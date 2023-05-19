PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Trent Boult strikes early for Rajasthan, Prabhsimran Singh departs

The Rajasthan Royals' captain, Sanju Samson, won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday. The Royals have had a rough patch lately, resulting in a lower position on the IPL 2023 points table.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are also struggling, with only one win in their last six home matches. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the team is unlikely to make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs.
The match promises to be an exciting one, with both teams eager to turn their fortunes around. The Royals will be looking to their star players, including Samson himself, to deliver a strong performance and secure a much-needed victory. Meanwhile, the Kings will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and put up a formidable total for the Royals to chase.
Boult delivers a smooth slide-in, and Taide effortlessly flicks the ball over mid-wicket, resulting in a magnificent six. A single is then taken, bringing the total runs for the over to 12.
PBKS 30/1 (3)
Atharva Taide 11(8)
Shikhar Dhawan 16(9)
Boult delivers a stunning performance as he lunges to his left to make a superb catch, after Prabhsimran chips the ball to his right.
PBKS 2/1 (1)
Atharva Taide 0(4)
Shikhar Dhawan 0(0)
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Shikhar Dhawan: Last match, dew wasn't much. First batting or second, it shouldn't change much. We will come and enjoy the game. Will try to give our best shot. We need to take more wickets in the first 6 overs. We can cash in more. We are playing the same team.
Sanju Samson: We will bowl. Looking at the dimensions and looking as to what we require in the tournament, it is better to bowl. We need to win the game. Then see how the other games go. If you want to play good T20 cricket, you need to forget things. We have had four to five days off. One has to understand the conditions. We have couple of changes. Last minute changes. Ashwin misses out because of a back spasm.
In the 25 matches played between the two teams, RR has emerged victorious 14 times, while PBKS has won 11 times.
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh
Welcome to the live updates of the crucial match-up between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. While a victory will not guarantee either team a spot in the playoffs, it will certainly keep them in contention. It is a do-or-die situation for both sides, as they battle it out on the field for a chance to advance.