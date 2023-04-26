RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Varun Chakaravarthy shines as Kolkata beat Bangalore by 21 runs

Cricket
The team's success was largely due to the impressive performances of Jason Roy and Nitish Rana, who delivered top-notch performances.
On Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a 21-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match.
Additionally, Varun Chakaravarthy's three-wicket haul played a crucial role in securing the win for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Despite their best efforts, RCB's bowling department was unable to contain KKR's batsmen, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar taking two wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj scalping a dismissal.
Overall, it was a well-fought match, with KKR emerging as the deserving winners.
DK hits the ball straight down to Rinku Singh at deep midwicket, who catches it with ease. Rinku is ecstatic and takes off on a celebratory run. This catch could potentially lead to a significant victory for KKR
RCB 157/8 (18)
Vijaykumar Vyshak 2(2)
David Willey 3(4)
Last wicket Dinesh Karthik 22(18)
Unfortunately, Hasaranga's shot was directed straight towards Anukul, who was positioned near the point boundary. This has resulted in RCB sliding further down the scoreboard.
RCB 153/7 (17)
Dinesh Karthik 22(17)
David Willey 1(1)
Last wicket Wanindu Hasaranga 5(4)
There was trouble at the non-striker's end as Prabhudessai gifted his wicket in a pedestrian dismissal. After completing a run, Karthik quickly darted for the second, but Prabhudessai hesitated. This led to a confusing exchange of yes-no and stop-start, ultimately resulting in Suyash whipping the bails off.
RCB 138/5 (15)
Dinesh Karthik 13(10)
Wanindu Hasaranga 0(0)
Last wicket Suyash Prabhudesai 10(9)
Iyer executes a remarkable catch at long on! Initially, it appeared that the ball was going to sail over the boundary, but Russell had other plans and successfully dismissed Kohli.
RCB 121/5 (13)
Dinesh Karthik 1(2)
Suyash Prabhudesai 6(5)
Last wicket Virat Kohli 54(37)
Lomror attempted a top-edge shot, but unfortunately, it did not clear the boundaries. Russell was able to make an easy catch, resulting in Lomror's departure after scoring 34 runs off Varun's bowling.
RCB 115/4 (12)
Dinesh Karthik 1(2)
Virat Kohli 54(36)
Last wicket Mahipal Lomror 34(18)
Sunil Narine, takes the ball as the game continues. The TV umpire, Michael Gough, is called upon to review a run-out appeal at the striker's end. Fortunately for the batting team, Lomror was safe by a significant margin.
RCB 72/3 (8)
Mahipal Lomror 7(7)
Virat Kohli 40(25)
Maxwell expertly identified the gap on the onside, taking advantage of the fact that there were only two fielders in that region. He hit the ball slowly and wide, sending it soaring out of the field. However, his triumph was short-lived as the googly bowled by the opposing team's player, David Wiese, caught him off guard, causing him to hole out at mid-off.
RCB 58/3 (6)
Mahipal Lomror 0(1)
Virat Kohli 33(19)
Last wicket Glenn Maxwell 5(4)
Kohli's shot lacked the usual power and precision, leaving it vulnerable to being caught. Rinku Singh, positioned at long-on, made an attempt to catch the ball but unfortunately missed it.
RCB 53/2 (5)
Glenn Maxwell 1(1)
Virat Kohli 32(17)
Last wicket Shahbaz Ahmed 2(5)
Suyash has been brought in from one end, and it's great to see Rana giving this young player the opportunity to bowl against two legends of the game. The move pays off as Rinku Singh takes a spectacular catch at the edge of the boundary, leaving the Bengaluru crowd in stunned silence.
RCB 33/1 (3)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1(3)
Virat Kohli 12(6)
Last wicket Faf du Plessis 17(7)
Vaibhav Arora has just taken the new ball and unfortunately, he has already been hit for a four by the captain, Virat Kohli, on the very first delivery. The game continues with du Plessis hitting another four, this time to the fine leg fence, after the ball fell short of Suyash at short fine.
RCB 11/0 (1)
Faf du Plessis 4(3)
Virat Kohli 6(3)
Wiese expertly ramped the final ball over third man for a six, bringing the total to 15 runs off the 20th over and allowing KKR to just make it to the impressive score of 200. In the last five overs, KKR managed to score an impressive 69 runs, only losing three wickets in the process.
KKR 200/5 (20)
David Wiese 12(3)
Rinku Singh 18(10)
Rinku is facing Siraj's wide-yorker strategy. However, Rinku expertly slices the third ball to the fence, scoring his third boundary in a row. Siraj tries to counter with a bouncer, but Rinku skillfully ducks out of the way.
KKR 185/5 (19)
Andre Russell 1(2)
Rinku Singh 16(7)
Rana, with a keen awareness that the fine leg fielder was positioned up, deftly shifted his stance towards the off side and executed a skillful lap shot, sending the full delivery sailing over the head of the short fine leg fielder and scoring a valuable four runs for his team.
KKR 126/2 (14)
Venkatesh Iyer 20(15)
Nitish Rana 18(11)
Iyer expertly rocks back and pulls the second ball, sending it soaring for a magnificent four. With precision and finesse, he then drives the penultimate ball through extra cover, adding another four to his score.
KKR 106/2 (12)
Venkatesh Iyer 15(10)
Nitish Rana 4(4)
Vyshak has put Jagadeesan out of his misery as the latter mistimed an attempted pull and was caught in the deep, ending his innings at 27 runs off 29 balls. This was a crucial breakthrough for the team. Roy, on the other hand, exposed his stumps and attempted to work a full ball off his legs, but was ultimately castled.
KKR 88/2 (10)
Venkatesh Iyer 4(6)
Nitish Rana 2(2)
Last wicket Jason Roy 56(29)
It seems that while Roy has shifted gears, Jagadeesan has become more defensive and cautious in his approach. It's crucial for him to break out of his shell and match Roy's pace if he wants to stay in the game.
KKR 68/0 (7)
Jason Roy 49(21)
N Jagadeesan 18(21)
There was a loud shout for lbw off the third ball as Roy attempted a sweep and was hit on the pads. The umpire gave a not out decision, but RCB decided to review the call. Unfortunately for them, the ball was pitching outside off, so the on-field call stood. As a result, RCB lost a review.
KKR 41/0 (5)
Jason Roy 24(15)
N Jagadeesan 16(15)
David Willey shares the new ball. However, his delivery was not up to the mark as he gave width outside off, which allowed Jagadeesan to showcase his skills by executing a perfect cut shot behind square for a boundary.
KKR 13/0 (2)
Jason Roy 8(6)
N Jagadeesan 5(6)
Roy opens his account with a stunning boundary off the third ball, confidently stepping out and unleashing a powerful swing down the ground for four. Not content with just one boundary, Roy outdoes himself on the penultimate ball, executing a beautiful drive on the rise that sails past short mid-off for another four.
KKR 8/0 (1)
Jason Roy 8(6)
N Jagadeesan 0(0)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kohli: Decided to bowl first. No brainer. Evening game at Chinnaswamy, we've chased well here. It was unexpected but nothing I'm not used to (stand-in captaincy). It's been fun so far because of the way the team has been playing. Faf will be playing the impact role again. Hopefully he'll be back leading from the next game. Looks like a great pitch, the usual Chinnaswamy pitch that we expect.
Rana: Second half of the tournament has started, it's an important game. We've played some good cricket, some not so good. It's time to step up. If we play well collectively, the result will be in our favour. In previous games, we've had unforced changes. Shardul had a niggle, Gurbaz had a niggle. We were going to bat. One change from the last match - Vaibhav Arora comes in for Kulwant.
Currently, RCB's captain, Du Plessis, is leading the Orange Cap race with an impressive 405 runs in just seven matches. Following closely behind in second place is CSK's opener, Conway, with 314 runs. DC's skipper, Warner, is in third place with 306 runs, while GT's opener, Gill, is in fourth place with 284 runs. Notably, RCB's Kohli is holding strong in fifth position.
The Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have competed against each other 31 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Kolkata-based franchise has emerged victorious in 17 of these matches, giving them an edge over their Bengaluru-based counterparts. On the other hand, Bangalore has secured 14 wins to their name.
RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
KKR: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders. This thrilling match will take place at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.