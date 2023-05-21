MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians opt to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Umran Malik returns to XI

MI vs SRH IPL 2023, Live Score and Updates

The Mumbai Indians, led by their captain Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bowl first in their final IPL 2023 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. With an impressive record of four wins and only two defeats, the Mumbai Indians have undoubtedly made the most of their home ground advantage. Sharma and his team are eager to continue their winning streak and improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) in this crucial match.

If the Mumbai Indians secure a victory and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lose their match, their chances of advancing to the playoffs will be greatly enhanced. However, if both teams win their respective games on Sunday, the NRR will become a deciding factor in determining which team advances.

As the Mumbai Indians take to the field, all eyes are on Sharma and his men to see if they can maintain their impressive form and secure a spot in the playoffs. With their fate in their own hands, the Mumbai Indians are determined to give it their all and emerge victorious in this crucial match.

