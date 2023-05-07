RR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's six off last ball helps Hyderabad clinch victory over Rajasthan Royals

Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Sunju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Chasing 215, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a slow start but kept wicket from falling. Opener Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma made the 1st wicket partnership of 51 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Anmolpreet for 33 runs and his partner also lost his wicket in R Ashwin's over after completing his half century. Except skipper Aiden Markram every player contributed with more than 25 runs before going back to pavilion. Right hand batter Abdul Samad stole the show by hitting a six last ball (free hit) by Sandeep Sharma and winning it by 4 wickets.
Batting first, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals put on a gigantic score of 214 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal started hitting the ball from from the very first over but couldn't take his innings long enough as he lost his wicket at 35 after making a first wicket partnership with Jos Buttler. The right hand batter missed his another IPL century by 5 runs, whereas skipper Sanju Samson scored a fiery 66 off just 38 balls.
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshvar Kumar got one wicket each whereas Abhishek Sharma was the least expencive by conceding only 15 runs in his 2 overs spell.
SRH vs RR live updates: 2 big wickets in an over by Chahal. Both Rahul Triphati and skipper Markram is now back to the pavillion. only 3 runs and two wickets from the over.
SRH: 174-5 (18)
Abdul Samad 0 (1)
Glenn Phillips 3 (2)
last wicket : Markram lbw b Chahal 6(5), Tripathi c Jaiswal b Chahal 47(29)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Samson: Decided to bat first. Conditions also demand the same. Climate has been different. Not much dew in the later half. And sometimes it suits us also. We would've wanted to play better standard of cricket. We've had hard and honest chats. Would like to come back stronger. Few injury issues in the team. Joe Root makes his debut.
Markram: Would've also batted first. It's a used wicket. There's been some close ones. Most of the time we've played decent cricket but not been able to get over the line. Couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut.
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav