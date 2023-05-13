Twitter
SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran stars as Lucknow beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets

SRH opted to bat first but failed to capitalize on their starts, managing only 182 for six. In response, LSG chased down the target with four balls to spare, ending their three-match losing streak.

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 13, 2023, 07:36 PM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao

Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match on Saturday, thanks to a brilliant half-century from Prerak Mankad and a fiery knock from Nicholas Pooran.

SRH opted to bat first but failed to capitalize on their starts, managing only 182 for six. In response, LSG chased down the target with four balls to spare, ending their three-match losing streak. Mankad's unbeaten 45-ball-64, along with valuable contributions from Marcus Stoinis (40) and Pooran (44 not out), kept their playoff hopes alive.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with a quickfire 29-ball 47. Krunal Pandya, the spin all-rounder, was the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow, taking 2/24.

Follow SRH vs LSG Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 May 2023, 07:09 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow wins

    Fazalhaq Farooqi is set to bowl the final over of the match, with just four runs needed for victory. As he delivers the ball to Pooran, the batsman expertly middles it and sends it soaring over mid-on with impressive power. However, Phillips is quick to react and dives with full commitment to save two runs for his team. With only two runs required from five balls, the tension is palpable. Farooqi once again sends the ball towards Pooran, but this time the batsman flicks it down the line and sends it racing towards the boundary. Lucknow finishes the chase in style, securing a seven-wicket win for LSG.

    LSG 185/3 (19.2)

    SRH 182/6 (20)

  • 13 May 2023, 07:00 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    In the 18th over, Bhuvnesh Kumar took the ball and expertly limited the opposition to only two singles from the first two balls. However, Pooran, the opposing team's batsman, managed to hit back-to-back fours, resulting in a total of 10 runs for the over.

    LSG 169/3 (18)

    Prerak Mankand 62(42)

    Nicholas Pooran 30(8)

  • 13 May 2023, 06:29 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Mankad has successfully completed his well-deserved fifty, marking his first IPL fifty. Meanwhile, Kumar delivers a powerful ball to Stoinis, resulting in a six as the ball soars over long-on and clears the fence with ease.

    LSG 114/2 (15)

    Prerak Mankand 50(35)

    Marcus Stoinis 28(22)

  • 13 May 2023, 05:41 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Mayank Markande has now entered the game and the first four balls have resulted in four singles. However, things quickly heat up as Markande pitches to de Kock, who expertly times the ball and sends it soaring over cow-corner for a magnificent six! Even Rahul Tripathi, who attempted to keep the ball in play, misjudged the shot.

    LSG 44/1 (7)

    Prerak Mankand 18(14)

    Quinton de Kock 22(14)

  • 13 May 2023, 05:29 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock are the opening batsmen for the Super Giants as they embark on a challenging 183-run chase. The game begins with Kumar delivering an inswinger to the left-handed Mayers, resulting in the ball striking him on the pads.

    LSG 2/0 (1)

    Kyle Mayers 0(5)

    Quinton de Kock 1(1)

  • 13 May 2023, 05:14 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    In the final over of the innings, Yash Thakur began with three consecutive dot balls, putting pressure on the batsman. However, on the fourth ball, Yash cleverly used a slow ball with a back of length delivery, but unfortunately, Samad was able to launch it over long on for a six. Yash quickly responded with a dipping yorker, which Samad could only manage to hit for a single.

    SRH 182/6 (20)

    Abdul Samad 37(25)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2(1)

  • 13 May 2023, 04:54 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Klaasen attempted a powerful shot straight down the field, but only managed to score a single. He faced a couple of dot balls as he held off Samad and Klaasen. On the last ball, Yash went for a short ball, resulting in a top edge from Samad that narrowly missed the short third. It was a lucky boundary for Samad.

    SRH 161/5 (18)

    Abdul Samad 23(18)

    Heinrich Klaasen 42(25)

  • 13 May 2023, 04:52 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Krunal is persistently attacking with his left arm spin, maintaining the same line as the previous over and preventing the batters from gaining an advantage.

    SRH 130/5 (15)

    Abdul Samad 9(10)

    Heinrich Klaasen 26(15)

  • 13 May 2023, 04:10 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Ravi Bishnoi has just bowled his first over, with Klaasen and Markram taking their positions at the crease for SRH. The first four balls resulted in four singles, but the fifth ball was slightly full. Markram took advantage of the opportunity and hit it with great force, resulting in an unstoppable four more runs for the team.

    SRH 95/3 (10)

    Aiden Markram 22(13)

    Heinrich Klaasen 6(3)

  • 13 May 2023, 04:03 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Yash delivers a fierce bouncer to Tripathi, causing him to edge the ball. De Kock then makes a spectacular catch, resulting in a significant wicket for LSG.

    SRH 56/2 (6)

    Aiden Markram 0(2)

    Anmolpreet Singh 25(17)

    Last wicket Rahul Tripathi 20(13)

  • 13 May 2023, 03:37 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Yudhvir delivered a sharp bouncer against Abhishek, causing a stir among the LSG players who appealed vehemently. However, the umpire remained unmoved. LSG decided to review the decision and were successful in getting their man.

    SRH 26/1 (3)

    Rahul Tripathi 1(3)

    Anmolpreet Singh 14(11)

    Last wicket Abhishek Sharma 7(5)

  • 13 May 2023, 03:11 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: 

    Anmolpreet and Abhishek are opening the innings for SRH, with Yudhvir bowling the first over for LSG. Anmolpreet starts off strong with a beautifully timed drive through the covers, resulting in a four. 

    SRH 8/0 (1)

    Abhishek Sharma 2(2)

    Anmolpreet Singh 5(4)

  • 13 May 2023, 03:11 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: Teams

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • 13 May 2023, 02:57 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat

    Krunal Pandya: We would have batted first as well, but I don't mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play good cricket, that's what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same. We have a couple of changes. Prerak and Yudhvir are in for Hooda and Mohsin.

    Aiden Markram: We are going to bat first, looks a good wicket. It will be on the dry side. Hopefully we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them. You have to balance the conditions and what's working for the team. In day games you can't see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us. We have a batting all-rounder (Sanvir Singh) - he comes in for us.

  • 13 May 2023, 02:55 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: Head-to-head

    In the history of the IPL, LSG and SRH have met twice, with LSG emerging victorious both times, leading the head-to-head record 2-0.

  • 13 May 2023, 02:54 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: Squads

    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik

    LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma

  • 13 May 2023, 02:54 PM

    SRH vs LSG Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL match, where SRH will face off against LSG in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and highlights throughout the game. 

