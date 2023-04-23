KKR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh’s 50 in vain as Chennai defeat Kolkata by 49 runs

On Sunday, in match number 33 of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over Kolkata Knight Riders by a whopping 49 runs. The match was held at Eden Gardens, where KKR was chasing a target of 236 runs but could only manage to score 186 for 8.
CSK's victory was largely due to the impressive performance of Ajinkya Rahane, who hit an unbeaten 71 off just 29 balls. Shivam Dube also contributed significantly to the team's score with his 51 off 20, while Devon Conway added 56 runs to the tally. Although Kulwant Khejroliya managed to scalp 2 wickets, he leaked 44 runs in his four overs.
KKR skipper Nitish Rana had won the toss and opted to bowl first, but his team's efforts were not enough to stop CSK from posting a formidable total of 233 for 4 in 20 overs.
With this win, CSK has taken the top spot in the IPL 2023 table, with 10 points to their credit.
Rinku scores fifty runs as he smashes a six to the mid-wicket fence. Unfortunately, he misses out on another opportunity to score big. Two more unsuccessful attempts and CSK dominates KKR by 49 runs, securing their fifth win in seven games.
KKR 186/8 (20)
CSK 235/4 (20)
Deshpande cunningly outwits Wiese with a well-executed slower-ball aimed at the pad. Despite Umpire Nitin Menon's initial reluctance to make a call, Dhoni astutely signals for a review. The DRS proves its worth once again, as the review reveals three reds, confirming the dismissal.
KKR 177/7 (18)
Umesh Yadav 4(3)
Rinku Singh 44(25)
Last wicket David Wiese 1(2)
Pathirana delivers to Russell, and he's out! The ball goes straight up, and Dube makes a clean catch, securing a crucial wicket for his team. Dhoni, the experienced captain, takes the opportunity to offer some words of wisdom to his young seamer, encouraging him to continue performing at his best.
KKR 164/6 (17)
David Wiese 1(1)
Rinku Singh 37(23)
Last wicket Andre Russell 9(6)
Full and wide, Rinku manages to connect with a thick outside-edge, sending the ball rushing past a diving Pathirana at short-third for a well-earned FOUR. The crowd erupts in excitement as KKR adds another run to their total with a quick single.
KKR 156/5 (16)
Andre Russell 9(4)
Rinku Singh 31(20)
Last wicket Jason Roy 61(26)
The ball was delivered as a low full-toss, and Roy expertly swept it through square-leg for a boundary. However, Theekshana had other plans and managed to knock over the middle-stump.
KKR 137/5 (15)
Andre Russell 1(2)
Rinku Singh 22(16)
Last wicket Jason Roy 61(26)
Jadeja maintains a tight line. However, he bowls fractionally short and Rinku takes advantage by executing a powerful slog-sweep, sending the ball soaring over mid-wicket for a magnificent six.
KKR 119/4 (13)
Jason Roy 47(18)
Rinku Singh 20(14)
Jadeja delivers a floating ball, and Roy expertly picks it up on the bounce, sending it soaring 92 meters across the field to land in the mid-wicket stands for a magnificent six. Roy then skillfully creates space and slashes the ball through cover, earning a well-deserved four.
KKR 95/4 (11)
Jason Roy 33(12)
Rinku Singh 10(8)
Rana departs. Yet another flatter ball was delivered on the shorter side, prompting Rana to expertly pull it across to the deep mid-wicket fielder.
KKR 71/4 (9)
Jason Roy 19(5)
Rinku Singh 1(3)
Last wicket Nitish Rana 27(20)
Moeen delivers a full toss, and Iyer fails to connect with his attempted sweep. The ball strikes him directly in front of the stumps, resulting in a clear and decisive decision. Iyer and Rana take a moment to discuss the situation before deciding to challenge the ruling with a review. However, upon closer inspection, the replay confirms that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps, and the decision is upheld with three reds.
KKR 66/3 (8)
Jason Roy 19(4)
Nitish Rana 23(18)
Last wicket Venkatesh Iyer 20(20)
Iyer tries to create some space, but Akash stays on his tail and forces a weak push towards the cover fielder. However, Iyer quickly retaliates with a powerful shot through mid-wicket, earning himself a well-deserved four runs.
KKR 33/2 (5)
Venkatesh Iyer 16(14)
Nitish Rana 14(10)
Akash delivers a precise and powerful ball, constricting Iyer with three dots. However, Iyer refuses to be held down and charges forward, lofting the ball down the ground for a stunning FOUR.
KKR 20/2 (3)
Venkatesh Iyer 11(9)
Nitish Rana 6(3)
Tushar Deshpande from the opposite end. With just a slight hint of shape away from the length, Jagadeesan powerfully slashes the ball towards deep third. However, Jadeja's exceptional fielding skills come into play as he sprints towards the ball and completes a stunning running catch.
KKR 9/2 (2)
Venkatesh Iyer 1(3)
Nitish Rana 6(3)
Last wicket N Jagadeesan 1(3)
The off-stump is sent flying as Narine charges down the wrong line, resulting in an early strike for CSK by Akash.
KKR 1/1 (1)
Venkatesh Iyer 0(2)
N Jagadeesan 1(1)
Last wicket Sunil Narine 0(3)
The delivery was a wide full toss, but unfortunately, Dhoni missed it. However, he quickly reviewed the play for a no ball, and his instincts were correct! This resulted in a free hit for him. The next delivery was a low full toss, and Dhoni attempted a powerful slog, but he missed again. He was visibly frustrated with himself. But, could he redeem himself with a six on the next delivery? The bowler delivered a fuller ball, and Dhoni seized the opportunity, drilling it down the ground for two runs.
CSK 235/4 (20)
MS Dhoni 2(3)
Ajinkya Rahane 71(29)
With a swift swivel-pull over square-leg, Dube sends the short ball soaring for a massive six, bringing his total to an impressive fifty off just twenty balls. However, his streak comes to an end as Khejroliya delivers a fuller ball that Dube digs out to Roy at long-off.
CSK 199/3 (18)
Ravindra Jadeja 1(2)
Ajinkya Rahane 55(25)
Last wicket Shivam Dube 50(21)
Suyash delivers the ball and Dube expertly smacks it down the ground, resulting in a magnificent six. However, the next delivery is a tricky googly, causing Dube to miss his shot
CSK 169/2 (16)
Shivam Dube 40(16)
Ajinkya Rahane 38(20)
Wiese has replaced Varun and has delivered a slower ball on length. Dube, with his exceptional skills, flat-bats it over long-on for a remarkable SIX. The next delivery is another length delivery, and Dube pumps it past mid-off for a fantastic FOUR.
CSK 160/2 (15)
Shivam Dube 32(11)
Ajinkya Rahane 37(19)
Varun delivers the ball from over the wicket, and Conway attempts to loft it to the deep, but unfortunately, he fails to clear the fielder. Wiese takes the catch at long-off.
CSK 123/2 (13)
Shivam Dube 13(4)
Ajinkya Rahane 19(14)
Last wicket Devon Conway 56(40)
Suyash delivers a ball aimed at Rahane's pads, prompting a loud appeal from the fielding team. However, the umpire remains unmoved. After careful consideration, the umpire's call on the wickets is made, and Rahane is able to survive the close call.
CSK 109/1 (12)
Devon Conway 56(39)
Ajinkya Rahane 18(13)
Narine delivers a lengthy ball, and Conway gracefully dances down the pitch, lifting the ball over deep mid-wicket with incredible force, resulting in a massive six.
CSK 89/1 (9)
Devon Conway 47(30)
Ajinkya Rahane 7(4)
A remarkable delivery to Castle Ruturaj! The bowler executed a superb wrong'un that sharply drifted after pitching, causing Ruturaj to play all around it.
CSK 79/1 (8)
Devon Conway 39(26)
Ajinkya Rahane 5(2)
Last wicket Ruturaj Gaikwad 35(20)
Conway delivers a powerful swing, sending the ball soaring over the short-third fielder for a boundary - bringing Chennai Super Kings to a total of 50 runs. Ruturaj seizes the opportunity presented by the full toss, unleashing a mighty swing that sends the ball sailing over mid-wicket for a six.
CSK 59/0 (6)
Devon Conway 36(22)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 23(14)
Varun Chakaravarthy begins with a short ball, and Conway quickly hits it straight to cover. However, Varun is not deterred and delivers a ball in the perfect slot. Conway seizes the opportunity and powerfully pumps the ball down the ground, resulting in a magnificent six.
CSK 31/0 (4)
Devon Conway 17(14)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 14(10)
Ruturaj deftly taps the ball towards mid-on and swiftly sets off for another single. The length from Wiese is met with a powerful flick off Conway's pads, sending the ball soaring in front of square for a magnificent six!
CSK 14/0 (2)
Devon Conway 7(5)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 7(7)
Ruturaj's start was a bit shaky as Umesh managed to find an inside-edge, causing the ball to rush past the stumps and score a boundary.
CSK 5/0 (1)
Devon Conway 0(1)
Ruturaj gaikwad 5(5)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
KKR may opt to use a spinner if Ajinkya Rahane enters the powerplay. This season, Rahane boasts a remarkable strike-rate of 222 in the powerplay, the highest among all players. However, his boundary percentage against spin is typically low at only 13%, and he has been dismissed four times by spinners. It is worth noting that KKR has bowled the most overs of spin in the powerplay during IPL 2023.
Rana: Would like to bowl. Looks a good pitch. Will be better to chase if dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, result will be in our favour. Two changes - Wiese in for Litton.
Dhoni: Would've bowled first as well. Players have grown in confidence, especially the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out. I have played a lot of cricket over here. I have a job at Khadakpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there.
CSK has emerged victorious in four out of the six matches played thus far in IPL 2023. The team is currently on a two-match winning streak, having defeated RCB and SRH. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK is now aiming for a hat-trick of wins in their upcoming match against KKR tonight.
Suyash Sharma of Delhi did not play in the match against his hometown team because Kolkata chose Anukul Thakur as an Impact Player to stop their batting collapse. With Eden aiding with spin, KKR will very likely call on the off spinner.
The Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have played each other 27 times in the IPL, with MS Dhoni's team winning 17 times to Kolkata's nine.
KKR: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Welcome to the live blog for match number 33 of IPL 2023. Tonight, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens.