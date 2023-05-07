RR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's six off last ball helps Hyderabad clinch victory over Rajasthan Royals

Right hand batter Abdul Samad stole the show by hitting a six on the last ball (free hit) by Sandeep Sharma and defeating Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Sunju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Chasing 215, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a slow start but kept wicket from falling. Opener Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma made the 1st wicket partnership of 51 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Anmolpreet for 33 runs and his partner also lost his wicket in R Ashwin's over after completing his half century. Except skipper Aiden Markram every player contributed with more than 25 runs before going back to pavilion. Right hand batter Abdul Samad stole the show by hitting a six last ball (free hit) by Sandeep Sharma and winning it by 4 wickets.

Batting first, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals put on a gigantic score of 214 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal started hitting the ball from from the very first over but couldn't take his innings long enough as he lost his wicket at 35 after making a first wicket partnership with Jos Buttler. The right hand batter missed his another IPL century by 5 runs, whereas skipper Sanju Samson scored a fiery 66 off just 38 balls.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshvar Kumar got one wicket each whereas Abhishek Sharma was the least expencive by conceding only 15 runs in his 2 overs spell.