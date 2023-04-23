KKR vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh’s 50 in vain as Chennai defeat Kolkata by 49 runs

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023

On Sunday, in match number 33 of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over Kolkata Knight Riders by a whopping 49 runs. The match was held at Eden Gardens, where KKR was chasing a target of 236 runs but could only manage to score 186 for 8.

CSK's victory was largely due to the impressive performance of Ajinkya Rahane, who hit an unbeaten 71 off just 29 balls. Shivam Dube also contributed significantly to the team's score with his 51 off 20, while Devon Conway added 56 runs to the tally. Although Kulwant Khejroliya managed to scalp 2 wickets, he leaked 44 runs in his four overs.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana had won the toss and opted to bowl first, but his team's efforts were not enough to stop CSK from posting a formidable total of 233 for 4 in 20 overs.

With this win, CSK has taken the top spot in the IPL 2023 table, with 10 points to their credit.

Follow CSK vs KKR Highlights here: