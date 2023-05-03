PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Livingstone's 50 goes in vain as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6-wickets

Cricket
Despite being reduced to 54 for 2 while chasing a daunting target of 215, Kishan and Suryakumar's partnership of 116 runs for the third wicket off just 55 balls put Mumbai Indians in a commanding position
In a thrilling match in Mohali, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, thanks to the impressive performances of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Despite being reduced to 54 for 2 while chasing a daunting target of 215, Kishan and Suryakumar's partnership of 116 runs for the third wicket off just 55 balls put Mumbai Indians in a commanding position. Kishan's 75 off 41 and Suryakumar's 66 off 31 ensured that Mumbai Indians reached the target with 7 balls to spare.
Earlier, Punjab Kings had posted a formidable total of 214 for 3 in 20 overs, thanks to the brilliant partnership of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, who stitched together 119 runs off just 53 balls for the fourth wicket. Livingstone remained unbeaten on 82 off 42 balls, while Jitesh scored 49 not out off 27. Piyush Chawla was the standout bowler for Mumbai Indians, taking 2 wickets for just 29 runs, while Arshad Khan scalped one wicket.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved to be crucial in the end. The match was a true spectacle of skill and determination, with both teams putting up a great fight. However, it was Mumbai Indians who emerged as the winners, thanks to the brilliant performances of Kishan and Suryakumar.
Arshdeep delivers the penultimate ball, opting for a wide and full delivery. David manages to connect with the ball, sending it soaring over short third for a four. This should seal the deal for their team. The next ball is a short one, which David pulls away for a single. Arshdeep then fires a yorker at Tilak, resulting in a dot ball. However, the following ball is on the pad, allowing Tilak to flick it away for a couple. Arshdeep decides to go full again, but Tilak responds with a thunderous six, bringing the game to a close.
MI 216/4 (18.5)
PBKS 214/3 (20)
Arshdeep delivers a back-of-a-length ball, and Tilak expertly swivels to send it soaring over the square leg fence for a magnificent six. Arshdeep then tries a full delivery, but Tilak scoops it effortlessly over short fine leg for a boundary. But Tilak isn't finished yet. Arshdeep bowls a full delivery on the pads, and Tilak calmly dispatches it for another six beyond deep square leg.
MI 194/4 (17)
Tilak Varma 16(5)
Tim David 7(4)
The bowler delivers a length ball and SKY attempts to guide it over short third man. However, Arshdeep displays impressive athleticism by leaping at precisely the right moment to secure a crucial catch.
MI 178/3 (15)
Ishan Kishan 75(40)
Tim David 7(4)
Last wicket Suryakumar Yadav 66(31)
SKY has just scored a boundary with a well-placed shot to the leg side. Mumbai Indians are in need of more of these, and Kishan has just delivered. Arshdeep delivers a full ball, which Kishan smashes away for a massive six! Not content with just one big hit, Kishan repeats the shot and sends the ball straight over the umpire for a four.
MI 170/2 (15)
Ishan Kishan 74(39)
Suryakumar Yadav 66(30)
Sky gracefully drops to one knee before elegantly lifting the ball over extra cover for yet another six. And to add to the excitement, he follows it up with a powerful thunderbolt that races past Curran for four more runs.
MI 138/2 (13)
Ishan Kishan 57(33)
Suryakumar Yadav 52(24)
Rahul Chahar in his third over. SKY danced down the pitch and elegantly sliced the ball above point. Chahar attempted to vary his length, but SKY was quick to cut the ball ahead of point, earning another four runs for his team.
MI 105/2 (11)
Ishan Kishan 48(28)
Suryakumar Yadav 29(17)
As the ball was looped towards him, SKY confidently stepped down and sent it flying through the covers. However, just as it seemed destined for the boundary, Short made a spectacular full-length dive to save the day.
MI 77/2 (9)
Ishan Kishan 31(22)
Suryakumar Yadav 18(11)
Suryakumar Yadav has been brought in as the Impact Substitute, and we now have Rahul Chahar providing some spin. Kishan manages to score a single off the first ball, and then the bowler offers a short one which SKY quickly capitalizes on, hitting it for a four.
MI 60/2 (7)
Ishan Kishan 27(17)
Suryakumar Yadav 5(4)
Nathan Ellis, the impact player, began his first over with great anticipation. The first four balls yielded only three runs. The last ball was a well-placed, good length delivery that Green couldn't time well enough. Although the ball was high, it wasn't long enough, and Chahar completed an easy catch.
MI 54/2 (6)
Ishan Kishan 26(15)
Cameron Green 23(18)
Rishi Dhawan continues, with Kishan at the crease. Kishan confidently steps forward and smashes the ball beyond the mid-wicket fence for a six. This impressive shot forces Dhawan to bring Jitesh up to the stumps. Undeterred, Dhawan pitches the ball up again, but Kishan repeats his shot with the same successful outcome.
MI 49/1 (5)
Ishan Kishan 24(12)
Cameron Green 20(15)
Curran delivers a wide ball, tempting Green to take a swing. With a powerful slash, Green manages to get an edge, sending the ball soaring over the in-field for a boundary. However, Curran quickly retaliates with a well-placed delivery, causing Green to miss his next swing.
MI 32/1 (4)
Ishan Kishan 11(8)
Cameron Green 16(13)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 0(3)
Arshdeep Singh into the attack. Green steps forward as he expertly smokes the ball straight back for a four. Unfortunately for Curran, Green's luck continues as he mishits the ball and Curran dives forward in an attempt to catch it, but falls just short.
MI 21/1 (2)
Ishan Kishan 9(4)
Cameron Green 7(5)
Rishi began with two inswingers, followed by an away delivery that Rohit could only edge. The ball soared high into the air, requiring Mathew Short to sprint and make a difficult catch.
MI 5/1 (1)
Ishan Kishan 0(1)
Cameron Green 1(2)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 0(3)
The Punjab Kings have concluded their innings with a score of 214/3 in 20 overs. Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 49, while Livingstone notched up an impressive 82 off just 42 balls. The duo's partnership of 119 runs in 53 balls has placed Punjab in an advantageous position to secure a victory.
PBKS 214/3 (20)
Liam Livingstone 82(42)
Jitesh Sharma 49(27)
FIFTY & going strong— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023
This has been an entertaining innings from the @PunjabKingsIPL batter
Can he finish on a high note?
Follow the match https://t.co/QDEf6eqX22 #TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/7taq5q5I67
Madhwal delivers the ball to Jitesh. The first one is a full toss, and he is fortunate to have only conceded one run. Madhwal then bowls to Livingstone, who expertly hits a full delivery over the covers for a fantastic four! This brings Livingstone's score to fifty. Madhwal then bowls to Jitesh, who skillfully slices a delivery in the block hole through point, resulting in another four runs.
PBKS 205/3 (19)
Liam Livingstone 75(38)
Jitesh Sharma 47(25)
Jitesh delivers a powerful hit, sending the ball soaring straight back over the bowler's head for a magnificent six! However, Arshad's next delivery is a wide bouncer that sails over the batter's head. Undeterred, Jitesh comes back with another impressive shot, lofting a full toss over the bowler's head for a fantastic four!
PBKS 166/3 (17)
Liam Livingstone 49(31)
Jitesh Sharma 39(20)
Arshad delivers a beautiful ball to Livingstone, who expertly guides it past short third for a fantastic four! Not content with just one, Livingstone cuts the next ball to deep backward point for another four. And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Livingstone opens the face of his bat once again to hit a delivery in the block hole for yet another four!
PBKS 145/3 (15)
Liam Livingstone 44(28)
Jitesh Sharma 24(11)
Piyush Chawla is up for his final over. The first ball is a full delivery, and Livingstone expertly guides it to long off for a single. Now, Short is on strike. Chawla floats in a deceptive googly, tempting Short to go for a big hit. Unfortunately for Short, the ball evades his bat and crashes into the stumps.
PBKS 99/3 (12)
Liam Livingstone 26(18)
Jitesh Sharma 2(2)
Last Wicket Matthew Short 27(26)
Chawla strikes! Dhawan is out, stumped by Ishan Kishan. Chawla has successfully avenged his previous delivery. Dhawan failed to pick up the wrong one and stepped out, only to miss the ball. Kishan expertly finishes the job, securing a crucial wicket for the team.
PBKS 65/2 (8)
Liam Livingstone 2(2)
Matthew Short 21(19)
Last Wicket Shikhar Dhawan 30(20)
Piyush Chawla delivers to Dhawan, who confidently steps out and executes a beautiful lofted shot straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary. Chawla tries again, but Dhawan is ready and powerfully slog sweeps the ball to deep square for another four. The ball was not picked up by the fielder, resulting in a missed opportunity for a catch.
PBKS 50/1 (6)
Shikhar Dhawan 23(15)
Matthew Short 18(14)
Green managed to get a hand on the ball, which gave Tim David the opportunity to prevent it from crossing the boundary. Green then bowled to Dhawan, resulting in no run. However, on the next delivery, Dhawan managed to hit a powerful shot over mid-wicket
PBKS 23/1 (3)
Shikhar Dhawan 10(8)
Matthew Short 4(3)
Arshad has bowled a fantastic delivery to Prabhsimran, resulting in an unfortunate dismissal. The ball was delivered with great pace and rose sharply, causing Prabhsimran to miss his attempted cut shot. The wicketkeeper was quick to react and caught the ball behind the stumps
PBKS 17/1 (2)
Shikhar Dhawan 4(2)
Matthew Short 4(3)
Last Wicket Prabhsimran Singh 9(7)
Green delivers to Prabhsimran, and he manages to score three runs with a well-placed hit past mid-wicket. Next up is Dhawan, who hits a beautiful shot through the off-side, resulting in a fantastic four runs.
PBKS 9/0 (1)
Shikhar Dhawan 4(2)
Prabhsimran Singh 5(4)
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Impact subs: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan
Impact subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs.
Rohit Sharma: I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first. It's a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strengths. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches. It's important to keep the balance, we have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly. You can see how tight the table is. It's important to focus on what we can do as a team. It's all about coming fresh into the game and try to execute your plans. We have one change, Merdith is injured. Akash is in.
Shikhar Dhawan: We would have bowled first. I feel the wicket looks good, it's not dry, won't change much. It's good to bat first and post a big total, looking forward to it. We keep the energy calm and relaxed. Mentally you need to be relaxed, as a leader I need to make sure of it. Short and Ellis come in
These two teams have faced off against each other a total of 30 times since the inception of the IPL in 2008, with both MI and PBKS emerging victorious 15 times each. Notably, in their most recent six encounters, PBKS has emerged victorious on four occasions, including the reverse fixture earlier this season.
Punjab enters the contest with a boost in morale after a stunning victory against CSK on their home turf. Despite facing a challenging target of 200 runs, every batter in the Punjab line-up performed exceptionally well, propelling them to victory in the final ball of the match.
Mumbai is sure to enter the competition with great enthusiasm, having successfully chased down a daunting total of 212 with three balls to spare. The star of the show was Tim David, who smashed an unbeaten 45 runs in just 14 balls, including five sixes and two fours. Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial role, scoring a blistering 55 off just 29 deliveries, which included eight boundaries and two maximums.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.