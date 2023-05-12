MI vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Maiden IPL century from Suryakumar guides Mumbai to 27 run victory over Gujarat

Mumbai Indians secured a 27-run victory over Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's impressive performance. Yadav scored an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, guiding MI to a total of 218 for 5 in 20 overs. Despite Rashid Khan's all-round effort, which included 4 wickets for 30 runs with the ball and an unbeaten 79 off 32 with the bat, GT was unable to secure a win.

MI got off to a flying start, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan providing a strong foundation. However, Khan dismissed both batters in one over, bringing GT back into the game. Khan returned a four-fer, but it was not enough to restrict MI to a low total.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, but his decision ultimately proved unsuccessful. Yadav's knock was the highlight of the match, and he was rightly named the player of the match.

