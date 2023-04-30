MI vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Tim David shines as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

Cricket
On Sunday, Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling last-over victory against Rajasthan Royals in their chase of 213, thanks to Tim Davids' fiery knock. While Suryakumar Yadav's crucial 55 off 29 set the stage, it was Davids' unbeaten 45 off just 14 balls that stole the show.
In the 1000th game of IPL, Rajasthan Royals had earlier posted a formidable 212 for 7, with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting his maiden IPL century with a stunning 124 off 62 balls. However, Arshad Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, with figures of 3 for 39.
RR skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss and opted to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end
Thank you for tuning in to the live coverage of the MI vs RR match. Once again, it was a thrilling last-over finish. The hero of the match was Tim David, who smashed three consecutive sixes to achieve the target. It was a wonderful win for the team. We hope you thoroughly enjoyed the match.
As Holder delivers a low full toss, David seizes the opportunity and smashes it straight back for a magnificent six. The Mumbai Indians now require only 11 runs to secure their victory. Holder bowls another full toss, and David sends it flying away in the midwicket direction for yet another six! The crowd roars with excitement as the game hangs in the balance. But then, with one more full toss, David hits yet another six, and the game is over. The Mumbai Indians have won by six wickets!
MI 214/4 (19.3)
RR 212/7 (20)
David hits a powerful shot over long on, bringing the target closer to their grasp. However, Sandeep's next delivery is a wide, going above David's head. The following delivery is a yorker, resulting in only a single run. David then receives a wide ball and expertly smashes it over the covers for a four.
MI 196/4 (19)
Tim David 27(11)
Tilak Varma 29(21)
Tilak skillfully manages to hit an edge, causing the ball to run away to the third man fence. However, Holder then makes a costly mistake by gifting a full toss, which David expertly dismisses with a powerful six.
MI 170/4 (17)
Tim David 11(5)
Tilak Varma 20(15)
Boult has delivered yet another yorker against SKY, resulting in a mere 2 runs in the first three. However, SKY attempts another scoop, but Sandeep Sharma exhibits his exceptional fielding skills by running back a good 20 meters to secure a remarkable catch.
MI 156/4 (16)
Tim David 4(2)
Tilak Varma 14(12)
Chahal delivers the ball down the off side, and SKY expertly carves it behind point for a boundary. Tilak then joins in on the action with a reverse hit, which also results in a four. Not content with just that, Tilak steps down the pitch and launches the ball over long off for a maximum.
MI 141/3 (14)
Suryakumar Yadav 48(23)
Tilak Varma 12(8)
Kuldip Sen has just taken the field as the new bowler, and SKY greets him with a stunning flick-on six. Not content with that, SKY proceeds to smash three more boundaries, putting immense pressure on the RR bowler.
MI 124/3 (13)
Suryakumar Yadav 43(20)
Tilak Varma 1(5)
Ashwin has done it once more, and this time it's Trent Boult who has taken the catch. Cam Green attempted a massive shot, but unfortunately, he holed out to Boult at deep midwicket.
MI 101/3 (11)
Suryakumar Yadav 22(10)
Tilak Varma 0(2)
Ashwin successfully takes down his opponent by lofting the ball, causing Kishan to make a poor hit that lands in Boult's hands. Kishan is visibly frustrated with his performance.
MI 84/2 (9)
Suryakumar Yadav 7(3)
Cameron Green 42(23)
Last Wicket Ishan Kishan 28(23)
Chahal begins his first over and Green wastes no time in attacking him. He confidently steps down the pitch and smashes the ball straight over the bowler's head for a maximum. Kishan follows suit, also stepping down to hit a four as MI aims to increase their scoring rate.
MI 75/1 (8)
Ishan Kishan 28(22)
Cameron Green 40(21)
Sandeep Sharma is still bowling, but Kishan manages to hit a boundary to the long off fence. Green also contributes with a powerful drive through the covers that races towards the fence. Mumbai is currently on track for a successful chase.
MI 58/1 (6)
Ishan Kishan 21(16)
cameron Green 30(15)
Samson has brought in Ashwin, who is eager to face off against the left-handed Kishan. Ashwin had been dominating the over, until Green unexpectedly stepped onto the offstump line and executed a powerful slog sweep for a six.
MI 47/1 (5)
Ishan Kishan 15(13)
cameron Green 25(12)
Boult nearly took down the new player, Green, with a close call. The ball narrowly missed Jaiswal after Green made a mistake. However, Green quickly recovered and retaliated with three powerful hits to the fence.
MI 29/1 (3)
Ishan Kishan 10(8)
cameron Green 14(5)
Sandeep Sharma has been appointed as Boult's new ball partner. The string of deliveries began with the right-arm pacer, resulting in only two runs off the first five balls. Suddenly, he unleashed a knuckle ball that caught Rohit Sharma off-guard, causing it to clip the bails on its way.
MI 14/1 (2)
Ishan Kishan 8(3)
cameron Green 0(0)
Last Wicket Rohit Sharma 3(5)
Trent Boult, known for his signature first over, began the match with a wide ball against Rohit Sharma. Despite this, he managed to induce an edge from Kishan, but unfortunately, it flew wide off second slip for a four.
MI 12/0 (1)
Ishan Kishan 8(3)
Rohit Sharma 2(3)
Arshad Khan is up for the last over. Ashwin manages to get a single, giving the strike to Jaiswal. Jaiswal then delivers a powerful hit through the covers, scoring a four. Arshad attempts to respond with a yorker, but Jaiswal skillfully guides the ball past third man for another four. However, luck is not on Jaiswal's side as he receives a very high full toss, resulting in a return catch.
RR 212/7 (20)
R Ashwin 8(5)
Trent Boult 0(0)
Last wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal 124(62)
Archer delivered a penultimate ball, which Ashwin managed to take a single from. Archer then cleverly deceived Jaiswal with a couple of slower balls, but Jaiswal was able to recover and hit two impressive sixes.
RR 196/6 (19)
R Ashwin 2(2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 116(59)
Arshad aimed for Hetmyer's pads, and the ball was effortlessly clipped away for a six. However, his time on the field was brief as he misjudged a short ball and guided it straight into the hands of SKY at deep mid-wicket.
RR 168/5 (17)
Dhruv Jurel 2(2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 92(50)
Last wicket Shimron Hetmyer 8(9)
Archer has returned to bowl and begins with a wide delivery. However, he quickly redeems himself by dismissing Holder with a well-executed slower ball, resulting in an easy catch for David stationed at long off.
RR 145/4 (15)
Shimron Hetmyer 0(5)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 77(44)
Last wicket Jason Holder 11(9)
Jaiswal expertly executes a reverse hit against Chawla, sending the ball soaring towards the cover fence. Chawla attempts to counter with a full delivery, but Jaiswal fearlessly steps out and smashes it straight for yet another four.
RR 126/3 (13)
Jason older 3(5)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 72(41)
Chawla is now in his third over, and Jaiswal steps down to hit a boundary, bringing his score up to five. However, Chawla quickly responds with a deceptive googly, causing Padikkal to misread the ball and ultimately be bowled out.
RR 103/3 (11)
Jason older 0(1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 42(26)
Last wicket Devdutt Padikkal 2(4)
Jaiswal expertly premeditates his shot and executes a beautiful scoop over the keeper, earning a well-deserved four. However, Arshad changes up his pace and pitches the ball on a good length, causing Samson to only manage a clip to deep mid-wicket.
RR 97/2 (10)
Devdutt Padikkal 1(1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 42(26)
Last wicket Sanju Samson 14(10)
Buttler was dismissed on the very first ball, thanks to Chawla's breakthrough. He failed to connect well with the ball, resulting in a straightforward catch at long-on.
RR 80/1 (8)
Sanju Samson 7(4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 42(26)
Last wicket Jos Buttler 18(19)
Buttler managed to score a couple of boundaries, all thanks to Archer's mistake in his line, which drifted down the leg. The pacer tried to overcompensate, but ended up giving Buttler too much width, allowing him to drive the ball past point for another four.
RR 42/0 (4)
Jos Buttler 10(13)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 19(13)
During the match, Archer delivered a bouncer which unfortunately resulted in Jaiswal hitting a six. To make matters worse, the delivery was deemed a no ball. However, Jaiswal was able to score a single off the free hit.
RR 19/0 (2)
Jos Buttler 0(3)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 14(10)
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan
Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. Wicket looks like a good one, we are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total. We are playing a great standard of cricket and the team is in a good space. Yes, the conditions are different but we will stick to our strengths. The team management are doing a great job of keeping the spirits high. Boult comes back.
Rohit Sharma: We played last year as well against the same opposition. It is a good track and looks a little dry to me. We wanted to bowl first, we want a score in front of us. It has been up and down, we have played some good cricket and also lacked consistency. We had a good break and hopefully we can put up a good performance. We have two changes - Jofra and Arshad Khan are back, in place of Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.
Rajasthan Royals have been performing exceptionally well in the tournament and are determined to regain their position at the top of the points table. Although they are currently two points behind the Gujarat Titans, their superior net run-rate gives them an edge. A victory in their upcoming match will propel them back to the number one spot.
RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obey McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.
MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, taking place at the illustrious Wankhede Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm, with the toss occurring half an hour prior.