RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shines as Gujarat Titans beat Bangalore by 6 wickets

Chasing a target of 198 runs, GT reached 198/4 in just 19.1 overs, with Shubman Gill hitting the winning six. Gill was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 104 runs off just 52 balls, including five fours and eight sixes.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 22, 2023, 12:22 AM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao



In a thrilling final league game of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious by six wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Titans' win also knocked out RCB from the tournament.

Chasing a target of 198 runs, GT reached 198/4 in just 19.1 overs, with Shubman Gill hitting the winning six. Gill was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 104 runs off just 52 balls, including five fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for RCB.

The match was initially delayed due to rain, but when it finally began, Virat Kohli put up a vintage performance, singlehandedly taking RCB to a total of 197/5 in 20 overs. Kohli's knock of 101* off 61 balls was packed with 13 fours and a maximum.

With this win, Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs and will end the league phase as table toppers. It was a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Follow RCB vs GT Highlights here:  

LIVE BLOG

  • 21 May 2023, 11:42 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat wins

    In the final over, the Titans required eight runs to secure victory. However, Parnell's delivery was way off target, resulting in a wide call from the umpire. Gill, recognizing an opportunity, requested a review for a no ball and was granted a waist-high no ball. This resulted in a free hit for the Titans. Parnell's next delivery was also wide, giving the Titans an additional run. Finally, Gill found the perfect opportunity and hit the ball over long on for a six, securing the win for the Titans. This was a momentous occasion for Gill, who also achieved a century during the match. Unfortunately, this loss meant elimination for RCB.

    GT 198/4 (19.1)

    RCB 197/5 (20)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 11:34 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Vyshak delivers a full toss and Shankar expertly lifts it over the bowler for a four. Not content with that, he outdoes himself on the next delivery. Once again, Vyshak bowls a full toss, and Shankar seizes the opportunity to clear his front foot before launching the ball almost out of the stadium. The ball travels an impressive 106 meters for a six. However, Shankar's impressive innings comes to an abrupt end on the very next ball, thanks to a diving catch by Kohli at deep mid-wicket.

    GT 148/2 (15)

    Dasun Shanaka 0(1)

    Shubman Gill 71(40)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 11:21 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Siraj has returned to the attack and RCB is in desperate need of a wicket, particularly that of Gill. Siraj has managed to limit the opposition to only four singles from the first four balls. He then delivers a searing yorker that squares up Shankar, but unfortunately, the ball flies off his edge for a four. Siraj is understandably frustrated with how the situation unfolded.

    GT 134/1 (14)

    Vijay Shankar 39(30)

    Shubman Gill 71(40)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 11:11 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Himanshu is now in his third over. Shankar expertly lifts the ball over extra cover, earning a single. Gill then takes the strike and also scores a single. Shankar is back on strike and confidently hits the ball over mid wicket. The ball is out of reach for the long on fielder, resulting in another boundary.

    GT 102/1 (11)

    Vijay Shankar 32(25)

    Shubman Gill 47(27)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 11:09 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Vyshak is now in eighth over. The Titans have started off steadily, but they need to pick up the pace if they want to successfully chase down the total. Fortunately, they still have plenty of batting power left in their tank.

    GT 71/1 (8)

    Vijay Shankar 21(18)

    Shubman Gill 28(16)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 11:03 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Parnell has just completed his third over. Gill initiates the over with an edged four through the off-side. Shankar then hits through the line after Parnell offered a full-length delivery into his hitting zone, resulting in a massive six! Another edged four follows, and as a result, GT has now surpassed the 50-run mark.

    GT 51/1 (6)

    Vijay Shankar 16(11)

    Shubman Gill 18(11)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 10:19 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Siraj is now taking the ball for the third over. After two dot balls, Saha manages to loft the third ball over the 30-yard circle, earning himself two runs. However, the following ball strikes his pads, prompting an LBW check. Fortunately for Saha, the ball misses the leg stumps, resulting in an eight-run difference. Unfortunately, Saha's innings comes to an end in the same over as he is caught at cover by Wayne Parnell, who makes a brilliant one-handed catch.

    GT 25/1 (3)

    Wriddhiman Saha 12(14)

    Shubman Gill 8(4)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 09:47 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Mohit has the ball as Kohli taps it to long on for his seventh hundred on the first ball. Rawat and Kohli exchange singles, with Kohli pushing for a risky double that Rawat denies. Rawat's decision proves wise as he shows his skill by picking up a low full toss from Mohit and slashing it over the mid-wicket fence. Shanaka's misfield gifts Rawat another four, adding to RCB's impressive total of 197/5.

    RCB 197/5 (20)

    Virat Kohli 101(61)

    Anuj Rawat 23(15)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 09:43 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Dinesh Karthik has stepped up as the latest batter for RCB. He faces off against Yash Dayal, who begins with a bouncer. Karthik takes a swing at it, attempting a hook shot, but unfortunately, he only manages to get a top edge. The ball then finds its way into the gloves of Saha.

    RCB 136/5 (15)

    Virat Kohli 63(43)

    Anuj Rawat 1(3)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 09:32 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Shami has returned to the attack and has altered his approach to be more aggressive by pitching the ball fuller. He strikes Bracewell on the pad, prompting the Titans to request a review, albeit with little confidence. The replay confirms that the ball missed the off stump. Shami then secures an effortless catch to complete the play.

    RCB 132/4 (14)

    Virat Kohli 60(41)

    Michael Bracewell 26(16)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 09:19 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Noor delivers his final ball, but unfortunately offers a freebie which Bracewell capitalizes on and smashes for a four. A single is then taken, bringing Kohli to the crease. Kohli takes a couple of attempts to reach his half-century, but after two dot balls, he drives one on the off for a couple of runs. This marks Kohli's seventh score of 50 or more this season.

    RCB 112/3 (12)

    Virat Kohli 52(36)

    Michael Bracewell 15(9)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 08:56 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Noor has been given another over and begins with a wide delivery. Kohli takes a single, allowing new batter Lomror to take the strike. Noor then delivers a looping ball, causing Lomror to lose his footing and be stumped. Saha's quick reflexes behind the stumps are commendable.

    RCB 93/3 (10)

    Virat Kohli 48(31)

    Michael Bracewell 1(2)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 08:50 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    The spin is coming from both ends now, as Noor Ahmed steps up to the attack. He expertly keeps the ball tight, and on the third ball, he surprises Kohli with a clever spin that sends the ball spinning away. The bounce catches Kohli off guard, causing the ball to take the top edge. Fortunately for Kohli, the ball falls in no man's land, saving him from a costly mistake.

    RCB 62/0 (6)

    Virat Kohli 36(22)

    Faf du Plessis 25(14)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 08:48 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Yash commenced his second over by pitching a delivery on the leg stump for Kohli, which was effortlessly dispatched with disdain. Yash then opted for a shorter delivery, but Kohli was quick to pull it away for another four. Kohli was now on a roll, securing a hat-trick of boundaries by repeating the pull shot, sending the ball soaring to the fence.

    RCB 43/0 (4)

    Virat Kohli 21(14)

    Faf du Plessis 21(10)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 07:58 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Yash Dayal opens the over with a dot ball against the formidable Virat Kohli. On the second ball, Kohli steps out of his crease, attempting to hit an outswinger, but misses. Dayal maintains his fifth stump line, delivering another dot ball. Finally, on the fourth ball, Kohli manages to get off the strike.

    RCB 10/0 (2)

    Virat Kohli 8(10)

    Faf du Plessis 1(2)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 07:55 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

    
  • 21 May 2023, 07:13 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Hardik: We are gonna bowl with the weather around. Just want to know how much we are going to chase. For us to win games and continue the momentum, I believe in good habits. Just want to go out there and play some good cricket. For us this is as important game as the next game. We are playing the same team.

    Faf: You always want to chase because of the conditions, but the team batting first has done well here. It is a new one and the guys are motivated for this one. Just one change. Karn Sharma misses out and Himanshu Sharma replaces him.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 21 May 2023, 07:08 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    Kohli has been in exceptional form this season, having already scored a century. His current batting average stands at an impressive 56.26, and he has been striking at a rate of 137.86 in T20 cricket since his return from a break after the Asia Cup.

    
  • 21 May 2023, 06:49 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Toss delayed

    The toss, originally scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

    
  • 21 May 2023, 06:44 PM

    MI vs SRH Live Score: 

    SRH has appealed for Cameron Green's stumping, but the on-field umpire is not convinced. The decision is sent upstairs, and after careful consideration, it is given as not-out! This comes as a sigh of relief for Green and the Mumbai fans, who are ecstatic. Green celebrates this momentous occasion with a gigantic six, bending back and flogging it over cow corner for an impressive 81-meter six.

    MI 148/1 (13)

    Rohit Sharma 56(36)

    Cameron Green 73(33)

    
  • 21 May 2023, 06:43 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: 

    IPL matches that are five overs long have the potential to start as late as 11-11:30 PM IST. In the event of rain, there is still a chance for cricket to be played.

    
  • 21 May 2023, 06:42 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Weather report

    Based on Accuweather's forecast, Bengaluru is expected to experience mostly cloudy weather with a possibility of a thunderstorm or two. The temperature is anticipated to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

    
  • 21 May 2023, 06:41 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Head-to-head

    Both teams have competed against each other twice in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with each team securing a victory.

    
  • 21 May 2023, 06:41 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Squads

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

    GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

    
  • 21 May 2023, 06:38 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score: Hello and Welcome

    Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match, where RCB will face off against GT in Bengaluru. Stay tuned, as we bring you all the latest updates and highlights from the game.

    
