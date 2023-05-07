Twitter
Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Not Sonu Sood, but this actor was Sanjay Gupta's choice to play Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout At Wadala, he rejected...

Crew teaser: Badass Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon embark on journey of misfortunes; fans say 'love this trio'

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

RR vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Abdul Samad's six off last ball helps Hyderabad clinch victory over Rajasthan Royals

Right hand batter Abdul Samad stole the show by hitting a six on the last ball (free hit) by Sandeep Sharma and defeating Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 08, 2023, 01:09 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Sunju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Chasing 215, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a slow start but kept wicket from falling. Opener Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma made the 1st wicket partnership of 51 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Anmolpreet for 33 runs and his partner also lost his wicket in R Ashwin's over after completing his half century. Except skipper Aiden Markram every player contributed with more than 25 runs before going back to pavilion. Right hand batter Abdul Samad stole the show by hitting a six last ball (free hit) by Sandeep Sharma and winning it by 4 wickets.

Batting first, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals put on a gigantic score of 214 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal started hitting the ball from from the very first over but couldn't take his innings long enough as he lost his wicket at 35 after making a first wicket partnership with Jos Buttler. The right hand batter missed his another IPL century by 5 runs, whereas skipper Sanju Samson scored a fiery 66 off just 38 balls.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshvar Kumar got one wicket each whereas Abhishek Sharma was the least expencive by conceding only 15 runs in his 2 overs spell.

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 May 2023, 11:04 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates:  After a dramatic last over Hyderabad ended on the winning side by a six in the last ball from Abdul Samad.

    SRH: 217-6 (20)

    Abdul Samad 17 (7)

    Marco Jansen 3 (2)


    last wicket: Klaasen c Buttler b Chahal 26(12)

  • 07 May 2023, 10:59 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates: An extreamly big over for Hyderabad as Glenn Philips hit 3 consicutive sixes. 24 runs off the over.

    SRH: 198-6 (19)

    Marco Jansen 2 (1)

    Abdul Samad 0 (1)

    last wicket: Glenn Phillips c Hetmyer b Kuldip Yadav 25(7)

  • 07 May 2023, 10:51 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates: 2 big wickets in an over by Chahal. Both Rahul Triphati and skipper Markram is now back to the pavillion. only 3 runs and two wickets from the over. 

    SRH: 174-5 (18)

    Abdul Samad 0 (1)

    Glenn Phillips 3 (2)

    last wicket : Markram lbw b Chahal 6(5), Tripathi c Jaiswal b Chahal 47(29)

  • 07 May 2023, 10:47 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates: With 44 neede off 18. Sunrisers have a lot of work to do on the pitch. 13 runs off the over

    SRH: 171-3 (17)

    Aiden Markram 6 (4)

    Rahul Tripathi 47 (27)

    last wicket : Klaasen c Buttler b Chahal 26(12)

  • 07 May 2023, 10:27 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates:  59 runs have come so far in just last five over as Sunrisers batter dominated a bit better than their opening pair. 

    SRH: 146-2 (15)

    Heinrich Klaasen 16 (8)

    Rahul Tripathi 39 (23)

  • 07 May 2023, 10:15 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates: R Ashwin finally ended a good inning of Abhishek Sharma. 10 runs from the over.

    SRH: 117-2 (13)

    Heinrich Klaasen 1 (2)

    Rahul Tripathi 25 (17)

    last wicket : Abhishek Sharma c Chahal b Ashwin 55 (34)

  • 07 May 2023, 09:59 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates:  A much required over for sunrisers Hyderabad with 14 runs in it. With run rate reaching almost 14 they need more such overs 

    SRH: 87-1 (10)

    Rahul Tripathi 15 (11)

    Abhishek Sharma 38 (24)

     

     

  • 07 May 2023, 09:51 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates: Both batters are dealing mainly in singles and not trying to change gears. only 7 runs from the over.

    SRH: 65-1 (8)

    Abhishek Sharma 25 (16)

    Rahul Tripathi 6 (7)

    last wicket : Anmolpreet Singh c Hetmyer b Chahal 33 (25)

  • 07 May 2023, 09:42 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates:  Chahal did the job in his first over as he dismissed Anmolpreet Singh. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.

    SRH: 52-1 (6)

    Rahul Tripathi 1 (1)

    Abhishek Sharma 18 (10)

    last wicket : Anmolpreet Singh c Hetmyer b Chahal 33 (25)

  • 07 May 2023, 09:34 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates: With both openers on the crease, Sunrisers need a little more than this as the required is more than 12 runs an over

    SRH: 30-0 (4)

    Abhishek Sharma 9 (7)

    Anmolpreet Singh 21 (17)

  • 07 May 2023, 09:28 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates:  8 runs from the over. Six runs an over will not help Hyderabad to reach what they need to win the game.

    SRH: 12-0 (2)

    Abhishek Sharma 2 (3)

    Anmolpreet Singh 10 (9)

  • 07 May 2023, 09:25 PM

    SRH vs RR live updates: A terrific start from Sandep Sharma as he conceded only 4 runs to begin the 2nd innings.

    SRH: 4-0 (1)

    Anmolpreet Singh 3 (5)

    Abhishek Sharma 1 (1)

  • 07 May 2023, 09:02 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates: Captain done his job with 66 of just 38 balls. Ends the 1st innings at 214 runs.

    RR: 214-2 (20)

    Shimron Hetmyer 7 (5)

    Sanju Samson 66 (38)

    last wicket: Buttler lbw b Bhuvneshwar 95 (59)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:55 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates: A sudden improve in Hyderabad's bowling 12 runs and wicket in last two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck down dangerous looking Buttler for 96. 

    RR: 197-1 (19)

    Shimron Hetmyer 5 (3)

    Sanju Samson 52 (34)

    last wicket: Buttler lbw b Bhuvneshwar 95 (59)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:42 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates: 31 runs from last two overs. Sanju Samson Buttler is near to his century. 18 more balls to be bowled, How much can Rajasthan put on board?  

    RR: 185-1 (17)

    Sanju Samson 48 (30)

    Jos Buttler 92 (54)

    last wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 (18)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:38 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates: Runs keep on flowing, another 12 runs from the over. RR must be hoping for more than 220 runs.

    RR: 154-1 (15)

    Sanju Samson 40 (26)

    Jos Buttler 71 (46)

    last wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 (18)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:32 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates:  A decent over as Mayank Markande conceded only 7 runs off it, RR is still at the driving seat with more than 10 runs per over.

    RR: 142-1 (14)

    Sanju Samson 38 (24)

    Jos Buttler 61 (42)

    last wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 (18)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:27 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates:  10 runs from an over as the run rate is continuing to flow with ease.

    RR: 135-1 (13)

    Sanju Samson 32 (22)

    Jos Buttler 60 (38)

    last wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 (18)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:22 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates:  10 runs from the over. Jos Buttler completed his half century in just 32 balls. 

    RR: 125-1 (12)

    Jos Buttler 51 (33)

    Sanju Samson 32 (21)

    last wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 (18)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:17 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates: 12 runs from the over, Buttler is finding his range now. 4 sixes in two overs.

    RR: 107-1 (10)

    Jos Buttler 37 (26)

    Sanju Samson 28 (16)

    last wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 (18)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:12 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates: A massive over for Rajasthan Royals, 3 sixes and 21 runs from it. 

    RR: 95-1 (9)

    Jos Buttler 27 (22)

    Sanju Samson 27 (14)

    last wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35 (18)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:06 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates:  Just 4 runs from Abhishek Sharma's over. 

    RR: 74 -1 (8)

    Sanju Samson 11 (7)

    Jos Buttler 18 (17)

  • 07 May 2023, 08:02 PM

    RR vs SRH live updates:  7 runs from the over. End of a good powerplay for Rajasthan Royals.

    RR: 61-1 (6)

    Sanju Samson 6 (5)

    Jos Buttler 14 (13)

    Last Wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35(18) 

  • 07 May 2023, 07:54 PM

    RR vs SRH live updates: Marco Jansen got the wicket sunrisers desperately wanted, Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after fiery start.

    RR: 54-1 (5)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 27 (13)

    Jos Buttler 12 (11)

    Last Wicket: Jaiswal c T Natarajan b Marco Jansen 35(18) 

  • 07 May 2023, 07:51 PM

    RR vs SRH live updates: Another very good over for Rajasthan Royals, 11 runs from it

    RR: 45-0 (4)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 27 (13)

    Jos Buttler 12 (11)

  • 07 May 2023, 07:46 PM

    RR vs SRH live updates: SRH must not like the way they are leaking runs in the powerplay.

    RR: 34-0 (3)

    Jos Buttler 11 (10)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (8)

  • 07 May 2023, 07:36 PM

    RR vs SRH Live updates: 9 runs from the first over, Jaiswal got off the mark with a boundary over mid on.

    RR: 9-0 (1)

    Y Jaiswal: 9 (5)

    J Buttler: 0 (1)

  • 07 May 2023, 07:34 PM

    RR vs SRH Live Score: Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 07 May 2023, 07:33 PM

    RR vs SRH Live Score: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat

    Samson: Decided to bat first. Conditions also demand the same. Climate has been different. Not much dew in the later half. And sometimes it suits us also. We would've wanted to play better standard of cricket. We've had hard and honest chats. Would like to come back stronger. Few injury issues in the team. Joe Root makes his debut.

    Markram: Would've also batted first. It's a used wicket. There's been some close ones. Most of the time we've played decent cricket but not been able to get over the line. Couple of changes - Phillips comes in for Brook. Vivrant Sharma makes his debut.

  • 07 May 2023, 07:32 PM

    RR vs SRH Live Score: head-to-head

    In the history of their encounters, the two sides have met a total of 17 times. Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious in 9 of these matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 8.

  • 07 May 2023, 07:31 PM

    RR vs SRH Live Score: 

    One of the most significant letdowns for the SRH team has been the poor performance of Harry Brook in the tournament. Despite scoring a century against KKR, Brook has only managed to accumulate 63 runs in the remaining eight matches. 

  • 07 May 2023, 07:31 PM

    RR vs SRH Live Score: Squads

    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav

  • 07 May 2023, 07:29 PM

    RR vs SRH Live Score: Hello and Welcome 

    Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, set to take place at the esteemed Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. 

