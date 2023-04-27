Twitter
RR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a career-best 77, while Dhruv Jurel played a crucial cameo of 34 runs off just 15 balls.

Apr 27, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

The Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over the Chennai Super Kings by a margin of 32 runs in a thrilling match. The Royals were in command thanks to the impressive performances of Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin, who each took two wickets. Shivam Dube was the top scorer for the Super Kings with 52 runs.

However, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who stole the show with a career-best 77, while Dhruv Jurel played a crucial cameo of 34 runs off just 15 balls. The Royals posted a formidable total of 202/5 against the Super Kings in Jaipur. Opting to bat first, Jaiswal and Jos Buttler (27 off 21) shared an impressive 86-run partnership in just 8.2 overs, setting the tone for a brilliant start.

Youngster Dhruv Jurel then smashed 34 runs off just 15 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on 23 off 13 deliveries to power the Royals past the 200-run mark. Tushar Dehpande picked up two wickets for the Super Kings, but it was not enough to stop the Royals from posting a mammoth total.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the talent and skill of both teams. The Rajasthan Royals emerged as the clear winners, but the Chennai Super Kings put up a valiant fight until the very end.

Follow RR vs CSK Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Apr 2023, 11:19 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Thank you for tuning in to our live coverage of the RR vs CSK match. It was a nail bitting thriller as Rajasthan Royals emerged as the triumphant team. We appreciate your support and hope you enjoyed the exciting game.

  • 27 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Rajasthan wins

    Kuldip Yadav managed to limit the opposition to a mere four runs in his final over. To top it off, he also managed to dismiss Shivam Dube with the very last ball of the over. Chennai ultimately fell short by 32 runs.

    CSK 170/6 (20)

    RR 202/5 (20)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 11:00 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Chennai has reached a critical point in the game, with Dube delivering an exceptional performance. However, they require more boundaries to secure a victory. Jadeja manages to score a couple of boundaries, but what they truly need are sixes.

    CSK 157/5 (18)

    Shivam Dube 48(27)

    Ravindra Jadeja 14(9)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 10:39 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Sandeep Sharma has returned to the attack and has delivered an exceptional over, conceding only four runs. His bowling has been impeccable, leaving no room for Dube to unleash his powerful shots.

    CSK 129/5 (16)

    Shivam Dube 31(20)

    Ravindra Jadeja 3(4)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Shivam Dube has just hit Ashwin for two consecutive sixes! The first one soared over the long-on boundary, and the second was a powerful pull shot that sent the spinner over the deep mid-wicket. 

    CSK 113/4 (14)

    Shivam Dube 22(15)

    Moeen Ali 19(9)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 10:27 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Moeen Ali is proving to be a valuable asset for Chennai as he smashes Chahal's delivery over the deep backward square leg for a maximum. He then follows it up with a well-placed boundary to the wide of third man, adding crucial runs to Chennai's total. 

    CSK 98/4 (13)

    Shivam Dube 8(10)

    Moeen Ali 18(8)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Wicket

    Ashwin's strike has put Rajasthan in a commanding position in this game. Rahane's dismissal, caught easily by Buttler, has left Chennai struggling to keep up with the run chase. Unfortunately for Chennai, the introduction of Ambati Rayudu as the Impact Player did not make much of a difference. Rayudu's attempt at a sweep shot landed straight into the hands of Jason Holder at deep mid-wicket.

    CSK 73/4 (11)

    Shivam Dube 2(4)

    Moeen Ali 0(2)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 10:03 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Wicket

    Zampa has struck, denying Gaikwad a half-century. The batsman attempted to hit the spinner for a maximum, resulting in a top edge. However, Padikkal made an exceptional catch to secure the wicket.

    CSK 71/2 (10)

    Shivam Dube 1(3)

    Ajinkya Rahane 15(12)

    Last wicket Ruturaj Gaikwad 47(29)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 09:57 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Wicket

    Adam Zampa has successfully ended Conway's scratchy innings, breaking the opening stand for Rajasthan at the end of PowerPlay. 

    CSK 42/1 (6)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 34(20)

    Ajinkya Rahane 0(0)

    Last wicket Devon Conway 8(16)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 09:57 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Ashwin has taken the ball and is ready to deliver his next move. As an experienced spinner, he knows precisely what needs to be done to outsmart his opponent. Gaikwad, however, is not one to back down from a challenge and decides to take on Ashwin's delivery.

    CSK 35/0 (5)

    Devon Conway 7(13)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 28(17)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 09:44 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    The opening bowling pair has effectively prevented the Chennai openers from gaining any momentum, while the fielding has been nothing short of superb.

    CSK 13/0 (3)

    Devon Conway 5(9)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 8(9)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 09:28 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Gaikwad has just scored a couple of runs to the deep backward square leg, but Sandeep's delivery had a hint of swing and was a peach of a delivery that managed to beat Conway's defence. 

    CSK 7/0 (1)

    Devon Conway 4(4)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 3(2)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 09:11 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Padikkal has just secured another boundary down to the fine leg boundary, followed by three more runs, propelling Rajasthan to an impressive score. However, Dhoni appears displeased with Dube's fielding performance and walks back to the pavilion in a livid state. 

    RR 202/5 (20)

    R Ashwin 1(1)

    Devdutt Padikkal 27(13)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:58 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Pathirana is performing admirably on the bowling front, but it is unfortunate that he has conceded a couple of boundaries. Padikkal has been able to barely get his bat on the yorker-length deliveries, resulting in under-edges and outside edges

    RR 166/4 (18)

    Dhruv Jurel 12(9)

    Devdutt Padikkal 15(8)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:48 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel are determined to keep up the run-rate and aggressively take on the opposing team. Pathirana expertly executed yorkers and even caught Jurel off guard with a short ball, but the batsman still managed to connect with a powerful pull that sent the ball soaring to the boundary.

    RR 146/3 (16)

    Dhruv Jurel 8(6)

    Shimron Hetmyer 8(9)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:36 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Wicket

    Tushar Deshpande has made a significant impact by taking two crucial wickets for his team. The first wicket was of Rajasthan's captain, Sanju Samson, who attempted to increase the run rate but failed to clear the long-on boundary. Gaikwad made a clean catch, resulting in Samson's dismissal. Deshpande's second wicket was of the dangerous Jaiswal, who tried to hit the ball out of the park but ended up with a leading edge.

    RR 132/3 (14)

    Dhruv Jurel 0(1)

    Shimron Hetmyer 3(2)

    Last wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal 77(43)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:27 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Matheesha Pathirana has taken the attack, and Jadeja has executed a remarkable stop in the deep by skillfully dragging the ball back and preventing a certain boundary.

    RR 113/1 (12)

    Sanju Samson 12(14)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 66(37)

    Last wicket Jos Buttler 27(21)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:16 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Wicket

    Jadeja has made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Buttler, the all-rounder, which has ended the 86-run opening partnership. Buttler attempted to hit a big shot by stepping down the track, but unfortunately, he failed to clear Shivam Dube at long-on.

    RR 90/1 (9)

    Sanju Samson 2(3)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 54(30)

    Last wicket Jos Buttler 27(21)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:13 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score:

    The Rajasthan openers are relentlessly attacking, and the runs are flowing in at a rapid pace. Jaiswal has already crossed the half-century mark, showcasing his impressive skills with the bat. Meanwhile, Theekshana has managed to purchase some turn, making it difficult for the batsmen to score freely.

    RR 85/0 (8)

    Jos Buttler 27(20)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 52(28)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:07 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score:

    Buttler has joined the party with a stunning shot, drilling Theekshana's carrom ball over the bowler's head for a boundary. The key to this impressive shot was Buttler's backfoot, which was firmly planted inside the crease, giving him ample time to execute the shot with precision

    RR 64/0 (6)

    Jos Buttler 23(15)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 40(21)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 08:03 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score

    :

    Maheesh Theekshana has been brought into the attack by Dhoni, who is trying to slow down the flow of runs by introducing spin early on. Theekshana came close to trapping Jaiswal with a missed sweep shot, prompting CSK to request a review. However, the ball was found to be pitching just outside leg.

    RR 45/0 (4)

    Jos Buttler 13(10)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 31(14)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score:

    Buttler's exceptional timing and skillful riding of the bounce allowed him to drive Tushar Deshpande's delivery through the covers for a magnificent boundary.

    RR 24/0 (2)

    Jos Buttler 11(7)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 13(5)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 07:07 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score:

    Jaiswal has made an impressive start, opening his account with a stunning boundary. He expertly drove Akash Singh through the covers and followed it up with another boundary, drilling the fast bowler through the extra cover region.

    RR 14/0 (1)

    Jos Buttler 1(1)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 13(5)

  • 27 Apr 2023, 07:06 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Playing XIs

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

  • 27 Apr 2023, 06:39 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat

    Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is.

    MS Dhoni: This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us.

  • 27 Apr 2023, 06:33 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: 

    Although Rajasthan Royals may be considered underdogs in this game due to their recent form, their home record tells a different story. The Royals have an impressive track record at home, winning 32 out of 48 games over the years.

  • 27 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Last meeting

    On April 12, the Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over the Chennai Super Kings by a narrow margin of three runs in the IPL. Despite chasing a target of 176, the Chennai Super Kings were unable to surpass the Royals' score, ultimately finishing with a total of 172 for 6. This was largely due to the impressive performance of Sandeep Sharma, who expertly executed two blockhole deliveries to keep the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls) in check. 

  • 27 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Squads

    RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

    CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

  • 27 Apr 2023, 06:28 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. This thrilling match will take place at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

