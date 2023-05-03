LSG vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Match called off due to rain, both teams get a point each

Cricket
For LSG, Badoni's performance was particularly impressive, as he managed to score a half-century in just 31 balls on a pitch that had proven difficult for other players to even reach double digits.
The IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. As a result, both teams will receive one point each.
Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl against the Lucknow Super Giants. Unfortunately, LSG's regular captain KL Rahul was unable to play due to an injury sustained in the previous match. In his absence, Krunal Pandya led the team in today's match.
For LSG, Badoni's performance was particularly impressive, as he managed to score a half-century in just 31 balls on a pitch that had proven difficult for other players to even reach double digits. The partnership between Badoni and Pooran was a crucial turning point in the match, with the two players putting up a stand of 59 off 48 balls. Badoni's contribution was especially noteworthy, as he hit 38 off 26 balls during the partnership. Unfortunately, the match was cut short due to rain, with just four balls remaining in the LSG innings.
LSG 62/5 (14)
Ayush Badoni 9(14)
Nicholas Pooran 14(21)
LSG 44/5 (10)
Ayush Badoni 0(2)
Nicholas Pooran 5(9)
LSG 34/4 (7)
Karan Sharma 4(8)
Nicholas Pooran 0(1)
LSG 31/3 (6)
Karan Sharma 3(6)
Marcus Stoinis 4(1)
LSG 19/1 (4)
Karan Sharma 1(2)
Manan Vohra 4(4)
Last wicket Kyle Mayers 14(17)
The match begins with Deepak Chahar taking the lead for Chennai. Mayers has already scored a boundary off the last ball, taking advantage of the overcast conditions. The Chennai fast bowlers will be looking to utilize the patches of green cover on the surface to gain some assistance.
LSG 5/0 (1)
Kyle Mayers 4(5)
Manan Vohra 1(1)
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak is fit, so he comes in for Akash. You've decided it is my last IPL, not me.
Krunal Pandya: We wanted to bat first, so it is even stevens. The batters can go out and express themselves. KL is a big loss, he's a quality player but it creates an opportunity. The morale is pretty high, we are looking to play some positive cricket. Manan (Vohra) and Karan (Sharma) come in.
As raindrops begin to fall, the toss is delayed. One can only hope that this is not the start of a prolonged series of inspections and subsequent delays.
Hello from Lucknow— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023
The Toss has been delayed in the #LSGvCSK clash
Stay tuned for further updates. #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/8OhWUCBSWi
KL Rahul suffered a right thigh injury during the match against RCB. Additionally, on Sunday, Unadkat experienced a severe slip while bowling at the nets, resulting in a nasty fall. Both players are currently receiving medical attention and are expected to make a full recovery.
Lucknow: Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Greetings and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between LSG and CSK, taking place in Lucknow. CSK emerged victorious in the reverse fixture last month. The question on everyone's mind is whether they can maintain their winning streak and make it two in a row? Stay tuned to find out!