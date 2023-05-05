RR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans demolish Rajasthan Royals by 9-wickets

This victory has further solidified their position at the top of the points table, placing them one step closer to securing a spot in the playoffs.

The Gujarat Titans demonstrated an impressive performance tonight, finishing off the chase in a mere 13.5 overs with nine wickets still in hand.

Hardik's unbeaten score of 39 off just 15 deliveries resulted in an impressive strike rate of 260, while Saha's performance mellowed down after the powerplay, ending on a respectable 41 not out off 34.

On the other hand, the Royals are still struggling to break free from the ten-point cluster in the middle.

