MI vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Arshdeep shines as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs

Cricket
MI vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: PBKS's strong bowling and batting performances ultimately secured their victory.
On Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in Match 31 of IPL 2023. Despite half-centuries from Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57), MI fell short of their target of 215 runs, reaching 201/6 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh was the star of the show for PBKS's bowling department, taking four wickets, including two in the final over.
PBKS's quickfire knock of 55 runs off 29 balls by Sam Curran helped them reach a total of 214/8 in 20 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma also played crucial knocks, with Harpreet slamming 41 off 28 balls and Jitesh smacking 25 off 7 balls. For MI's bowling department, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each, while Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, and Jofra Archer scalped a dismissal each.
Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the talent and skill of both teams. Despite the loss, MI put up a valiant effort, with Green and Yadav's impressive performances. However, PBKS's strong bowling and batting performances ultimately secured their victory.
Arshdeep delivered a stunning yorker to dismiss Wadhera for a duck, showcasing his exceptional bowling skills. With only two runs needed in 15 balls, Arshdeep was on the verge of achieving a hat-trick. Although he narrowly missed the hat-trick, he secured the victory for his team with an impressive four-wicket haul.
MI 201/6 (20)
PBKS 214/8 (20)
Tim David kicked off Arshdeep Singh's attack with a colossal six that soared over the deep square leg boundary. This game has been an absolute spectacle, with both teams raining sixes left and right. However, Arshdeep shifted the momentum in his team's favor by taking out Surya, leaving Mumbai with a daunting task of needing 33 runs off just 15 balls.
MI 184/4 (18)
Tilak Varma 1(1)
Tim David 11(7)
Last wicket Suryakumar Yadav 57(26)
The bowler ultimately had the final say, ending Green's time at the wicket with a well-executed slower ball. Under pressure, skipper Curran made an excellent catch to secure the wicket.
MI 161/3 (16)
Suryakumar Yadav 45(21)
Tim David 1(1)
Last wicket Cameron Green 67(43)
Surya expertly sliced Chahar's delivery through the vacant slip cordon, earning a boundary to kick off the over. Then, Green powerfully struck Chahar's ball for a maximum, reaching an impressive half-century despite the challenge of chasing a high total.
MI 149/2 (15)
Suryakumar Yadav 44(19)
Cameron Green 57(40)
Punjab had an opportunity to dismiss Green, but unfortunately, Rahul Chahar missed a direct hit. However, Surya's exceptional performance during the over made up for the missed opportunity. He effortlessly hit the ball over long-off for a maximum.
MI 132/2 (14)
Suryakumar Yadav 39(17)
Cameron Green 45(36)
Livingstone has taken the attack and the spinner has successfully removed Rohit from the game. The Mumbai skipper offered a straightforward catch to the bowler, and he made no errors in securing the catch.
MI 88/2 (10)
Suryakumar Yadav 1(1)
Cameron Green 39(28)
Last wicket Rohit Sharma 44(27)
Rohit Sharma is currently in top form, having hit an impressive 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League. He is the only Indian player to achieve this remarkable feat, which he accomplishes by confidently skipping down the track and unleashing a powerful swing of the bat, sending the ball soaring over the boundary.
MI 79/1 (9)
Rohit Sharma 40(25)
Cameron Green 35(25)
Green has demonstrated his impressive big-hitting abilities by powerfully driving Nathan Ellis' delivery to the long-on boundary, leaving the bowler grounded. Mumbai has reached their fifty within the PowerPlay
MI 54/1 (6)
Rohit Sharma 26(18)
Cameron Green 24(14)
An opportunity for a run-out was missed when Green was almost out had the ball hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Despite Arshdeep's impressive control over his bowling, Green made a reckless attempt at a swing, causing the ball to soar through the slips and score a boundary.
MI 33/1 (4)
Rohit Sharma 17(12)
Cameron Green 13(8)
Last wicket Ishan Kishan 1(4)
Arshdeep Singh secured a valuable wicket by dismissing Ishan Kishan. Short made an exceptional catch by sprinting towards his left to complete the play. Ishan attempted an uppish shot, but unfortunately, he was unable to outmaneuver the cover-point fielder.
MI 13/1 (2)
Rohit Sharma 9(7)
Cameron Green 1(1)
Last wicket Ishan Kishan 1(4)
Rohit has made his first run with a single to long-on, while Ishan quickly followed suit with a single to mid-on. The Mumbai captain then demonstrated his exceptional skill by elegantly flicking the spinner to the mid-wicket boundary.
MI 7/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma 5(3)
Ishan Kishan 1(3)
It's raining sixes in Mumbai— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023
Half-century comes up for @PunjabKingsIPL skipper @CurranSM #PBKS nearing the 200-run mark now!
Follow the match https://t.co/FfkwVPpj3s #TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/8ma8iLaP9v
Jitesh Sharma played a crucial role in Punjab's remarkable comeback, contributing a brilliant 25 runs off just seven deliveries. Despite being in a seemingly hopeless situation, Punjab managed to post a daunting total of 214 for the loss of eight wickets. The final five overs proved to be the turning point, as the visitors scored an impressive 96 runs.
PBKS 214/8 (20)
Harpreet Brar 5(2)
Shahrukh Khan 0(0)
The batting performance by Curran is truly remarkable, as the Punjab batsmen have been hitting nothing but sixes. Curran impressively hits Green for two consecutive sixes, one over deep extra cover and the other going downtown. However, Green manages to take down Harpreet, who had an outstanding score of 41 off 28 balls.
PBKS 187/5 (18)
Sam Curran 46(24)
Jitesh Sharma 12(2)
Last wicket Harpreet Singh Bhatia 41(28)
Arjun provided a slight opening, and Curran took advantage by smashing the ball straight into the long-off stands for a maximum. He then managed to fetch another boundary with an edge. Harpreet joined in on the action, hitting a boundary and bringing the partnership between the two to 51 runs in just 38 balls. Harpreet continued to attack Arjun, dispatching a low full toss for a six to the deep square leg boundary.
PBKS 149/4 (16)
Sam Curran 28(18)
Harpreet Singh Bhatia 34(24)
The score has reached 100 for Punjab, and their captain, Sam Curran, has dispatched Green to the long-on boundary to increase the momentum. However, Punjab requires more of such shots to maintain their lead.
PBKS 105/4 (14)
Sam Curran 8(12)
Harpreet Singh Bhatia 15(16)
Livingstone expertly pulled the bones out of an Archer short delivery, sending the ball soaring over the deep backward square leg. The batsman's skillful shot resulted in a remarkable 101-meter six, leaving the fast bowler stunned.
PBKS 81/2 (9)
Liam Livingstone 11(11)
Atharva Taide 29(16)
Arjun Tendulkar has delivered a stunning breakthrough by trapping Prabhsimran with a perfectly executed yorker. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger, signaling the end of Prabhsimran's innings.
PBKS 70/2 (7)
Liam Livingstone 1(1)
Atharva Taide 28(14)
Last wicket Prabhsimran Singh 26(17)
YORKED!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023
Arjun Tendulkar gets Prabhsimran Singh out with a ripper
Follow the match https://t.co/FfkwVPpj3s #TATAIPL | #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/W3kIQZ7Xyq
The change in bowling tactics has proven to be advantageous for Mumbai, as Cameron Green successfully gets wicket of Short. Green delivered a short ball, which Short attempted to pull, but unfortunately, it landed straight into the hands of Chawla at midwicket.
PBKS 20/1 (3)
Prabhsimran Singh 6(6)
Atharva Taide 1(2)
Last wicket Matthew Short 11(10)
Arjun Tendulkar exhibits an impressive display of swing and movement right from the start, setting the tone for the first over. Prabhsimran and Short both manage to get off the mark, as five runs are scored in the opening over.
PBKS 5/0 (1)
Prabhsimran Singh 1(2)
Matthew Short 2(4)
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Rohit Sharma: We are going to have a bowl first. Really nice to have some wins under the belt, winning is always nice and the atmosphere is good but the job is not done. Quite surprisingly nice and pleasant. Looking forward to this game. We have had some injuries but Jofra is back and that is the only change. Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on, hopefully we restrict them and chase it down later.
Sam Curran: Back to back games and not much time to think about it. No Shikhar, that's why I am here but he's recovering and should be back soon. Great opportunity for the others to put their hand and we are going with the same team. Lot of close games for us. We would have bowled as well, that is the trend but hopefully we do well. Have a good powerplay and then take it from there.
Throughout the history of the Indian Premier League, the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings have faced off against each other a total of 29 times. Out of these encounters, the Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious on 15 occasions, while the Punjab Kings have claimed victory 14 times.
MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
PBKS: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar