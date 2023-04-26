RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Varun Chakaravarthy shines as Kolkata beat Bangalore by 21 runs

The team's success was largely due to the impressive performances of Jason Roy and Nitish Rana, who delivered top-notch performances.

On Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders secured a 21-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match.

The team's success was largely due to the impressive performances of Jason Roy and Nitish Rana, who delivered top-notch performances.

Additionally, Varun Chakaravarthy's three-wicket haul played a crucial role in securing the win for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite their best efforts, RCB's bowling department was unable to contain KKR's batsmen, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar taking two wickets each, and Mohammed Siraj scalping a dismissal.

Overall, it was a well-fought match, with KKR emerging as the deserving winners.

Follow RCB vs KKR Highlights here: