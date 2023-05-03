Cricket

LSG vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Match called off due to rain, both teams get a point each

For LSG, Badoni's performance was particularly impressive, as he managed to score a half-century in just 31 balls on a pitch that had proven difficult for other players to even reach double digits.

The IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. As a result, both teams will receive one point each. Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl against the Lucknow Super Giants. Unfortunately, LSG's regular captain KL Rahul was unable to play due to an injury sustained in the previous match. In his absence, Krunal Pandya led the team in today's match. For LSG, Badoni's performance was particularly impressive, as he managed to score a half-century in just 31 balls on a pitch that had proven difficult for other players to even reach double digits. The partnership between Badoni and Pooran was a crucial turning point in the match, with the two players putting up a stand of 59 off 48 balls. Badoni's contribution was especially noteworthy, as he hit 38 off 26 balls during the partnership. Unfortunately, the match was cut short due to rain, with just four balls remaining in the LSG innings. Follow LSG vs CSK Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG 03 May 2023, 07:01 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Thank you for joining us for the live coverage of the LSG vs CSK match. Unfortunately, the inclement weather has had a significant impact on the game, and it has been called off. As a result, both teams will receive one point each.

03 May 2023, 05:22 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Match called off The match has been called off, and it is now official. As a result, both LSG and CSK will receive one point each. Unfortunately, the rain is still pouring down, and there is no possibility of resuming the game before the cut-off time.

03 May 2023, 05:14 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score:



Badoni reaches his half-century and finishes the over with a spectacular maximum, as Chahar's over proves to be quite expensive. The penultimate over yields a whopping 20 runs LSG 125/6 (19) Ayush Badoni 59(33) Krishnappa Gowtham 1(1)

03 May 2023, 05:06 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Wicket



Lucknow has reached the 100 mark, but Pathirana has just made a game-changing move by removing Nicholas Pooran at a critical moment. Pooran hit the ball straight to Moeen Ali at cover LSG 105/6 (18) Ayush Badoni 39(27) Krishnappa Gowtham 1(1)

03 May 2023, 04:54 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score:



The partnership currently stands at 39, however, Lucknow is in dire need of some big hits from their batsmen. LSG 83/5 (16) Ayush Badoni 20(19) Nicholas Pooran 18(28)

03 May 2023, 04:48 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score:



Pathirana into the attack replacing Moeen Ali. With an action similar to Malinga, Pathirana has made an impressive start by only allowing five runs in his opening over. Pooran, on the other hand, will be looking to hit some big shots and give Lucknow a total that they can defend. LSG 62/5 (14) Ayush Badoni 9(14) Nicholas Pooran 14(21)

03 May 2023, 04:41 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score:



Moeen Ali delivered an exceptional spell, showcasing his off-spinning skills with impressive figures of 2-13 in just 4 overs. LSG 52/5 (12) Ayush Badoni 4(7) Nicholas Pooran 9(16)

03 May 2023, 04:36 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Wicket



Moeen Ali has struck again, causing Lucknow to fall further behind. Karan Sharma attempted to hit the spinner by skipping down the track, but Moeen expertly caught the ball and took an impressive return catch. LSG 44/5 (10) Ayush Badoni 0(2) Nicholas Pooran 5(9)

03 May 2023, 04:26 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score:



Jadeja has delivered an exceptional over, and Chennai is making swift progress by utilizing spin. Meanwhile, Lucknow finds themselves once again confined to their home ground. LSG 42/4 (9) Karan Sharma 8(13) Nicholas Pooran 4(8)

03 May 2023, 04:25 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Wicket



Ravindra Jadeja has successfully spun out Marcus Stoinis, leaving the batsman in a state of shock as the ball gracefully spun from the leg stump and crashed into the top of the off-stump. This has put Lucknow in a precarious position, with four of their players out within the first 10 overs. LSG 34/4 (7) Karan Sharma 4(8) Nicholas Pooran 0(1)

03 May 2023, 04:09 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Wicket



Maheesh Theekshana into the attack and immediately made an impact as the spinner takes down Vohra for playing across the stumps and getting cleaned up. The skipper, Krunal Pandya, unfortunately departs for a golden duck as Theekshana secures his second wicket. Ajinkya Rahane made a fantastic low catch at first slip to complete the dismissal. LSG 31/3 (6) Karan Sharma 3(6) Marcus Stoinis 4(1)

03 May 2023, 04:07 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Wicket



Mayers attempted to hit Moeen out of the park, but unfortunately, failed to achieve the desired distance. Gaikwad was able to take a good catch while running from long-off. LSG 19/1 (4) Karan Sharma 1(2) Manan Vohra 4(4) Last wicket Kyle Mayers 14(17)

03 May 2023, 03:59 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score:



The batter swings, but misses as the ball narrowly avoids the outside edge. Chennai is eager for a breakthrough as Mayers prepares to challenge the opposing team. LSG 16/0 (3) Kyle Mayers 13(14) Manan Vohra 4(4)

03 May 2023, 03:57 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score:



Tushar Deshpande starts off strong, leaving no room for the batsman to make any significant moves. Only one run from the over. LSG 6/0 (2) Kyle Mayers 4(9) Manan Vohra 2(3)

03 May 2023, 03:45 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: The match begins with Deepak Chahar taking the lead for Chennai. Mayers has already scored a boundary off the last ball, taking advantage of the overcast conditions. The Chennai fast bowlers will be looking to utilize the patches of green cover on the surface to gain some assistance. LSG 5/0 (1) Kyle Mayers 4(5) Manan Vohra 1(1)

03 May 2023, 03:35 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Teams Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

03 May 2023, 03:28 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings opt bowl MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak is fit, so he comes in for Akash. You've decided it is my last IPL, not me. Krunal Pandya: We wanted to bat first, so it is even stevens. The batters can go out and express themselves. KL is a big loss, he's a quality player but it creates an opportunity. The morale is pretty high, we are looking to play some positive cricket. Manan (Vohra) and Karan (Sharma) come in.

03 May 2023, 03:09 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Toss Update The toss is scheduled for 3:30 PM, and the the match will begin at 3:45 PM. The sun is shining brightly, indicating that there will be no further alterations to the schedule at this time.

03 May 2023, 02:46 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Toss delayed As raindrops begin to fall, the toss is delayed. One can only hope that this is not the start of a prolonged series of inspections and subsequent delays. Hello from Lucknow



The Toss has been delayed in the #LSGvCSK clash



Stay tuned for further updates. #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/8OhWUCBSWi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

03 May 2023, 02:44 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Devon Conway boasts the highest average (51.23) among IPL players who have scored a minimum of 500 runs. In just 16 matches, he has amassed an impressive 666 runs, including eight half-centuries.

03 May 2023, 02:41 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: KL Rahul suffered a right thigh injury during the match against RCB. Additionally, on Sunday, Unadkat experienced a severe slip while bowling at the nets, resulting in a nasty fall. Both players are currently receiving medical attention and are expected to make a full recovery.

03 May 2023, 02:40 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Squads Lucknow: Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

03 May 2023, 02:40 PM LSG vs CSK Live Score: Hello and Welcome! Greetings and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between LSG and CSK, taking place in Lucknow. CSK emerged victorious in the reverse fixture last month. The question on everyone's mind is whether they can maintain their winning streak and make it two in a row? Stay tuned to find out!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.