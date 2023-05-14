Twitter
RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals record their second lowest total as Bangalore win by 112 runs

RR was chasing a target of 172 runs but was bowled out for a mere 59 in just 10.3 overs. Wayne Parnell was the star of the show, taking three wickets for RCB.

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 14, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Sunday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated Rajasthan Royals in Match 60 of IPL 2023, winning by a whopping 112 runs. 

RR was chasing a target of 172 runs but was bowled out for a mere 59 in just 10.3 overs. Wayne Parnell was the star of the show, taking three wickets for RCB, while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma each scalped two dismissals. Shimron Hetmyer was the only bright spot for RR, top-scoring with 35 runs off 19 balls.

RCB's victory was set up by half-centuries from Faf du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33 deliveries), which took them to a total of 171/5 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa and KM Asif managed to take two wickets each for RR, but it was not enough to stop RCB's onslaught.

Follow RR vs RCB Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 May 2023, 06:03 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Bangalore wins

    The Royal Challengers Bangalore have emerged victorious with a staggering 112-run lead!

    The Rajasthan Royals suffered a catastrophic batting performance, allowing the Bangalore team to dominate the game. This victory marks the 10th time a team has won by 100 runs or more in the IPL, solidifying Bangalore's place as a top contender in the league.

    RR 59/10 (10.3)

    RCB 171/5 (20)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 05:43 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Parnell delivers a swinging ball, but Root fails to connect with it. Unfortunately, the umpire rules him out once more. Despite Root's attempt to challenge the decision through a review, luck is not on his side this time.

    RR 28/5 (6)

    Dhruv Jurel 0(3)

    Shimron Hetmyer 7(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 05:41 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Wayne Parnell takes the second over for RCB, but unfortunately, his first delivery goes wide, and Buttler takes a swing at it. However, he fails to clear Siraj at point, resulting in both RR openers falling for ducks!

    Samson goes for a risky shot across the line, but ends up edging it. The ball goes high, and Rawat has to make a diving catch to secure it.

    RR 11/3 (2)

    Devdutt Padikkal 4(2)

    Joe Root 1(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 05:23 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Jaiswal and Buttler are set to provide the Royals with another explosive start. Siraj will be opening the bowling for RCB. He begins with a delivery that swings into Jaiswal's toes, which is blocked away. Siraj then pitches one up on the off side, but Jaiswal unfortunately slams it straight to mid-off. This is a massive setback for the RR team!

    RR 5/1 (5)

    Sanju Samson 4(4)

    Jos Buttler 0(0)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 05:06 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Asif appears to be feeling the pressure now. But wait, Asif bowls to Rawat, and he hits a fantastic four to finish off the inning and take RCB past the 170 mark!

    RCB 171/5 (20)

    Anuj Rawat 29(11)

    Michael Bracewell 9(9)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 04:48 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Sandeep Sharma is now in the attack to bowl the 18th over. As he delivers the ball to Maxwell, it's an OUT! Unfortunately, Maxwell fails to improvise this time around. He attempts a reverse hit, but Sharma's ball rips through and finds the gap, ultimately crashing into the stumps

    RCB 143/5 (18)

    Anuj Rawat 6(3)

    Michael Bracewell 4(5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 04:19 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Asif is preparing to bowl his third over. Asif delivers the ball to du Plessis, who hits it for a magnificent six! The captain punishes the good length ball, securing his seventh half-century of the season. It's clear that the run-machine is unstoppable, as he has now surpassed the 600-run mark in IPL 2023 and the 4000-run mark in his Indian Premier League career.

    RCB 120/2 (15)

    Glenn Mxwell 41(26)

    Faf du Plessis 55(44)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 04:02 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Yuzvendra Chahal has been reintroduced into the attack after a three-over break. He has conceded six runs in five balls so far. Chahal bowls to Maxwell, who expertly reads the line and executes a late cut to pierce the two fielders at backward point and deep covers for a boundary.

    RCB 71/1 (9)

    Glenn Maxwell 15(7)

    Faf du Plessis 35(28)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 03:39 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Yuzvendra Chahal, the trump card of the team, has now entered the attack. He has bowled an exceptional over, conceding only five singles in his first attempt. With one over left in the PowerPlay, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have scored 34 runs without losing any wickets.

    RCB 34/0 (5)

    Virat Kohli 15(15)

    Faf du Plessis 18(15)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 03:08 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Sandeep initiates the proceedings for RR with the new ball, and Kohli takes the strike, beginning with a single. Sharma then bowls a fuller length ball, on-off, and Kohli effortlessly takes another single to get off the mark.

    RCB 9/0 (1)

    Virat Kohli 7(4)

    Faf du Plessis 2(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 03:05 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Teams

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 03:01 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat

    Faf du Plessis: We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions. Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now. Parnell coming in for Hazlewood, Bracewell in for Hasaranga

    Sanju Samson: Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 03:00 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: 

    Faf du Plessis currently leads the Orange Cap race with an impressive 576 runs in 11 matches. He has managed to surpass Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 575 runs in 12 matches. This means that there is a possibility that the Orange Cap leader may change after the match.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 02:58 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Head-to-head

    In the history of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone head-to-head a total of 26 times. Out of these matches, the Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious 14 times, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 10 times.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 02:58 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Squads

    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 May 2023, 02:57 PM

    RR vs RCB Live Score: Hello and Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between RR and RCB, taking place in the vibrant city of Jaipur! Stay tuned for all the exciting action and updates.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
