PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Trent Boult strikes early for Rajasthan, Prabhsimran Singh departs

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The Rajasthan Royals' captain, Sanju Samson, won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. The Royals have had a rough patch lately, resulting in a lower position on the IPL 2023 points table.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are also struggling, with only one win in their last six home matches. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the team is unlikely to make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

The match promises to be an exciting one, with both teams eager to turn their fortunes around. The Royals will be looking to their star players, including Samson himself, to deliver a strong performance and secure a much-needed victory. Meanwhile, the Kings will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and put up a formidable total for the Royals to chase.

Follow PBKS vs RR Live Updates here: