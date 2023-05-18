SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli shine as Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 8 wickets

Cricket
In a thrilling match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli's outstanding performance led his team to an impressive 8-wicket victory. Kohli's blistering century, along with skipper Faf du Plessis' 71 runs, made short work of the 186-run chase, reaching the target with four balls to spare.
Earlier in the match, Heinrich Klaasen's maiden Indian Premier League century helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive total of 186/5 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Despite Michael Bracewell's early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, Klaasen and captain Aiden Markram, along with a useful cameo by Harry Brook, fought hard to reach a fighting total.
Bangalore has kept their hopes alive for a spot in the Playoffs with a remarkable 172-run partnership off just 108 balls. Virat Kohli's century outshone Klassen's 104, as Bangalore executed a stunning run chase to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.
RCB 187/2 (19.2)
SRH 186/5 (20)
King Kohli delivered a truly magnificent performance, scoring a century in just 62 balls. The dug-out and the crowd alike were in awe of the star batsman's spectacular knock. Kohli sealed his achievement with a six, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd. However, Bhuvi managed to get the better of him, with Glenn Phillips taking the catch at deep.
RCB 172/1 (18)
Faf du Plessis 67(45)
Virat Kohli 100(63)
Dagar has returned to the attack, however, Bangalore is currently cruising towards their target of 33 runs in 24 balls. Both Kohli and du Plessis are in excellent form and are performing exceptionally well at this moment
RCB 154/0 (16)
Faf du Plessis 65(42)
Virat Kohli 84(55)
Kohli has made it abundantly clear that he intends to keep his team in the running for the Playoffs. He expertly executed a powerful slog sweep, sending the ball soaring over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum, and leaving Dagar in the dust.
RCB 117/0 (13)
Faf du Plessis 52(36)
Virat Kohli 63(43)
Dagar charges into the attack, and Hyderabad must break this opening stand to regain control of the game. As we reach the halfway point, Bangalore requires 92 runs in 60 balls, making for a seemingly manageable chase.
RCB 95/0 (10)
Faf du Plessis 46(30)
Virat Kohli 47(31)
As Kartik Tyagi steps up to bowl, Faf du Plessis wastes no time in welcoming him with a powerful boundary over point. However, Tyagi quickly seizes an opportunity as du Plessis falters with a top edge, only to be saved by a missed catch from Glenn Phillips at deep mid-wicket. Undeterred, du Plessis continues to dominate and lands another boundary with ease.
RCB 45/0 (4)
Faf du Plessis 17(9)
Virat Kohli 27(15)
The audience is firmly supporting Kohli as he creates space and sends Abhishek Sharma's delivery straight down the ground for a boundary. He then powers the spinner for another boundary, while the chants of "Kohli, Kohli" echo through the atmosphere.
RCB 20/0 (2)
Faf du Plessis 2(2)
Virat Kohli 17(10)
Heinrich Klaasen's impressive 104 off just 51 balls has provided Sunrisers Hyderabad with a golden opportunity to disrupt Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign. The home team has set a formidable target of 186/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Klaasen's outstanding performance.
SRH 186/5 (20)
Glenn Phillips 5(4)
Harry Brook 25(15)
Shahbaz Ahmed has returned to the attack and successfully ended Markram's struggle at the crease by breaking the 76-run stand. The skipper attempted a reverse sweep, but unfortunately missed the ball, resulting in his off-stump being knocked down.
SRH 104/3 (13)
Heinrich Klaasen 58(31)
Harry Brook 0(1)
The partnership between the two players has reached fifty runs, achieved in just 29 balls. Klaasen has been the driving force behind this impressive performance, hitting six boundaries and a maximum at a strike-rate of 200.5.
SRH 81/2 (10)
Heinrich Klaasen 40(20)
Aiden Markram 14(14)
Michael Bracewell made an impressive arrival by dismissing Abhishek Sharma. Sharma made a poor decision to cut a back-of-length delivery, resulting in a straight shot to Lomror at point. The spinner then removed Rahul Tripathi with a soft dismissal, as his sweep shot went awry
SRH 33/2 (5)
Heinrich Klaasen 5(3)
Aiden Markram 1(1)
Tripathi kickstarts Hyderabad's innings with a boundary through the point, followed by a spectacular six over mid-wicket. The runs keep coming on a lightning-fast outfield. Abhishek joins in on the action, smashing Parnell for an impressive 16 runs with a shot over deep mid-wicket.
SRH 27/0 (4)
Rahul Tripathi 15(11)
Abhishek Sharma 11(13)
Siraj has made an impressive start, pitching the new ball in all the right areas and not giving the batsmen any room to maneuver. Abhishek has managed to get off the mark with a single, but Tripathi is still struggling to get going after facing four deliveries.
SRH 2/0 (1)
Rahul Tripathi 0(4)
Abhishek Sharma 1(2)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy
Faf du Plessis: We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side. Same team as last game. Hasaranga has a niggle. Bracewell strengthens our batting. We have to start afresh. The game of cricket has a funny way of biting you. You have to have the humility of looking at a fresh game.
Aiden Markram: We would have looked to bat. Not too disappointed. Couple of changes. Brook comes in. Tyagi comes in as well. Umran is an x-factor player. Lot of pride to play for. We haven't lived up to the ability. We should try to showcase that at the world stage in the last two games.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have emerged victorious in 12 out of the 21 fixtures played against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), including the final of the 2016 season held in Bangalore. In Hyderabad, RCB has only managed to secure a single win in seven outings. However, SRH's performance at home this season has been lackluster, with only one win in six matches.
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma