 101/3 (12)
Krunal Pandya 1(2)
Marcus Stoinis 1(2)
Last wicket Kyle Mayers 73(38)
Six! The ball is drifting outside the leg stump and Mayers executes a powerful slog sweep, just managing to clear the fielder at fine-leg. This impressive shot brings up his fifty on his IPL debut in just 28 balls.
LSG 73/1 (9)
Kyle Mayers 51(29)
Deepak Hooda 13(13)
Last wicket KL Rahul 8(12)
what a shot from Mayers! Finally, he gets a connection that sends the ball soaring over the rope for a six. The ball was slightly wide outside off, but Mayers managed to drag it over the long-on fence for a maximum. It's another six for Mayers, who is really showing his skill and power today.
LSG 46/1 (7)
Kyle Mayers 31(21)
Deepak Hooda 6(9)
The delivery was slower than anticipated, causing Rahul to hit a short shot that was caught by the fielder at deep square-leg.
LSG 19/1 (4)
Kyle Mayers 4(7)
Deepak Hooda 0(0)
Last wicket KL Rahul 8(12)
There was a misfiled at point, and Mayers took advantage by pushing the ball on the off and coming back for a second run. Unfortunately, the fielding was once again subpar as Kuldeep let the ball slip through his legs at mid-on, allowing Mayers to score a couple more runs.
LSG 6/0 (2)
Kyle Mayers 4(7)
KL Rahul 2(5)
Khaleel Ahmed is currently in possession of the ball for Delhi. Rahul dabs the ball towards deep third, earning himself a single. Khaleel expertly maneuvers the ball away from Mayers, who was caught off guard and left too late to make a move. Khaleel continues to impress with his consistent aim towards the stumps, resulting in a few more dots.
LSG 1/0 (1)
Kyle Mayers 0(5)
KL Rahul 1(1)
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Rahul: That's how most IPL teams work. They want to make their home ground their fortress. We're as clueless as the opposition. We haven't played here. We're going in with no expectations. For all you know, it might be a good batting wicket. It's new (impact player). Still getting used to it. It gives teams a chance to be in the game or come back in the game. It's fun. Hopefully it's a good change.
Warner: Going to have a bowl. For us it's about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I'm excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh.
LSG will be without the talented De Kock, who is set to join the squad on April 3rd, following South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands. Unfortunately, DC's South African players, Nortje and Ngidi, will also be absent from the upcoming match. However, there is some good news as Mustafizur has confirmed his arrival at DC on Saturday, as he revealed on Twitter.
Lucknow's weather is expected to be perfect for the upcoming match, with no chance of rain in sight.
The Lucknow pitch has hosted six T20Is, with the team batting first emerging victorious in five of those matches. Additionally, teams have found it challenging to score high totals on this pitch. As a result, batters are likely to face a tough time in this upcoming match.
During the previous season, LSG and DC faced off against each other twice. LSG emerged victorious in both fixtures, giving them a 2-0 head-to-head record against DC. In their most recent encounter, LSG secured a six-wicket win.
LSG: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra
DC: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match between LSG and DC straight from Lucknow. We are thrilled to have you join us for what promises to be an exhilarating game of cricket.