MI vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Tim David shines as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

While Suryakumar Yadav's crucial 55 off 29 set the stage, it was Davids' unbeaten 45 off just 14 balls that stole the show.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling last-over victory against Rajasthan Royals in their chase of 213, thanks to Tim Davids' fiery knock. While Suryakumar Yadav's crucial 55 off 29 set the stage, it was Davids' unbeaten 45 off just 14 balls that stole the show.

In the 1000th game of IPL, Rajasthan Royals had earlier posted a formidable 212 for 7, with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting his maiden IPL century with a stunning 124 off 62 balls. However, Arshad Khan emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, with figures of 3 for 39.

RR skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss and opted to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end

