RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a career-best 77, while Dhruv Jurel played a crucial cameo of 34 runs off just 15 balls.

The Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over the Chennai Super Kings by a margin of 32 runs in a thrilling match. The Royals were in command thanks to the impressive performances of Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin, who each took two wickets. Shivam Dube was the top scorer for the Super Kings with 52 runs.

However, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who stole the show with a career-best 77, while Dhruv Jurel played a crucial cameo of 34 runs off just 15 balls. The Royals posted a formidable total of 202/5 against the Super Kings in Jaipur. Opting to bat first, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared an impressive 86-run partnership in just 8.2 overs, setting the tone for a brilliant start.

Youngster Dhruv Jurel then smashed 34 runs off just 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power the Royals past the 200-run mark. Tushar Dehpande picked up two wickets for the Super Kings, but it was not enough to stop the Royals from posting a mammoth total.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the talent and skill of both teams. The Rajasthan Royals emerged as the clear winners, but the Chennai Super Kings put up a valiant fight until the very end.

