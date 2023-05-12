MI vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Maiden IPL century from Suryakumar guides Mumbai to 27 run victory over Gujarat

Cricket
The home crowd is hoping for some fireworks from the skipper. On the bowling side, Mumbai needs to fill the Jofra Archer-sized hole for the rest of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians secured a 27-run victory over Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's impressive performance. Yadav scored an unbeaten 103 off just 49 balls, guiding MI to a total of 218 for 5 in 20 overs. Despite Rashid Khan's all-round effort, which included 4 wickets for 30 runs with the ball and an unbeaten 79 off 32 with the bat, GT was unable to secure a win.
MI got off to a flying start, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan providing a strong foundation. However, Khan dismissed both batters in one over, bringing GT back into the game. Khan returned a four-fer, but it was not enough to restrict MI to a low total.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, but his decision ultimately proved unsuccessful. Yadav's knock was the highlight of the match, and he was rightly named the player of the match.
Kartikeya with the ball with GT needing 48 runs to secure a victory. Unfortunately, he began with a wide outside off, giving the opposition an early advantage. However, Rashid quickly turned the game around with three consecutive sixes. The first was a full delivery that drifted on the legs, allowing Rashid to launch it over wide long-on for a maximum. The second was a tossed-up delivery on the stumps, which Rashid whipped over deep midwicket. The third was a delivery outside off, which Rashid dragged and cleared the long-on boundary. Despite the pressure, Kartikeya managed to deliver a full toss on the last ball, which Rashid could only slash as far as the point fielder.
GT 191/8 (20)
MI 218/5 (20)
Green is now in the attack and he begins with a bouncer, causing Rashid to take evasive action. However, Rashid quickly retaliates with a powerful hit, sending the ball soaring over midwicket for a magnificent six. Not content with just one, Rashid repeats his success with another six, this time pulling the ball over deep square and reaching an impressive fifty in just 21 balls.
GT 164/8 (18)
AlzarriJoseph 7(9)
Rashid Khan 54(23)
Behrendorff approached Joseph from around the wicket, but unfortunately, Joseph was able to hit a four. However, Rashid was not to be outdone and swung his bat at a yorker, resulting in a slice over short third for a boundary.
GT 130/8 (15)
AlzarriJoseph 3(3)
Rashid Khan 25(11)
Chawla with his third over, and he's doing an excellent job of keeping the batters at bay. So far, they've only managed to score a couple of singles off his first three deliveries. However, the game is starting to get a bit more challenging due to the dew that's coming into play.
GT 90/5 (11)
David Miller 33(22)
Rahul Tewatia 12(10)
Miller swiftly takes a single by pushing the ball towards extra-cover. And, what a shot! Miller pulls the ball towards the midwicket boundary, despite not hitting it perfectly, resulting in a fantastic four.
GT 48/3 (6)
David Miller 5(6)
Vijay Shankar 29(13)
Hardik attempted to hit a full delivery on the off-stump, but unfortunately, he only managed to get an outside edge. The keeper was quick to react and took the catch, resulting in Gujarat facing an early setback.
GT 17/2 (3)
Shubman Gill 6(8)
Vijay Shankar 5(2)
Full and SKY delivers a powerful hit straight for a six! With just one more big hit, he will achieve his maiden century. A couple of runs follow, building the anticipation. And there it is! What a remarkable way to reach his milestone! SKY dispatches the ball deep into the stands over deep square leg
MI 218/5 (20)
Suryakumar Yadav 103(49)
Cameron Green 3(3)
Vinod attempted a sweep but unfortunately miscued it. However, luck was on his side as the ball fell safely outside of Abhinav Manohar's perimeter. Vinod was able to score a single off of it, bringing the total score between Sky and Vinod to an impressive 50 runs.
MI 139/3 (14)
Suryakumar Yadav 35(22)
Vishnu Vinod 28(17)
Rashid made a crucial move by dismissing the MI skipper. Rohit attempted to defend on the front foot, but was ultimately deceived by the wrong un. Tewatia completed a remarkable catch at slip, diving to his right. Rashid Khan strikes twice as Ishan Kishan walks back.
MI 66/2 (7)
Suryakumar Yadav 5(3)
Nehal Wadhera 0(1)
Last wicket Ishan Kishan 31(20)
Rohit executes a masterful slog sweep, sending the ball soaring for a four. However, Vijay Shankar's exceptional fielding in the deep prevents the boundary. The bowler and fielders appeal for a wicket, with Hardik immediately opting for a DRS review. The appeal is for both LBW and a catch, which was completed by Tewatia at slip. Upon review, the replay shows that the wickets were not hit, and GT loses a valuable review.
MI 51/0 (5)
Rohit Sharma 28(15)
Ishan Kishan 22(15)
Mohit delivers a wide ball, and Rohit expertly capitalizes on it by driving it through the covers for a fantastic four. Mohit then adjusts his line and attacks the stumps, resulting in a huge appeal as Rohit is seemingly trapped leg before wicket. However, the umpire disagrees with the call. Rohit takes advantage of a slightly shorter ball and slaps it straight for another four, providing much-needed momentum for the Mumbai Indians' skipper.
MI 20/0 (2)
Rohit Sharma 15(8)
Ishan Kishan 4(4)
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are in the middle, ready to take on the opposition. The first two deliveries are brilliant dots, setting the tone for a competitive match. Kishan attempts to flick a ball on the legs, but can only manage a leg bye to get the scoreboard ticking. Shami shows a hint of swing, causing Rohit to lean in for a drive, but he misses. The next delivery is similar, but this time Rohit connects and a good stop at extra covers limits him to a single. Kishan then drives a ball on the up, straight down the ground for the first FOUR of the night.
MI 6/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma 1(2)
Ishan Kishan 4(4)
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Vishnu Vinod, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad
Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, dew could have an effect, so chasing could be ideal. We realise the importance of every game, just need to stick to our plans and play good cricket. It's important to learn the lessons from your losses, rectify and don't repeat it. You do make mistakes in such a long tournament. God has been kind with our injuries. Same XI tonight
Rohit Sharma - We would have done the same thing, we need to bat and bowl really well. Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It's not been ideal in terams of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it and that's what the guys have done. We've spoken about not letting external factors affect us. We're playing with the same squad as the last game
One significant concern for MI this year has been their bowling, which has allowed four consecutive totals above 200. They almost did so again versus RCB. In the last three games, opposing teams have taken advantage of a flat wicket and ideal batting conditions, resulting in scores of 214/8, 212/7, and 199/6. This is an issue that GT would also like to exploit.
The star batsman and captain of MI, Rohit Sharma, has been struggling lately with a string of five single-digit scores in a row. Despite his talent, Sharma has only managed to score one half-century and a total of 191 runs in 11 matches of the IPL 2023 season.
MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal