SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli shine as Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 8 wickets

Kohli's blistering century, along with skipper Faf du Plessis' 71 runs, made short work of the 186-run chase, reaching the target with four balls to spare.

In a thrilling match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli's outstanding performance led his team to an impressive 8-wicket victory. Kohli's blistering century, along with skipper Faf du Plessis' 71 runs, made short work of the 186-run chase, reaching the target with four balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, Heinrich Klaasen's maiden Indian Premier League century helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive total of 186/5 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite Michael Bracewell's early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, Klaasen and captain Aiden Markram, along with a useful cameo by Harry Brook, fought hard to reach a fighting total.

