RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shines as Gujarat Titans beat Bangalore by 6 wickets

Chasing a target of 198 runs, GT reached 198/4 in just 19.1 overs, with Shubman Gill hitting the winning six. Gill was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 104 runs off just 52 balls, including five fours and eight sixes.

In a thrilling final league game of IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious by six wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Titans' win also knocked out RCB from the tournament.

Chasing a target of 198 runs, GT reached 198/4 in just 19.1 overs, with Shubman Gill hitting the winning six. Gill was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 104 runs off just 52 balls, including five fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for RCB.

The match was initially delayed due to rain, but when it finally began, Virat Kohli put up a vintage performance, singlehandedly taking RCB to a total of 197/5 in 20 overs. Kohli's knock of 101* off 61 balls was packed with 13 fours and a maximum.

With this win, Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs and will end the league phase as table toppers. It was a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Follow RCB vs GT Highlights here: