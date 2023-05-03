PBKS vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Livingstone's 50 goes in vain as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6-wickets

Despite being reduced to 54 for 2 while chasing a daunting target of 215, Kishan and Suryakumar's partnership of 116 runs for the third wicket off just 55 balls put Mumbai Indians in a commanding position

In a thrilling match in Mohali, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, thanks to the impressive performances of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Despite being reduced to 54 for 2 while chasing a daunting target of 215, Kishan and Suryakumar's partnership of 116 runs for the third wicket off just 55 balls put Mumbai Indians in a commanding position. Kishan's 75 off 41 and Suryakumar's 66 off 31 ensured that Mumbai Indians reached the target with 7 balls to spare.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had posted a formidable total of 214 for 3 in 20 overs, thanks to the brilliant partnership of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, who stitched together 119 runs off just 53 balls for the fourth wicket. Livingstone remained unbeaten on 82 off 42 balls, while Jitesh scored 49 not out off 27. Piyush Chawla was the standout bowler for Mumbai Indians, taking 2 wickets for just 29 runs, while Arshad Khan scalped one wicket.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved to be crucial in the end. The match was a true spectacle of skill and determination, with both teams putting up a great fight. However, it was Mumbai Indians who emerged as the winners, thanks to the brilliant performances of Kishan and Suryakumar.

