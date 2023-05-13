SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran stars as Lucknow beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets

SRH opted to bat first but failed to capitalize on their starts, managing only 182 for six. In response, LSG chased down the target with four balls to spare, ending their three-match losing streak.

Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match on Saturday, thanks to a brilliant half-century from Prerak Mankad and a fiery knock from Nicholas Pooran.

SRH opted to bat first but failed to capitalize on their starts, managing only 182 for six. In response, LSG chased down the target with four balls to spare, ending their three-match losing streak. Mankad's unbeaten 45-ball-64, along with valuable contributions from Marcus Stoinis (40) and Pooran (44 not out), kept their playoff hopes alive.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with a quickfire 29-ball 47. Krunal Pandya, the spin all-rounder, was the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, taking 2/24.

Follow SRH vs LSG Highlights here: