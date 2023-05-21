MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Umran Malik returns to XI

The Mumbai Indians, led by their captain Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bowl first in their final IPL 2023 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. With an impressive record of four wins and only two defeats, the Mumbai Indians have undoubtedly made the most of their home ground advantage. Sharma and his team are eager to continue their winning streak and improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) in this crucial match.
If the Mumbai Indians secure a victory and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lose their match, their chances of advancing to the playoffs will be greatly enhanced. However, if both teams win their respective games on Sunday, the NRR will become a deciding factor in determining which team advances.
As the Mumbai Indians take to the field, all eyes are on Sharma and his men to see if they can maintain their impressive form and secure a spot in the playoffs. With their fate in their own hands, the Mumbai Indians are determined to give it their all and emerge victorious in this crucial match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier
Aiden Markram: We would want to finish strong. Another oppurtunity for the squad and a few of the players. There are a couple of changes. Exciting changes for us. Can't remember most of them. High scoring venue. It should be a great time for the batters as we have nothing to lose.
Rohit Sharma: We are gonna chase. Just the nature of the pitch. It is a little dry as well. Whatever it has to happen will happen in the first innings. Shokeen is not playing. Kartikeya is in. It is a tricky one. We just want to win the game and not think about how to do it. Winning gives us a chance. Not looking too far ahead. We have talked in the team meeting what to do. We have played an afternoon game before. We are aware of what the pitch and the conditions here. You just need to play well to win.
Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE blog of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League match between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This thrilling encounter will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with the first ball set to be bowled at 3:30 pm.