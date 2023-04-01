LIVE Updates | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Lucknow smash 193/6 in 20 overs

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The highly anticipated third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is ongoing. In the match, LSG scored 193 runs in 20 overs at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This marks the first time that the grand stadium will host an IPL match in the tournament's history, making it an exciting event for cricket fans across the country.

LSG joined the IPL last year alongside the Gujarat Titans, and in the IPL 2022 points table, they finished an impressive third. As they take on DC in this upcoming match, fans can expect a thrilling display of cricket from both teams.

For those unable to attend the match in person, it will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. Additionally, the match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema, ensuring that fans can catch all the action from the comfort of their own homes.

Check LSG vs DC Live Score and Updates here: