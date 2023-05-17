Search icon
PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Axar Patel gets big wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab Kings two down

Despite having six losses and six wins, the Punjab Kings are currently in eighth place with 12 points and still have a chance to make it to the qualifiers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The Punjab Kings have their sights set on the playoffs as they prepare to face off against the Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the bottom of the standings and out of contention. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying alive, the PBKS must defeat the DC, who will be playing for pride.

Despite having six losses and six wins, the Punjab Kings are currently in eighth place with 12 points and still have a chance to make it to the qualifiers. However, they must improve their net run rate (NRR), which currently stands at -0.268.

To achieve this, the Punjab Kings will need to step up their game with the bat. In their previous match against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh fought valiantly, but few other PBKS batters contributed enough to their overall total. With the exception of Dhawan, who has been their best batter, and Prabhsimran Singh to some extent, the Punjab Kings will need more from their other batters if they hope to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Follow PBKS vs DC Live Updates here:

LIVE Blog
17 May 2023
10:08 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Axar Patel has entered the game and made an immediate impact, taking out Prabhsimran Singh in his very first over. Singh had scored 22 runs off 19 balls before being caught by Yash Dhull at long-on.

PBKS 51/2 (7)

Liam Livingstone 1(2)

Atharva Taide 25(20)

09:54 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Mukesh Kumar is now in the attack, and Atharva Taide is certainly testing his luck. In one instance, Taide's heave resulted in an outside edge for a boundary, but he quickly redeemed himself by making a brilliant connection in the very next ball, smacking the bowler over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

PBKS 23/1 (4)

Prabhimran Singh 20(15)

Atharva Taide 1(8)

09:39 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Khaleel's bowling has been exceptional, as the fast bowler has maintained consistent pressure on the batsmen, preventing them from unleashing their full potential.

PBKS 10/1 (3)

Prabhimran Singh 8(11)

Atharva Taide 1(6)

09:35 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Khaleel Ahmed has commenced the defence for Delhi, with Prabhsimran and Dhawan striving for a strong start in a challenging run chase. 

PBKS 0/0 (1)

Prabhimran Singh 0(6)

Shikhar Dhawan 0(0)

08:58 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

The Delhi batsmen put on a spectacular display of batting prowess, with Shaw scoring a remarkable half-century. Rossouw and Salt also contributed by forging an unbeatable 65-run partnership in just 30 balls. This impressive performance has led to a solid total of 213.

DC 213/2 (20)

Philip Salt 26(14)

Rilee Rossouw 82(37)

08:46 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Shaw has been dismissed for a well-crafted 54 off 38 balls, with Curran claiming his second wicket. Nonetheless, Shaw's performance has been outstanding, as he has made a remarkable comeback into form as an opener.

DC 148/2 (15)

Prithvi Shaw 54(38)

Rilee Rossouw 45(21)

08:39 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Rossouw has unleashed his power as he smashes Chahar's delivery straight down the ground for a maximum, propelling Delhi past the 130-run mark. Meanwhile, Shaw has regained his form and reaches his half-century with a single to the deep cover region.

DC 138/1 (14)

Prithvi Shaw 54(37)

Rilee Rossouw 36(16)

08:25 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Dhawan has just made a remarkable catch, soaring through the air to dismiss Warner and break the 94-run partnership.

DC 103/1 (11)

Prithvi Shaw 46(31)

Rilee Rossouw 9(4)

08:08 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

The partnership is currently worth 83 runs off 54 deliveries, with Shaw inching closer to his half-century. This impressive start sets the stage for a potentially massive total. 

DC 83/0 (9)

Prithvi Shaw 42(28)

David Warner 39(26)

08:05 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Nathan Ellis has taken up the attack, and Delhi has gained momentum by scoring an impressive 45 runs in the last three overs on a fast and bouncy surface. Warner is displaying exceptional timing as he expertly guides Ellis through the covers.

DC 61/0 (6)

Prithvi Shaw 26(18)

David Warner 34(18)

07:44 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Rabada delivered a full and wide ball, and Shaw took advantage by hitting the bowler over the backward point region for a boundary, marking his first in this innings. Warner followed suit by hitting Rabada over the backward square leg region for a massive six, igniting the Delhi innings.

DC 35/0 (4)

Prithvi Shaw 10(10)

David Warner 25(14)

07:09 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

Warner has just hit a single, but the ball seems to have bounced unexpectedly due to the grassy surface.  Shaw has also made a good start, hitting a couple of runs before driving the ball to the deep point region for a single. 

DC 4/0 (1)

Prithwi Shaw 3(3)

David Warner 1(3)

07:08 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

06:47 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings opt to bowl

David Warner: We would have bowled first. There is some dew. It should play the same for the entire 40 overs. We have a great lead up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue. Marsh in injured.

Shikhar Dhawan: We will bowl first. It is a new track. We will see how it goes. Destiny is in our hands. Just gonna come and enjoy this evening. Just to stay calm and focus on your process. We have two changes. Taide and Rabada come in.

06:46 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score:

06:46 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: head-to-head

The Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have gone head-to-head a total of 31 times, with the Punjab-based team coming out on top with 16 wins, while the capital counterpart has secured 15 victories.

06:45 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Squads

DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

06:45 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are set to face off once again, this time in the stunning Dharamsala stadium, just a few days after their last match. Delhi Capitals have already been eliminated from the tournament due to their loss to Punjab in the previous match, leaving them with nothing to lose. However, the Punjab Kings have everything to lose if they are defeated by DC.

LIVE COVERAGE

