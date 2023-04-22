MI vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Arshdeep shines as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs

MI vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: PBKS's strong bowling and batting performances ultimately secured their victory.

On Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in Match 31 of IPL 2023. Despite half-centuries from Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57), MI fell short of their target of 215 runs, reaching 201/6 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the star of the show for PBKS's bowling department, taking four wickets, including two in the final over.

PBKS's quickfire knock of 55 runs off 29 balls by Sam Curran helped them reach a total of 214/8 in 20 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma also played crucial knocks, with Harpreet slamming 41 off 28 balls and Jitesh smacking 25 off 7 balls. For MI's bowling department, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each, while Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, and Jofra Archer scalped a dismissal each.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the talent and skill of both teams. Despite the loss, MI put up a valiant effort, with Green and Yadav's impressive performances. However, PBKS's strong bowling and batting performances ultimately secured their victory.

