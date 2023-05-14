RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals record their second lowest total as Bangalore win by 112 runs

RR was chasing a target of 172 runs but was bowled out for a mere 59 in just 10.3 overs. Wayne Parnell was the star of the show, taking three wickets for RCB.

On Sunday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated Rajasthan Royals in Match 60 of IPL 2023, winning by a whopping 112 runs.

RR was chasing a target of 172 runs but was bowled out for a mere 59 in just 10.3 overs. Wayne Parnell was the star of the show, taking three wickets for RCB, while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma each scalped two dismissals. Shimron Hetmyer was the only bright spot for RR, top-scoring with 35 runs off 19 balls.

RCB's victory was set up by half-centuries from Faf du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33 deliveries), which took them to a total of 171/5 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa and KM Asif managed to take two wickets each for RR, but it was not enough to stop RCB's onslaught.

Follow RR vs RCB Highlights here: