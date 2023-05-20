KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Quinton de Kock departs, Lucknow five down

The Kolkata Knight Riders' captain, Nitish Rana, won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 68th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday.
The LSG team, donning the iconic green and maroon jersey of local giants Mohun Bagan, is determined to secure a playoff spot by defeating KKR at Eden Gardens tonight.
However, KKR, the true home team, has faced numerous challenges this season, including struggling to find a winning combination and enduring seven defeats, four of which were at Eden Gardens.
Despite their complaints about the conditions, KKR is determined to turn their luck around and secure a victory tonight.
Chakaravarthy delivers to de Kock, and he's out! Unfortunately, de Kock mistimed his slog-sweep, resulting in Russell taking a skier in the deep.
LSG 88/5 (11)
Ayush Badoni 1(2)
Nicholas Pooran 15(4)
Vaibhav Arora is now in his third over. He decides to go short on the off, and Makad takes a swing at it, but unfortunately, he top edges it. Luckily, Harshit was able to make some impressive ground and get under the ball. He makes a safe catch, and LSG is now two wickets down. Stoinis is the new batter, and he is welcomed with a nasty lifter that catches him off guard. The ball kisses his gloves, and Venkatesh Iyer is able to make an easy catch.
LSG 55/3 (7)
Quinton de Kock 21(15)
Krunal Pandya 0(1)
Harshit skillfully directed a bouncer towards Karan's body, causing the opener to only manage an edge to short mid-wicket. This resulted in the first wicket for KKR.
LSG 15/1 (3)
Quinton de Kock 11(10)
Prerak Mankad 1(3)
Harshit Rana is taking the new ball for KKR, and he's off to a strong start. De Kock and Karan Sharma are opening the innings for LSG, and Harshit is hitting a good length with a hint of swing.
LSG 1/0 (1)
Quinton de Kock 0(5)
Karan Sharma 1(1)
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Krunal: We would've also fielded first. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We know where we stand in the table. Our destiny is in our hands. Focus is on playing good cricket. We defended really well in previous game. Eventually what matters is how we come today, put a total on the board and defend it. Couple of changes - instead of Hooda, we have Karan. And Gowtham comes in for Swapnil.
Rana: Will bowl first. Need to win by a big margin, want to play positively. Rinku has been one of the positives. Have done well in patches in other areas as well. Roy has given some good starts. There's Suyash who's done well too. Same team.
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2023 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Gitans, broadcasting straight from the iconic Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for real-time scores and exciting updates pertaining to this highly anticipated game.