PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Axar Patel gets big wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab Kings two down

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The Punjab Kings have their sights set on the playoffs as they prepare to face off against the Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the bottom of the standings and out of contention. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying alive, the PBKS must defeat the DC, who will be playing for pride.

Despite having six losses and six wins, the Punjab Kings are currently in eighth place with 12 points and still have a chance to make it to the qualifiers. However, they must improve their net run rate (NRR), which currently stands at -0.268.

To achieve this, the Punjab Kings will need to step up their game with the bat. In their previous match against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh fought valiantly, but few other PBKS batters contributed enough to their overall total. With the exception of Dhawan, who has been their best batter, and Prabhsimran Singh to some extent, the Punjab Kings will need more from their other batters if they hope to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Follow PBKS vs DC Live Updates here: