HomeCricket

Cricket

RR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans demolish Rajasthan Royals by 9-wickets

This victory has further solidified their position at the top of the points table, placing them one step closer to securing a spot in the playoffs.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 05, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

article-main
The Gujarat Titans demonstrated an impressive performance tonight, finishing off the chase in a mere 13.5 overs with nine wickets still in hand. 

This victory has further solidified their position at the top of the points table, placing them one step closer to securing a spot in the playoffs.

Hardik's unbeaten score of 39 off just 15 deliveries resulted in an impressive strike rate of 260, while Saha's performance mellowed down after the powerplay, ending on a respectable 41 not out off 34.

On the other hand, the Royals are still struggling to break free from the ten-point cluster in the middle.

Follow RR vs GT Highlights here: 

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 May 2023, 10:26 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Thank You for joining us in our live coverage of the RR vs GT match. Gujarat Titans exhibited a remarkable performance, bouncing back from their recent defeat against Delhi Capitals. With this victory, Gujarat Titans have maintained their position as the table-toppers with 14 points.

  • 05 May 2023, 10:22 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Gujarat wins

    Chahal delivers a short ball, and Saha expertly rocks back and pulls it to deep midwicket, earning a single. Saha then drives through the covers for another single, securing a resounding victory for the Gujarat Titans with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls remaining. The home team was utterly demolished by the Titans' impressive performance.

    GT 119/1 (13.5)

    RR 118 (17.5)

  • 05 May 2023, 10:19 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Ashwin into the attack, however, it may be too late to make a significant impact. Hardik initiates his turn at bat with a single, elegantly whipping the ball off his pads. Saha follows suit, executing a late cut to backward point for an additional run. 

    GT 114/1 (13)

    Hardik Pandya 37(13)

    Wriddhiman Saha 38(31)

  • 05 May 2023, 10:17 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Chahal proceeds with his over as Saha manages to score a couple of runs at deep extra cover from the first ball. Hardik then impressively cuts the ball hard behind point, resulting in a boundary. The over concludes with a total of ten runs.

    GT 106/1 (12)

    Hardik Pandya 31(10)

    Wriddhiman Saha 36(28)

  • 05 May 2023, 10:15 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Hardik Pandya greets Adam Zampa with a powerful maximum, standing tall and pumping the ball over the bowler's head for six runs. The next ball sees Hardik clearing his front leg and expertly spanking the ball through the covers for a four. Hardik is on a rampage, as he once again pummels the ball down the ground for another six. The following ball is no different, as Hardik clubs it down the ground with ease, sending it beyond the boundary for yet another six. 

    GT 96/1 (11)

    Hardik Pandya 24(7)

    Wriddhiman Saha 33(25)

    Last wicket Shubman Gill 36(35)

  • 05 May 2023, 10:09 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Chahal has skillfully outwitted Gill with his guile. He tossed the ball up on the middle and off, causing it to turn away. Gill stepped out, but unfortunately missed the ball, resulting in him being stumped by the skipper behind the stumps.

    GT 72/1 (10)

    Hardik Pandya 1(2)

    Wriddhiman Saha 32(24)

    Last wicket Shubman Gill 36(35)

  • 05 May 2023, 10:04 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Zampa continues. Gill confidently steps forward and executes a beautiful drive, sending the ball to the cover boundary for a four. Meanwhile, Saha expertly guides a delivery down his hips, sending it to deep square for a couple of runs.

    GT 69/0 (9)

    Shubman Gill 35(33)

    Wriddhiman Saha 31(22)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:55 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Adam Zampa strides confidently to the crease, ready to deliver the first over of spin. A resounding crack of the bat echoes through the stadium as Gill expertly times the delivery, sending the ball sailing behind point for a stunning boundary. 

    GT 57/0 (7)

    Shubman Gill 27(26)

    Wriddhiman Saha 27(17)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:42 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    During the PowerPlay, Boult managed to secure his third over. However, his efforts were not enough to prevent Gill from hitting a boundary over mid-on. Saha also followed suit by executing an identical shot, charging down the track and finding the long-on boundary.

    GT 39/0 (5)

    Shubman Gill 13(16)

    Wriddhiman Saha 24(14)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:40 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Boult continues his spell as Gill takes a swing and connects with the ball. However, the cover fielder makes a brilliant stop, preventing any runs from being scored.  Boult's over-the-wicket approach provides ample width for Gill to execute a clean cut

    GT 16/0 (3)

    Shubman Gill 6(11)

    Wriddhiman Saha 10(7)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:32 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Sandeep Sharma bowls to Saha, resulting in a single run with a skillful clip to fine leg. Sandeep then delivers to Gill, resulting in no run as the ball is blocked. Gill expertly defends a good-length delivery once again.

    GT 11/0 (2)

    Shubman Gill 1(6)

    Wriddhiman Saha 10(6)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:21 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Boult delivers the ball to Saha, who attempts a one-handed shot but is caught off guard by the rising delivery. Saha mistimes his drive on the second delivery, resulting in another unsuccessful attempt. However, on the third delivery, Saha seizes the opportunity and drives the ball through the covers with perfect timing, resulting in a well-deserved four.

    GT 9/0 (1)

    Shubman Gill 0(1)

    Wriddhiman Saha 9(5)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:18 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Zampa attempted to loft the ball on the off side, but it landed in an area with no fielders. However, Abhinav Manohar quickly retrieved the ball and threw it towards the striker's end, hitting the stumps. As a result, Zampa was caught short on the second run.

    RR 118 (17.5)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:10 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Shami has returned to the attack and Boult has deftly flicked a full delivery to deep square. However, Shami's next delivery to Boult proves to be the end of his innings as he expertly executes a yorker, uprooting the off stump and securing the wicket. 

    RR 113/9 (17)

    Adam Zampa 4(6)

    Sandeep Sharma 0(3)

  • 05 May 2023, 09:03 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Noor to Zampa. A WIDE followed suit. The second delivery was punched to deep cover. Noor then delivered a WIDE to Boult. Boult responded with a powerful slog sweep over mid-wicket, resulting in a SIX! However, he was soon beaten by a delivery outside off and attempted a wild heave. The innings ended with a cut to deep third.

    RR 110/8 (16)

    Adam Zampa 3(5)

    Trent Boult 14(9)

  • 05 May 2023, 08:57 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Rashid has successfully dismissed Hetmyer with a leg before. Despite Hetmyer's stride forward, he failed to reach the pitch, resulting in a clear and decisive out.

    RR 100/8 (15)

    Adam Zampa 2(3)

    Trent Boult 6(3)

    Last wicket Shimron Hetmyer 7(13)

  • 05 May 2023, 08:53 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Jurel is out! The umpire has given him leg before, and RR is reviewing the call. After careful consideration, the decision stands with three reds on the board.  Trent Boult faces Noor and manages to hit a four. Despite the wide delivery, Boult expertly slashes at the ball, resulting in an edge that flies past the slip.

    RR 96/7 (14)

    Shimron Hetmyer 7(12)

    Trent Boult 6(3)

    Last wicket Dhruv Jurel 9(8)

  • 05 May 2023, 08:35 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Noor skillfully delivered a ball that caused Padikkal's off-stump to be uprooted, leaving the left-hander slightly bewildered.

    RR 82/6 (12)

    Shimron Hetmyer 4(9)

    Dhruv Jurel 5(2)

    Last wicket Devdutt Padikkal 12(12)

  • 05 May 2023, 08:23 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Rashid with his third over, and Parag has managed to score a couple of runs. However, the very next ball results in Parag's dismissal. The umpire has given him out, but Parag decides to review the decision after consulting with the non-striker. Unfortunately for him, DRS confirms that the ball was indeed hitting the middle-stump

    RR 72/5 (10)

    Shimron Hetmyer 1(3)

    Devdutt Padikkal 10(8)

  • 05 May 2023, 08:13 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Rashid with the ball. Ashwin appeared to have misjudged the delivery, as the ball traveled straight and forcefully struck the off stump.

    RR 63/4 (8)

    Riyan Parag 0(0)

    Devdutt Padikkal 7(5)

    Last wicket R Ashwin 2(6)

  • 05 May 2023, 08:02 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Samson attempted to shuffle across and work the ball on the on side, but it appeared that the ball had held up after pitching. Unfortunately, he ended up getting a top edge, resulting in Pandya collecting the catch.

    RR 61/3 (7)

    R Ashwin 1(1)

    Devdutt Padikkal 6(4)

    Last wicket Sanju Samson 30(20)

  • 05 May 2023, 07:57 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Samson executes a cut shot that is fielded with a spectacular dive at point. Unfortunately, Jaiswal is caught off guard and is already at the opposite end by the time the ball is thrown to the non-striker's end, resulting in a run out.

    RR 50/2 (6)

    Sanju Samson 25(17)

    Devdutt Padikkal 1(2)

    Last wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal 14(11)

  • 05 May 2023, 07:44 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Pandya delivers a short ball to Samson, resulting in a swift four runs as it is pulled to the deep square leg boundary. However, Pandya's next delivery is met with even greater force as Samson executes a powerful pull shot, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a six.

    RR 38/1 (4)

    Sanju Samson 14(7)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 14(11)

  • 05 May 2023, 07:39 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Wicket

    Pandya delivers a masterful ball to Buttler, resulting in a crucial wicket for the team. The ball was bowled wide outside off, tempting Buttler to take a swing. However, his attempt was met with an unfortunate outside edge, leading to a swift catch by Mohit Sharma at short third man. 

    RR 12/1 (2)

    Sanju Samson 1(1)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1(5)

    Last wicket Jos Buttler 8(6)

  • 05 May 2023, 07:07 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Shami delivers the ball to Jaiswal, who unfortunately misses the first delivery and attempts to drive it on the up. However, he misses again and is left with no run. He then charges down the track once more, hoping to lift the ball over cover.

    RR 2/0 (1)

    Jos Buttler 0(3)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 1(3)

  • 05 May 2023, 07:07 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Teams

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

  • 05 May 2023, 06:51 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat

    Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. It's a bit hard to read this pitch. Let's bat a few overs and figure out later. The standard of cricket we are playing is really good. We were expecting something like this from Jaiswal with the prep he had been putting in. Zampa comes in place of Holder.

    Hardik Pandya: We were going to bat first as well. If the home captain does not know to what to choose, I thought might as well bowl and see what happens. They are a strong, consistent side. We have to be at our best. I don't think so (smiles, when asked about changes to his side).

  • 05 May 2023, 06:33 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    Buttler made a promising start to IPL 2023, scoring 204 runs in his first four matches with an impressive strike rate of 170. However, in the subsequent five matches, he has only managed to accumulate 85 runs at a rate lower than one run per ball. 

  • 05 May 2023, 06:20 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Pitch report

    The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has hosted 14 T20 matches, with an average first innings score of 138 runs. Interestingly, both teams batting first and second have won an equal number of games, indicating that the toss may not play a significant role in determining the outcome of the match.

  • 05 May 2023, 06:18 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: 

    At present, RR holds the fourth position in the points table, having secured 10 points in nine matches, with five wins and four defeats. On the other hand, GT is leading with 12 points in nine fixtures, comprising of six victories and three losses.

  • 05 May 2023, 06:16 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Head-to-head

    Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have met on four occasions. As it stands, Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious in three of these encounters, while Rajasthan Royals have only managed to secure one win.

  • 05 May 2023, 06:15 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Squads

    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

  • 05 May 2023, 06:15 PM

    RR vs GT Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings and welcome to the highly anticipated match-up between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. This game marks a rematch of the 2022 IPL final, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already intense competition. Stay tuned for what is sure to be a memorable encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

