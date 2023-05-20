KKR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Quinton de Kock departs, Lucknow five down

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The Kolkata Knight Riders' captain, Nitish Rana, won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 68th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday.

The LSG team, donning the iconic green and maroon jersey of local giants Mohun Bagan, is determined to secure a playoff spot by defeating KKR at Eden Gardens tonight.

However, KKR, the true home team, has faced numerous challenges this season, including struggling to find a winning combination and enduring seven defeats, four of which were at Eden Gardens.

Despite their complaints about the conditions, KKR is determined to turn their luck around and secure a victory tonight.

Follow KKR vs LSG Live Updates here: